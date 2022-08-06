ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, MI

Williamston couple dedicate their lives to wildlife education

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfAH3_0h7ZXxI500

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – Though you wouldn’t be able tell just by looking at it, a Williamston couple’s home has an entire nature center through its doors.

Since meeting in Chicago when they were just teenagers, Jim and Carol McGrath have dedicated themselves to wildlife.

In their backyard caterpillars grow and form cocoons, and turtles sunbathe and swim in a miniature pool. Taking care of the dozens of reptiles and amphibious critters is just a part of their daily routine.

As partners they run Nature Discovery, a Michigan-centric nature reserve and education program where people can visit their home and have a hands-on experience with more than 40 different species of Michigan snakes, turtles, lizards and frogs.

The program has been growing since Jim McGrath first began it as far back as 1987. The couple moved from Illinois to Michigan when Jim McGrath attended Michigan State and never looked back.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NqJH_0h7ZXxI500
    Michigan turtles enjoy some water and sunshine at Nature Discovery in Williamston.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thr65_0h7ZXxI500
    Different species of frogs hanging out at Nature Discovery.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uy3RY_0h7ZXxI500
    Carol McGrath holds a Michigan black rat snake.,
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VaIJ7_0h7ZXxI500
    Jim McGrath holds a baby frog on his finger.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZ2Mo_0h7ZXxI500
    A caterpillar just about ready to form a cocoon crawls on Jim McGrath’s hand.

Jim McGrath always loved nature, ever since he was a little kid running around outdoors collecting insects.

Witnessing his favorite places to explore being replaced and paved over made him passionate about trying to educate people about what they were missing out on thanks to industrial construction.

“I was seeing environmental destruction. My favorite places to catch butterflies – suddenly, they’d be totally devastated for an apartment complex. By the time I was a teenager, I realized people didn’t know what they were destroying,” McGrath said. “I thought, ‘This is what I need to do with my life.’”

The McGraths frequently take Nature Discovery on the road, traveling across the Midwest, providing fun presentations to students of all ages, from kindergarten to high school.

Kids get to hold snakes and feed bullfrogs, which are capable of leaping halfway across the room when they get excited.

Carol McGrath said providing a highly interactive nature experience with people helps foster a connection between them and the natural wildlife that lives and grows around them.

She believes that connection helps inspire people to be more conscious of their environment and may help spur them to take more steps to protect it.

“That’s the way to reach people. Once they know about the wonderful living resources we have in Michigan and the diversity of life, they feel more connected to it. They want to see its continued existence. Plus, the more you know about them, the more interest your time is outside. It makes going outside for a walk more fun,” Carol McGrath said.

Visitors to Nature Discovery, which is appointment only, can check out a huge variety of Michigan reptiles. In addition to learning all about them and where to find them, guests can also handle the reptiles too – if they’re brave enough.

While feeding a bullfrog, Jim McGrath explains how excited kids get when they get up and close to the animals.

Especially when the frog leaps a few feet into the air and begins to hop across the floor.

“We encourage people to get their hands in there,” Jim McGrath said.

To learn more about Nature Discovery, and check out the McGrath’s monthly nature newsletter, visit naturediscovery.net/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

MSU sees “historic” fundraising success this year

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University raised $284.4 million in cash and gifts from alumni and other donors this fiscal year, a new record. The University’s previous record was reached in 2019 – $272.6 million. In 2020 MSU raised $232 million. This fiscal year saw MSU opening the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

CAHS takes in beagles used in experiments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Capital Area Humane Society welcomed 10 beagles found in a facility in Cumberland, Virginia. Over 4,000 beagles were seized from a research facility where the animals were used as test subjects for various scientific experiments. The dogs arrived in Ann Arbor at 11:00 p.m. Monday night. They were accepted by […]
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
SALINE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamston, MI
Lifestyle
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
City
Williamston, MI
State
Illinois State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Society
hourdetroit.com

A Fenton Couple Shares Their Midcentury Open-air Entertaining Space

If the Mad Men set designers ever needed a metro Detroit location during the show’s nearly eight-year run, they could have knocked on the door of Andrea and Mark Brimmers’ home in Fenton. Their entire home features midcentury modern sensibilities, from the kitchen’s yellow Smeg oven to the aqua Weber grill on the patio.
FENTON, MI
MLive

‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when

We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Eaton Rapids could get pickleball courts

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The city of Eaton Rapids hopes to be home to several new pickleball courts, all thanks to a crowdfunding campaign. The sport, which is similar to tennis, has been blowing up lately. It’s considered the fastest-growing sport in the country. If the campaign reaches its goal of $30,000 by September […]
EATON RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife#Snake#Insect#Caterpillars#Lizards
WLNS

Children’s store highlights diversity, inclusion

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In this week’s Mondays for Moms, we examine why representation in children’s books is critical to kids. It not only inspires children to place themselves in a story, it also enables them to see themselves as the hero. They say never judge a...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Pets
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Fire in Downtown Lansing closes streets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Tuesday morning fire in Downtown Lansing closed North Larch Street, just north of Michigan Avenue. Fire crews responded to the scene at about 8 a.m., closing Larch Street for about two hours as they battled the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown. Subscribe...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson County Fair: Everything you need to know

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Fair is celebrating 168 years. Leaders say it is a tradition they look forward to every year, and this year they expect nearly 200,000 people to come through. “I have a passion for this place like no tomorrow,” said Executive Director for the Jackson County Fair, Denise Owens. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Organization hopes to connect Lansing youth with role models

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An organization that aims to help young people achieve their goals hosted a day of empowerment, purpose and vision. Members of the Dream Warriors program explained how what they’re doing will help make a positive difference, and how others can also participate. The group’s motto is, “I will do something great. […]
LANSING, MI
WHIO Dayton

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
Tv20detroit.com

Changes coming to parking signs in Michigan for those with disabilities

LANSING, Mich. — Parking signs for those with disabilities will soon be getting a makeover. That's because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pair of bills into law that would change them and offer better presentation for those using a wheelchair. Those bills were House Bill 4075 and 4076. They...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy