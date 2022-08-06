Read full article on original website
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina Andras
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
With more people saying ‘yes’ to the city, might more Boiseans lean to ‘YIMBY’ rather than ‘NIMBY?’
With Boise in the throes of a broad rewrite of its zoning code, Max Holleran, author of “Yes to the City: Millennials and the Fight for Affordable Housing,” says, “I think I could write a whole other book of cities that have just exploded in their populations and the desire for more housing – places that are beautiful and have a lot of natural assets, like Boise.”
KIVI-TV
Interfaith Sanctuary supporting Idaho Youth Ranch after fire
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Youth Ranch has started collecting donations once again after an aggressive fire broke out at its distribution center completely ruining millions of dollar’s worth of donated goods according to CEO Scott Curtis. After the fire broke out at the Idaho Youth Ranch’s distribution...
4 U.S. Cities Giving Away Land, Try These States Before Idaho
There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.
Are You Brave Enough to Explore Idaho’s Creepy Tuberculosis Hospital?
After freaking out eight minutes into an episode of Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures featuring the historic building, we don't think we could!. The current Gooding University Inn wasn't always a haunted hospital. The building was originally part of the Gooding College campus, but the school eventually fell into financial hardship and ceased operations in the late 1930s.
Hilarious Footage Captures Idaho Bear Dancing In The Dark [Video]
When it comes to Idaho and the internet, it's almost as if we are a total paradox. Go anywhere east of the Mississippi River and people will either have no idea where Idaho is or they will totally confuse the state with Ohio or Iowa. Annoying. Why is Idaho so...
Dog days: High prices, shortages hit pets and owners in Idaho and elsewhere
Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications. Inflationary troubles are affecting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages. Higher pet food prices and shortages are also prompting more dog and cat...
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
West Ada passes policy to restrict classroom decorations
This article was originally published by Sadie Dittenber in Idaho Education News. The West Ada School Board approved a new policy that dictates how teachers can decorate their classrooms. The move is part of an effort to create “content neutrality” and adhere to a 2021 Idaho law regarding dignity and nondiscrimination in schools.
Boise Burns While Mayor McLean Shuffles Off To Washington DC
Here is a very odd story that could make you scratch your head regardless of your political affiliation. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that she had been invited to the White House by President Biden to attend the CHIPS Plus Science Act signing. The mayor congratulated herself for all the work in getting the legislation passed through Congress.
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
MOUNTAIN HOME (KIVI) — It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice. In late July, Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures took Paul Newman and John Schafer to CJ Strike Reservoir on the Snake River south of Mountain Home.
Idaho Youth Ranch looks to rebuild after fire, now accepting donations again across the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, Idaho — A fire broke out at the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse in downtown Boise just three weeks ago and now the organization is trying to move forward the best it can. CEO Scott Curtis took Idaho News 6 on a tour of the damaged warehouse and explained what the plan is now moving forward.
Treasure Valley's longest commute
As the valley grows so does the length of our daily commutes. But for a Kuna couple getting to work involves a lot more than just hitting a few red lights and off ramps.
The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!
Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
Boise residents' favorite red light to run
BOISE, Idaho — There is a certain intersection in town where drivers seem to disregard the left turn red light, a lot. State Street is one of the Treasure Valley's major streets for getting around. Tens of thousands of cars use this corridor on a daily basis and depending on the day, it may seem like other drivers are driving in the same direction, at the same time, as you.
Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital
BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
Low water flows in Boise River producing obstacles for floaters
Low flows in the Boise River are presenting certain obstacles to floaters that they likely have not seen this year. For most of this summer, the river has churned at about 1,300 cubic feet per second (CFS), but readings show that at Glenwood Bridge it's only flowing at 754 CFS (on Aug 7), nearly 550 CFS lower than this summers' normal flow.
Eye on Boise: Two longtime Idaho leaders left mark on state
BOISE — Two longtime Idaho leaders died in recent weeks, and both were women whose lengthy political careers left a mark on their home state. Donna Jones, former Idaho state controller, House Revenue & Taxation chair, legislator from Payette, businesswoman, Realtor and director of the Idaho Real Estate Commission, died July 8 at age 83.
West Ada School District unanimously votes for policy limiting what teachers can display in the classroom
BOISE, Idaho — Monday night, West Ada School District (WASD) passed a policy limiting what teachers can display in their classrooms. In May, WASD Board of Trustees began working on the policy, and now, after three revisions, unanimously voted to approve the policy which dictates what can and cannot go inside classrooms.
Thinking of Buying? These Cities Are Among the Fastest-Cooling Housing Markets in the Country
What goes up must come down, and that includes housing prices. The markets cooling the fastest represent the areas most popular with home buyers during the pandemic. Boise, Denver, and Salt Lake City top the list. It may be a waiting game for home buyers as sellers realize they're going...
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
