Waco fire joins multiple agencies in fighting large brush fire
The Waco Fire Department reports they are assisting multiple agencies with a large brush fire.
KBTX.com
Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County family is recovering after losing all of their belongings and several pets in a fire that destroyed their home last week. Jesse and Rachel, along with their two kids Colton and Hayden, make up the Strong family. The Strong family’s house in Caldwell went up in flames Friday night. Rachel said she was on her way home from work on Aug. 5., when her husband called to tell her the devastating news.
fox44news.com
One Man Dead in Temple Lake Drowning
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened at Temple Lake Park. Officers were dispatched at 10:25 a.m., to the area. Several witnesses on the scene said they saw a 21-year-old man go under water but never emerge. Several people tried to go in the water to save him, but were unsuccessful.
Belton business set to reopen after losing nearly half its inventory from 150-acre fire
BELTON, Texas — Budget Wrench-A-Part is one of the several businesses that experienced damage from a 150 acre wildfire in July. After being closed for a week and half and undergoing restoration across the property, the Belton salvage yard is reopening Wednesday. The fire-causing damage to the property was...
Temple police investigate drowning at Temple Lake Park
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police said a man drowned in Belton Lake at Temple Lake Park Monday morning. Police were first called a little before 10:30 a.m. after getting reports that a man had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Several people tried to go in after him but were not successful, police said.
KWTX
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
fox44news.com
Waco Post Office fire ruled an accident
Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco Fire Marshal is calling a fire at the Highlander Post Office on North 19th Street an accident. It started just before 1 p.m. Monday. The fire did $75,000 worth of damage to the building. It flames also damaged some mail inside the building.
Temple Fire & Rescue respond to grass fire on HK Dodgen Loop
Temple Fire and Rescue report an active fire is in progress near the Wildflower Country Club by HK Dodgen Loop.
firefighternation.com
Rain, Snow, Sleet? Sure. Fire? No! Fire Shuts Down Waco (TX) Post Office
The U.S. Postal Service temporarily suspended operations at the Highlander Post Office due to a fire at the facility early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the 4400 block of N. 19th St. early Monday morning. Two employees arriving at the building for work smelled and saw smoke and called them.
High-speed chase ends in Robinson when suspect crashes into creek, car catches fire
ROBINSON, Texas — A Bruceville man in a Honda Civic led police on a high speed chase through McLennan County Tuesday before eventually crashing into a creek in Robinson, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Police said Sean Riley Marcus, 29, refused to stop after a DPS...
KWTX
Police in Killeen investigating after individuals fire gun at vehicles, property
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police say several vehicles and property were struck by rounds after a group of individuals fired a weapon Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. The rounds were fired shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 7 and multiple residents called police to report...
After 2 years of construction, all lanes of I-35 open in Waco, Bellmead
WACO, Texas — Exciting news for Waco-area drivers. All lanes of Interstate 35 passing through Central Waco and Bellmead will officially be open Wednesday. Construction for Project 4B started at least two years ago. It started at 12th Street in Waco and went through Bellmead to North Loop 340. For at least two years, it caused lots of traffic and delays for many.
KWTX
Central Texas flower farm withered by extreme weather conditions, unable to supply flowers to nearby florists
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Flowers from Central Texas flower farms may be hard to find in florist shops or at farmers markets this summer because of constant extreme heat, drought conditions and water restrictions. During normal summer weather conditions, Orchard Hollow, a flower and herb farm in Moody, would be...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Budget Wrench-A-Part rebuilding after Dog Ridge Fire
The Dog Ridge Fire in Belton burned 150 acres last month. A small business, Bdget Wrench-A-Part, was one of the several businesses impacted. They are now rebuilding.
fox44news.com
Man shot, crashes vehicle into light pole
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot while driving in Waco. Waco Police officers are investigating an Aggravated Assault after they were called to the 6600 Block of Alford Drive at 1:00 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound.
'An unfortunate incident' | Dog dies in car after driver arrested for DWI in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A 7-year-old Siberian husky that was in the car at the moment its driver was arrested for DWI died after the car’s engine and air conditioning turned off, Round Rock police said. At around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of...
fox44news.com
TXDot to open Southbound mainlanes
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – I-35 is making progress and opening up more lanes. Crews will open all four southbound mainlanes Wednesday in addition to the four northbound mainlanes that recently opened up. The $341 million construction project that began in April 2019 is getting closer and closer to...
Mill Creek Fire: 10 acres burned, 15 Salado homes threatened
SALADO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a fire in Salado. Named the Mill Creek Fire, it's located off of Royal Ridge Drive. As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned with 15 homes threatened in the area. The fire hasn't progressed but so far...
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: Who owns groundwater, surface water, and the rain
This story is one of a series on water issues in the Highland Lakes. The series kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine. For an up-to-date list, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. The water we use in the Highland Lakes can be divided into three categories:...
News Channel 25
Man shot while driving in neighborhood, crashes into light pole: Waco police
WACO, Texas — A male victim is hospitalized after getting shot while driving in a Waco neighborhood, police said. Around 1 p.m. this afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Alford Drive on reports of a shooting, according to the Waco Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located...
KCEN
Comments / 0