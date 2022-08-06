ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County family is recovering after losing all of their belongings and several pets in a fire that destroyed their home last week. Jesse and Rachel, along with their two kids Colton and Hayden, make up the Strong family. The Strong family’s house in Caldwell went up in flames Friday night. Rachel said she was on her way home from work on Aug. 5., when her husband called to tell her the devastating news.
One Man Dead in Temple Lake Drowning

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened at Temple Lake Park. Officers were dispatched at 10:25 a.m., to the area. Several witnesses on the scene said they saw a 21-year-old man go under water but never emerge. Several people tried to go in the water to save him, but were unsuccessful.
Temple police investigate drowning at Temple Lake Park

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police said a man drowned in Belton Lake at Temple Lake Park Monday morning. Police were first called a little before 10:30 a.m. after getting reports that a man had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Several people tried to go in after him but were not successful, police said.
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
Waco Post Office fire ruled an accident

Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco Fire Marshal is calling a fire at the Highlander Post Office on North 19th Street an accident. It started just before 1 p.m. Monday. The fire did $75,000 worth of damage to the building. It flames also damaged some mail inside the building.
Rain, Snow, Sleet? Sure. Fire? No! Fire Shuts Down Waco (TX) Post Office

The U.S. Postal Service temporarily suspended operations at the Highlander Post Office due to a fire at the facility early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the 4400 block of N. 19th St. early Monday morning. Two employees arriving at the building for work smelled and saw smoke and called them.
After 2 years of construction, all lanes of I-35 open in Waco, Bellmead

WACO, Texas — Exciting news for Waco-area drivers. All lanes of Interstate 35 passing through Central Waco and Bellmead will officially be open Wednesday. Construction for Project 4B started at least two years ago. It started at 12th Street in Waco and went through Bellmead to North Loop 340. For at least two years, it caused lots of traffic and delays for many.
Man shot, crashes vehicle into light pole

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot while driving in Waco. Waco Police officers are investigating an Aggravated Assault after they were called to the 6600 Block of Alford Drive at 1:00 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound.
TXDot to open Southbound mainlanes

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – I-35 is making progress and opening up more lanes. Crews will open all four southbound mainlanes Wednesday in addition to the four northbound mainlanes that recently opened up. The $341 million construction project that began in April 2019 is getting closer and closer to...
Mill Creek Fire: 10 acres burned, 15 Salado homes threatened

SALADO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a fire in Salado. Named the Mill Creek Fire, it's located off of Royal Ridge Drive. As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned with 15 homes threatened in the area. The fire hasn't progressed but so far...
Man shot while driving in neighborhood, crashes into light pole: Waco police

WACO, Texas — A male victim is hospitalized after getting shot while driving in a Waco neighborhood, police said. Around 1 p.m. this afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Alford Drive on reports of a shooting, according to the Waco Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located...
