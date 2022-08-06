ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dylan Edwards flips commitment to join Notre Dame football

By Lainey Gerber
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

MAIZE, KS. (KSNT) – The Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year is taking his talent outside of the state for college.

Dylan Edwards flipped his commitment from K-State to Notre Dame, he announced on social media . Edwards originally committed to K-State on June 23. He decommitted July 29, two days after the Fighting Irish offered him a spot.

Edwards joins Hayden’s Joe Otting in South Bend, Indiana.

