The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Outsider.com

‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden Said She Was ‘Careful’ Around ‘Playboy’ Desi Arnaz

I Dream of Jeannie aired in 1965, but its star, Barbara Eden, actually appeared in another iconic TV show beforehand. I Love Lucy took to the air more than a decade before Eden headlined I Dream of Jeannie. The former, starring Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz, aired its first episode in 1951 and ended in 1957. However, before it ended, Barbara Eden scored her third onscreen role in I Love Lucy. In recalling her experience on set, she had two very different takes on each half of the show’s famous couple.
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Reportedly Drank Vodka, Wine During Podcast Posted Hours Before Crash

Anne Heche slurred through a podcast hours before her horrifying car crash. Apparently, she was drinking vodka and wine after being struck by “a very bad day.”. TMZ claims the podcast was posted Friday, just a few hours before her accident. In the podcast video, the actress wore sunglasses throughout the episode of “Better Together.” She suffered terrible burns in the incident after her car burst into flames.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: What is Frank Fritz’s Net Worth?

Not only does he know a good antique find when he sees one, “American Pickers” star Frank Fritz knows how to make money. And by money, we’re talking millions of dollars. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the reality television star is worth an estimated $6 million. Fritz co-hosted “American Pickers” alongside his pal Mike Wolfe. The show first aired on The History Channel during 2010. It follows Fritz and Wolfe as they go throughout the United States looking for unique antiques.
Outsider.com

‘I Dream of Jeannie’s Barbara Eden Reveals What Elvis Presley Said After Meeting Priscilla Presley

While taking a stroll down memory lane, “I Dream of Jeannie” star Barbara Eden reveals what music icon Elvis Presley said after meeting Priscilla Presley. Fox News reports that during her appearance at Christmas Con over the weekend, Barbara Eden spoke about working alongside Elvis on the 1960 film “Flaming Lips.” The actress jokingly said that she didn’t have a romance with the music icon like most of his leading ladies did. However, she did say that he was a gentleman the whole time.
