Wanted man arrested after shots fired into Portland tent
A wanted man was arrested on Monday after reportedly shooting into a tent in Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Video: Police plane catches shootout in Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested two men and are looking for additional suspects in a Friday morning shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood that left about 90 cartridge casings on the street. A police plane, deployed to assist officers on the ground, captured video of much of the...
Hundreds Of Bullets Fly In Gresham Shootings
GRESHAM, Ore. — There have been at least six shootings in four nights across the city. Somebody was shot after 10:15 on Monday night near SE 1st and Burnside just blocks away from another shooting over the weekend. There’s no word on the person’s condition. A suspect has not been identified.
Security guard stabbed in head near Convention Center, police say
Portland police arrested a man suspected of stabbing a security guard in the head near the Oregon Convention Center on Monday.
One person shot Monday night in Gresham, reports say
Reports say someone was shot in Gresham Monday night.
Trucks used to try to steal ATM in an early morning heist attempt
Early Tuesday morning, two trucks attempted to steal an ATM from a building in east Portland.
True Crime Tuesday: An attempted kidnapping in Vancouver
Vancouver Police are still searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping from 2021.
Portland police airplane catches video of gunfight
Police said the shooting happened in Old Town near Northwest Fourth and Davis. Dozens of bullets were fired, but no one was hurt. KGW News.
Gresham endures ‘dangerous’ weekend after 5 shootings in 3 days
The Gresham Chief of Police is speaking up after a weekend of extreme violence where five shootings took place in less than 72 hours.
Charges to be filed in Woodland shooting that injured one person
Officers from the Woodland Police Department were called to the Horseshoe Lake Mobile Home Park in Woodland on July 27 in response to a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found a man on the ground who had fallen out of a motorized wheelchair and there was blood in the street, stated a news release.
100+ shots fired in Gresham, leaves 1 injured
Police recovered more than 100 shell casings in Gresham after a drive-by shooting sent one person to the hospital, according to officials.
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for Murder
“I don't know how to defend myself against the truth.”. Dan Brophy image courtesy of Oregon Culinary Institute via Facebook. What if you found out your spouse, who you trusted implicitly and never thought would hurt you, had been fantasizing about your murder, possibly even for years? This is not advice, but if one were to murder their spouse, they certainly shouldn’t write about it on their blog. Detailing inner thoughts on exactly how one might carry out the attack and get away with it.
Court docs: Fight led to deadly hit-and-run in Gresham
A new affidavit sheds light on the deadly hit-and-run in Gresham on Wednesday
2 injured after multiple shots fired in NE Portland
Two men were injured after a "large number" of gunshots were heard in Northeast Portland on Sunday night, according to officials.
2 injured in NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police is investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday night. Witnesses near Northeast 90th Avenue and Northeast Flanders Street told police they heard over 60 shots. Police found damage to nearby cars and a bus shelter. Officers did not find any victims at the...
Hillsboro Police Log: Panhandler arrested for pulling down pants
The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service from July 25-31, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 25 A man spat in the face of a customer while inside a store in the 300 block of South First Avenue. The man took off running and was chased by multiple witnesses, who pointed out to responding officers where the man was hiding. The man was located inside...
Beaverton Police Log: Car damaged by thrown guitar
The Beaverton Police Department conducted checks and answered calls from July 22-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Monday, July 22 A victim on Southwest Hall Boulevard had $1,577 worth of power tools stolen from his unlocked vehicle. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Davies Road for assault after he scratched, punched and slapped...
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on Tuesday
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Aug. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland software company lays off 15% of workforce following acquisition.
Driver Injured In NE Portland Crash Passes Away
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person has died from the injuries they suffered in a crash in Northeast Portland last month. A vehicle crashed into a tree on Northeast Cornfoot Road east of 47th Avenue in front of FedEx on July 27th. Police said on Monday that the driver died...
Editorial: Withholding officer’s name a threat to Portland Police credibility
On July 24, a Portland Police officer fatally shot an armed man who had fired his gun and was struggling with another officer, as a video shows. Less than 12 hours later, the officer who killed the suspect was identified as Mina Cavalli-Singer. On July 27, a Portland Police officer...
