Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lane by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 17:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Lane The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lane County in western Oregon * Until 545 PM PDT. * At 505 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles south of McKenzie Pass, or 22 miles west of Bend, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include McKenzie Pass, Belknap Springs and the Three Sisters. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range, Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 09:17:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-09 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range; Northwestern Brooks Range Snow in the Brooks Range Snow levels in the Brooks Range are around 5000 feet this afternoon and will fall to around 2000 feet overnight and Tuesday with up to 4 inches of accumulation expected by Tuesday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall will be east of the Dalton Highway. Temperatures will also be falling with the low temperatures in the passes falling into the 20s. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Mountains of Oregon SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING POSSIBLE MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR CENTRAL OREGON .A low pressure system over the eastern Pacific Ocean will remain nearly stationary and usher moisture into the region. The combination of the moisture and daytime heating will produce isolated to scattered thunderstorms over portions of Central Oregon this afternoon and tonight. The thunderstorms are expected to expand in coverage Tuesday although the storms may be wetter. However, confidence is not high enough that storms will be wet enough to offset lightning and outflow threat. Gusty winds from thunderstorms may further aggravate any fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR640 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of Oregon. * IMPACTS...Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated thunderstorm activity is expected to start Monday afternoon. The storms may linger overnight and expand in coverage Tuesday, when storms may be wetter in nature. Lightning Activity level around 3 expected. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could approach 30 to 40 mph.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING POSSIBLE MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR CENTRAL OREGON .A low pressure system over the eastern Pacific Ocean will remain nearly stationary and usher moisture into the region. The combination of the moisture and daytime heating will produce isolated to scattered thunderstorms over portions of Central Oregon this afternoon and tonight. The thunderstorms are expected to expand in coverage Tuesday although the storms may be wetter. However, confidence is not high enough that storms will be wet enough to offset lightning and outflow threat. Gusty winds from thunderstorms may further aggravate any fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR611 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District. * IMPACTS...Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated thunderstorm activity is expected to start Monday afternoon. The storms may linger overnight and expand in coverage Tuesday, when storms may be wetter in nature. Lightning Activity level around 3 expected. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could approach 30 to 40 mph.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Leon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Wakulla, Jefferson, northwestern Taylor, eastern Leon, Thomas and western Brooks Counties through 845 PM EDT At 811 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Quitman to 15 miles southeast of St. Marks. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Monticello, St. Marks, Thomasville, Woodville, Tallahassee, Boston, Pavo, Coolidge, Barwick, Alma, Cody, Dillon, Everett, Miccosukee, Merrillville, Drifton, Scanlon, Natural Bridge, Liveoak Island and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 19:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized ponding of water. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; South Willamette Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Clackamas, southwestern Marion and north central Linn Counties through 815 PM PDT At 750 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lyons, or 22 miles southeast of Salem, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salem, Stayton, Mill City, Lyons, Mehama, Four Corners, Silver Falls, Aumsville, Sublimity and Jordan. In Oregon this includes State Highway 22 east of Salem between mile markers 4 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Winnebago FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following areas, Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago Counties. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 631 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rainfall. These thunderstorms will move across the advisory area early this morning. - These thunderstorms are producing 1 to 3 inches per hour, which will likely result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Dixon, Roscoe, Rochelle, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Amboy, Polo, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago and Davis Junction. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Erie; Genesee; Wyoming THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WYOMING NORTHEASTERN ERIE AND WESTERN GENESEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a different Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for far southern portions of Erie county until 900 PM EDT.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Huntington, Wells, Whitley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Allen; Huntington; Wells; Whitley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Allen, southeastern Whitley, northern Huntington and north central Wells Counties through 845 PM EDT At 818 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Huntington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph along with heavy downpours. Road ponding and localized nuisance flooding is possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Markle around 835 PM EDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 between mile markers 0 and 3, and between mile markers 7 and 8. Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 286 and 306. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Oceana by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 04:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason and Oceana counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Oregon Cascades, Umpqua National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Oregon Cascades; Umpqua National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 617 AND 623 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Southwest OR...Eastern portion of Fire Weather Zone 617 east of Toketee Falls and the Northern portion of Fire Weather Zone 623, mainly north of Highway 62. * Wind: South 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, except outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could be 40 to 50 mph. * Thunderstorms: Thunderstorm activity will likely begin by mid-afternoon Monday with the most active period likely in the late afternoon and evening. Activity could linger at night and into Tuesday, shifting east and north with time. Storms will also become wetter by Tuesday. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:22:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake; Lorain; Medina; Portage; Summit THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PORTAGE GEAUGA...NORTHEASTERN MEDINA...CUYAHOGA...LAKE...NORTHERN SUMMIT CENTRAL LORAIN AND SOUTHWESTERN ASHTABULA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for New Castle by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 14:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: New Castle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 105 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 06:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Monroe DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The visibility will be a few hundred feet or less in spots, especially near area lakes and rivers.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING WITH PATCHY DENSE FOG Expect areas of fog this morning, with patches of dense fog possible. If travelling, be alert for sudden reductions in visibility. Visibilities should linger around 1 mile for many locations, but in denser fog it could drop to less than one half of a mile. If dense fog is encountered, use your low beams, reduce speed, and increase following distance. Fog should diminish shortly after sunrise.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Williams by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Williams AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING WITH PATCHY DENSE FOG Expect areas of fog this morning, with patches of dense fog possible. If travelling, be alert for sudden reductions in visibility. Visibilities should linger around 1 mile for many locations, but in denser fog it could drop to less than one half of a mile. If dense fog is encountered, use your low beams, reduce speed, and increase following distance. Fog should diminish shortly after sunrise.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current expected. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest Astronomical Tide or HAT. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Hide tide is predicted to be 8.17 feet at the North Spit tide gauge near 11 PM this evening, and tidal anomalies have been running up to 0.7 foot above predicted values. Minor flooding is possible when tide levels reach 8.8 feet. * WHERE...Around Humboldt Bay, including King Salmon and possibly into Jackson Ranch Road. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to midnight PDT tonight.. . * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King Salmon is the most likely to observe minor flooding around high tide tonight and Thursday night.
Comments / 0