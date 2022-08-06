ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Former KC Chiefs (and Eagles, Rams) coach Vermeil thanks ‘em all in Hall of Fame speech

 3 days ago

If former NFL head coach Dick Vermeil didn’t thank everyone who helped him reach the career pinnacle of Saturday afternoon’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, well, he probably came awfully close.

Vermeil, 85, had said before the ceremony that the theme of his enshrinement speech would be simple: “Thank you.”

He and the others enshrined Saturday in Canton, Ohio — former offensive lineman Tony Boselli, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive back LeRoy Butler, defensive linemen Bryant Young and Richard Seymour, wide receiver Cliff Branch and longtime head of officiating Art McNally — were allotted up to eight minutes apiece for their speeches. (In the case of Mills, who died of intestinal cancer in 2005, and Branch, who died in 2019 of natural causes, that guideline applied to those accepting on their behalf.)

Vermeil’s speech eclipsed the eight-minute mark by 15 minutes or so, but it was his moment, and he owned it.

After being introduced on the dais by former Chiefs executive Carl Peterson, Vermeil, who coached the Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and then-St. Louis Rams during a 15-year career as a head coach in the NFL, let ‘er rip.

“I will forever be appreciative and grateful for this honor,” Vermeil said.

“The only thing that will make me feel a little better about standing here as the 28th Hall of Fame football coach is when I see Mike Holmgren come in, when I see Dan Reeves come in, when I see Marty Schottenheimer come in, when I see Mike Shanahan come in, when I see Tom Coughlin come in, when I see George Seifert come in, when I see Don Coryell come in. Believe me, if I deserve it, so do they.”

There were none of Vermeil’s trademark tears, but there were plenty of smiles, laughs and hugs before and after his speech. He credited past players for his success and specifically pointed out fellow Hall of Famers Kurt Warner and Isaac Bruce, who were on Vermeil’s “Greatest Show on Turf” Super Bowl championship team in St. Louis.

“Gosh darn, I just wish I had time to go through everyone,” Vermeil said.

Vermeil, who coached the Chiefs from 2001-05 (going 44-36), led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl appearance after the 1980 season, which ended with a loss to the Raiders, and also won a Super Bowl with the Rams following the 1999 season.

In all, Vermeil won 120 regular season games during his career.

Some members of this year’s Hall of Fame class waited several years — in some cases, decades — to get the call. Young delivered the most emotional speech when he broke down honoring his son, Colby, who died of pediatric cancer at age 15 in 2016.

“We assured Colby we would keep his memory alive and we would continue speaking his name,” Young said. “Colby, you live long in our hearts.”

Young, who excelled at defensive tackle in an era filled with talented players at the position, had 89 1/2 sacks and earned four Pro Bowl selections in a 14-year career spent entirely with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

