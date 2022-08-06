Dylan Edwards flips commitment to join Notre Dame football
MAIZE, KS. (KSNT) – The Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year is taking his talent outside of the state for college.
Dylan Edwards flipped his commitment from K-State to Notre Dame, he announced on social media . Edwards originally committed to K-State on June 23. He decommitted July 29, two days after the Fighting Irish offered him a spot.
Edwards joins Hayden’s Joe Otting in South Bend, Indiana.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0