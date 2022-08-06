Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Annette “Nette” M. Smith, Sharon, PA
SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Annette “Nette” M. Smith, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, experienced the most beautiful sunset on Friday, August 5, 2022, while a patient in Sharon Regional Hospital, following a brief illness. She was 62. Annette’s sunrise was March 11, 1960, in Sharon, as she was born...
27 First News
Charles Pennick, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Pennick, 68, of Sharon passed away unexpectedly Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
27 First News
John Shay, Burghill, Ohio
BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Shay of Burghill passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, in Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was 84 years old. John was born on November 16, 1937, in Masury, the son of the late John Sr. and Mildred M. (Janes) Shay.
27 First News
Betty Jean Anderson, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean Anderson, 69, of Sharon passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 in her home. Ms. Anderson was born May 17, 1953, in Whittier, California, a daughter of the late Frank and Gladys Anderson. Betty was employed by local printing shops throughout the years, she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Carol J. Drabek, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyVAlleyTributes) – Carol J. Drabek, 84, passed away Monday morning, August 8, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital. Carol was born on July 10, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Eugene and Helen (Lulek) Drabek. Carol was a 1956 graduate of Champion High School and went on...
27 First News
Dana L. Basham, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dana L. Basham, 57, passed away, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his residence in New Castle. He was born January 9, 1965 in New Castle to Ferdnan and Grace (Johnson) Basham. Dana enlisted with the U.S. Army Reserves and was honorably discharged on January...
27 First News
Ronald W. Oakman, Jr., Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald W Oakman Jr., 61, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loved ones, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ronnie was diagnosed eight years ago and was given a prognosis of 1-2 years. His perseverance, faith and drive for life beat all odds. Through his continued fight, he got to see his son get married and his two granddaughters be born. Watching them grow gave him the determination and will to live.
27 First News
Illonna Marie Clary, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Illona Marie “Babe” Clary, 83, passed away with her husband and family at her side Sunday morning, August 7, 2022, in her residence. Mrs. Clary was born October 26, 1938, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Caroline (Feduska)...
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Marcia Nocera, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia Nocera, 67, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle. She was born February 7, 1955 in New Castle to the late William “Blackie” and Milianne (Greico) Moses. She was a member of the St. Vitus...
27 First News
Donna J. Miner, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Miner, age 81, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022, surrounded by family. Donna was born June 29, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Margaret Polombo Vecchione. She attended East High where She was a...
27 First News
Barbara Ellen Morgan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ellen Morgan (Knowlton) was born April 7, 1922 in Warren Ohio to Robert B Knowlton and Beatrice E (Sowards) Knowlton, and died August 4, 2022. Barbara was raised in Warren and visited her grandparents’ farms including the one in Nelson, Ohio where she and...
27 First News
Mary Margaret Jones, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Jones, 70, of Hermitage passed away Friday evening, August 5, 2022. Calling hour will be 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon. Mass of Christian Burial will be immediately following at 10:30 a.m. in the church, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Donna J. DePaul, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. DePaul (Parker), 72, of Cortland, passed peacefully at St. Joseph’s Mercy Health on Monday, August 8, 2022, following an interminably painful illness that she battled with grit and dignity. In her last days, she was surrounded by family and friends, all filling her hospital room with declarations of love, stories about her sidesplitting misadventures and reflections on the tremendous impact she had on each of us. Donna left this world in the arms and care of her beloved little sisters knowing she was deeply loved and will be remembered.
27 First News
Theresa Elizabeth Gonda, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Elizabeth Gonda, 85, formerly of Youngtown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, Ohio after living at Sharonbrooke Assisted Living in Newark for several years. Theresa was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 16, 1937, the...
27 First News
Eleanor K. Ellis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor K. Ellis, 92, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her residence, with her family by her side. Eleanor was born in Youngstown, to Stephen and Anna Carrigan Sullivan, on May 25, 1930. She was a 1948 graduate of South High School. She worked full...
27 First News
Dale A. Agens, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dale A. Agens, age 70, of Sharon, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle, following an illness. Born June 5, 1952 in Ridgeway, he was the son of the late Melvin and Lucille Swanson Agens. He was a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Karen Sue Zurcher, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Sue Zurcher, 69, of Youngstown passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, August 5, 2022 with her loving daughters and close friends by her side. She was born September 4, 1952 in Youngstown, the daughter of James Daley and Ann Hubert. She was a lifelong area...
27 First News
Kimber Lee (Snyder) Kelly, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, August 7, 2022, Kimber Lee Kelly, age 52, of Austintown, Ohio passed away in the Emergency Department of St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Kimber was born in Columbiana, Ohio on February 7, 1970, to Richard Allan Snyder and the late Denise June (Tropea) Neshite.
27 First News
Blaine Smith, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Blaine Smith, 86, of Hermitage, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
27 First News
Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Moyer, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Moyer, 82 of New Castle, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, August 6, 2022. Mrs. Moyer was born November 12, 1939, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth (Richards) Tyrrell. A lifelong city resident, she graduated...
Comments / 0