UPDATE: Service resumes on BART's San Francisco line after delay due to equipment problem

The earlier equipment problem that caused a major delay in BART's San Francisco line has been resolved, officials said.

Service for the Red Line between Millbrae and Richmond and the Green Line between Daly City and Berryessa have resumed, but residual delays are expected.

There is a delay on BART's San Francisco line in all directions due to an equipment problem on the track, officials said Saturday afternoon.

BART official says a communications cable is likely hanging down at the Transbay Tube entrance on the Oakland side. Crews are responding to the scene.

BART says the Red Line service between Millbrae and Richmond and the Green Line service between Daly City and Berryessa is also canceled.