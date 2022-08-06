Effective: 2022-08-07 18:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Muscogee The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Muscogee County in west central Georgia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 600 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Green Island Hills, or near Columbus, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Columbus, Bibb City, Saint Marys Hills, Edgewood, Highland Park, Laurel Hills, Green Island Hills, Kenwood, Vista Terrace, Avondale, Columbus Metropolitan Airport and Rose Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO