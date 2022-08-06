Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
LA County Logs 10,000 New COVID Cases Over 3 Days
Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period Monday, along with 30 more fatalities. The county no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends. On Monday, the Department of Public Health reported 4,840 new infections from Saturday, 3,416 from Sunday and 2,174 for Monday. Sunday and Monday numbers are traditionally low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
Figuring Out The Impacts of Long Covid on Orange County Residents
As the COVID positivity rate drops throughout Orange County, along with the rest of California, there’s still questions on what effects long term virus symptoms can have on people and the healthcare system overall. Known as “Long COVID”, many people who’ve had the virus still battle ongoing symptoms like...
State Files New Charges Against Five Local Doctors for Improper Vaccine Exemptions
State officials have brought new charges against at least five doctors for improper vaccine exemptions, Medical Board of California records show. If the charges against the doctors are sustained they could lose their medical license, be suspended or placed on probation. The charges are part of a concerted effort by...
mynewsla.com
UCLA: AI Tools More Rapidly Identify Substances Causing Overdose Deaths
An automated process based on computer algorithms that can read text from medical examiners’ death certificates can substantially speed up data collection of overdose deaths — which in turn can ensure a more rapid public health response time than the system currently used, according to UCLA research released Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
LA County Puts Cannabis Business Tax Measure on November Ballot
Los Angeles County voters will be asked in November to consider a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted. The county is still developing regulations for cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, with an ordinance expected to come before the...
mynewsla.com
California Credit Union Looks to Award Teacher Grants for Class Projects
California Credit Union Tuesday invited all Los Angeles and Orange County teachers with innovative class project ideas to apply for grants through the financial company’s twice-yearly teacher grant program. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded in October for the spring program, the credit union said. “Over the...
LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded. Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
z1077fm.com
MONKEYPOX RESOURCES FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY
On Tuesday (August 2), Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California over the spread of monkeypox. Los Angeles County quickly followed suit, declaring their own state of emergency. Though cases of the disease have been confirmed in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, neither government body has yet to declare an emergency. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 1000 cases of monkeypox in California.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
LA Planning Department Releases Proposal Banning Oil Drilling
Los Angeles is one step closer to banning oil drilling after the Department of City Planning released a draft ordinance Tuesday. The City Council in January unanimously approved a series of recommendations aimed at banning new oil and gas wells. The draft ordinance would phase out all such oil and gas extraction activities by immediately banning new oil and gas extraction and ceasing such operations within 20 years.
iebusinessdaily.com
Tran named RivCo counsel
Minh Tran will be named Riverside county counsel at the board of supervisors’ Aug. 30 meeting. Tran will be in charge of the office that provides legal advice to the county on multiple issues, including land use, employment and child and adult welfare, according to a statement on the county’s website.
KTLA.com
Study: These are the most competitive rental markets in California
(NEXSTAR) – While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat. According to RentCafe, which analyzes apartment rental markets in all 50 states, Miami-Dade County in Florida easily leads all markets with a 97.6% rate of occupancy.
mynewsla.com
Riverside Program to Offer 50 Jobs in Nonprofit Organizations, Government
The city of Riverside will be offering part-time jobs to 50 residents between 16 and 30 years old over the next two years as part of an initiative to promote community involvement and employment opportunities for inexperienced workers, it was announced Monday. The Youth Jobs Corps program was established under...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Residents Set Another Water Conservation Record in July
Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record in the month of July, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced Monday. The 11% reduction in water usage compared to the previous July was a record for any July on record in Los Angeles. That topped a 9% reduction in the month of June, which was also the lowest water use for any June on record.
mynewsla.com
Former Restaurant Chain CEO Avoids Arbitration in Bonus, Severance Disputes
A former president and CEO of the Black Angus restaurant chain — who alleges he was fired in 2021 for demanding a $1 million bonus owed him after the sale of the company, then denied nearly $450,000 in severance pay due him upon his termination — Tuesday avoided a defense bid to force the case into arbitration.
mynewsla.com
Fired Nurse Settles Suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital
A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff Robert Young filed court papers...
theeagle1069.com
Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project
Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion of the Salton Sea, which is in Riverside County.. Dudek Engineering will be designing...
Woodcrest Fire Contained, Evacuation Warning Lifted
Woodcrest, Riverside County, CA: A fire was reported on Saturday, Aug. 6, around 12:16 p.m. in 1.5 acres of palm trees in the 15000 block of Cartwright Drive in the Woodcrest suburb of Riverside. The fire threatened nearby structures prompting an evacuation of residences south of John F. Kennedy, north...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Supplying Two Victims with Fatal Doses of Fentanyl
A 36-year-old man suspected of supplying two Riverside County residents with lethal doses of fentanyl was being held Tuesday in lieu of $1 million bail. Christopher Michael Koppa of San Diego was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Monday on suspicion of murder, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
newportbeachindy.com
New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach
John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside could get an inspector general
Riverside voters will decide whether their city will have an inspector general. The city council on Aug. 3 voted 4-3 to place an amendment to the city charter on the March 2024 ballot, according to a statement on the city’s website. If approved, the charter would be upgraded to...
Comments / 0