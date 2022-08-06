On Tuesday (August 2), Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California over the spread of monkeypox. Los Angeles County quickly followed suit, declaring their own state of emergency. Though cases of the disease have been confirmed in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, neither government body has yet to declare an emergency. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 1000 cases of monkeypox in California.

