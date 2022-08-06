Read full article on original website
Related
Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star, Dead at 83
Classic TV star Roger E. Mosley has died. The Magnum P.I. alum was 83 years… The post Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star, Dead at 83 appeared first on Outsider.
Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Breaks Down on TV Recalling Final Goodbye With the ‘Grease’ Star
Olivia Newton John’s death on Monday came as a shock to many of her fans. However, it was unsurprising to her family members as the Grease actress had battled breast cancer for the last 30 years. A day following her death, Olivia Newton-John’s niece, Tottie Goldsmith, broke down on TV as she recalled her final goodbye to her aunt.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Clint Eastwood Was Thankful He Turned Down Two of the Biggest Roles in Hollywood History
Iconic actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood once revealed that he could have received two of the biggest roles ever. However, when looking back on his storied career, he regrets nothing. He said: “That was a long time ago. I was a little more pumped.”. Eastwood recounted one of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden Said She Was ‘Careful’ Around ‘Playboy’ Desi Arnaz
I Dream of Jeannie aired in 1965, but its star, Barbara Eden, actually appeared in another iconic TV show beforehand. I Love Lucy took to the air more than a decade before Eden headlined I Dream of Jeannie. The former, starring Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz, aired its first episode in 1951 and ended in 1957. However, before it ended, Barbara Eden scored her third onscreen role in I Love Lucy. In recalling her experience on set, she had two very different takes on each half of the show’s famous couple.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
‘Good Morning America’ Viewers Urge Show to Fire Host: Here’s Who They Want as Replacement
Since 2018, Whit Johnson has served as co-anchor of the weekend editions of Good Morning America. Three years later, the journalist added another role to his resume when ABC introduced him as the newest Saturday anchor of ABC World News Tonight. Recently, however, he’s abandoned his post on GMA to fill in for David Muir on World News Tonight.
Melissa Gilbert Shares Heartwarming Pic Showing Her Granddaughter ‘Little House on the Prairie’
Melissa Gilbert posted a heartwarming picture to Instagram. In the picture, Gilbert braids her granddaughter’s hair while wearing long gowns as she watches Little House on the Prairie for the first time. “That amazing moment when, three episodes into her first time watching #littlehouseontheprairie, my granddaughter Lulabelle asked me...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rosie O’Donnell Posts Video Saying She’s ‘Feeling Bad’ for Mocking Anne Heche Before Car Crash
Former The View moderator Rosie O’Donnell is regretting a joke she made about Anne Heche two decades ago in light of the actress’ fiery wreck late last week. Anne Heche suffered severe burns and is in a coma and on ventilator at a Los Angeles hospital. The wreck happened last Friday.
Alec Baldwin, Rosanna Arquette Slammed for Sending Messages of Support to Anne Heche
On Friday morning, a peaceful Los Angeles neighborhood became embroiled in tragedy when actress Anne Heche crashed her car into a home with such force that it set both the car and house ablaze. Heche was allegedly driving at a blistering 90 MPH when she struck the house. Shockingly, it...
Anne Heche Reportedly Drank Vodka, Wine During Podcast Posted Hours Before Crash
Anne Heche slurred through a podcast hours before her horrifying car crash. Apparently, she was drinking vodka and wine after being struck by “a very bad day.”. TMZ claims the podcast was posted Friday, just a few hours before her accident. In the podcast video, the actress wore sunglasses throughout the episode of “Better Together.” She suffered terrible burns in the incident after her car burst into flames.
‘Storage Wars’ Fans Happy to See Brandi Passante Back on Social Media With New Pics
Popular Storage Wars star Brandi Passante has been uncharacteristically silent on her social media for the last several weeks. Normally she’s busy adding pictures that give her loyal followers a special look into her busy life. But she’s been radio silent for several weeks. But she made a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘American Pickers’: What is Frank Fritz’s Net Worth?
Not only does he know a good antique find when he sees one, “American Pickers” star Frank Fritz knows how to make money. And by money, we’re talking millions of dollars. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the reality television star is worth an estimated $6 million. Fritz co-hosted “American Pickers” alongside his pal Mike Wolfe. The show first aired on The History Channel during 2010. It follows Fritz and Wolfe as they go throughout the United States looking for unique antiques.
Anne Heche’s Best Friend Speaks Out About Podcast That Aired on Same Day as Crash
As more details continue to emerge about Anne Heche’s activities prior to her horrific car crash last week, the actress’ best friend speaks out about the podcast that aired on the same day of the accident. While speaking to Fox News, Anne Heche’s best friend Heather Duffy clarified...
‘The Voice’ Finalist Signs Major Recording Contract
A finalist from season 21 of The Voice signs a major recording contract. Jeremy Rosado has a new deal with Capitol Christian Music Group. Rosado grew up in a Puerto Rican family in Queens. His family moved to Tampa when he was 10-years-old and he began singing in his church.
Robin Roberts Speaks Out About ‘GMA’ Stage Manager’s Death
Like many TV crews, those who work tirelessly to bring Good Morning America to life each day are as close as family. And earlier today, that family suffered the devastating loss of one of its beloved members. The GMA crew learned that stage manager Bill Miller died at just 55 years old.
‘Criminal Minds’ Star Paget Brewster Debuts New ‘Grey-Haired’ Look, And Fans Are Going Nuts
Paget Brewster has made the news recently due to her return for the “Criminal Minds” revival. She recently revealed a new look for her role as Emily Prentiss– and fans love it. Brewster shared a selfie with a new grey hue in her hair, writing: “Oh, hi...
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Goes Viral for Hilarious Reaction Caught on Live TV
Michael Strahan is one of the most attention-grabbing TV personalities on Good Morning America, his fun, laidback demeanor long establishing him as a fan-favorite co-host. Last week, The $100,000 Pyramid host went viral, once again, after he had a hilarious reaction to a relatively serious discussion about hair care. Check out the segment below.
NFL・
‘I Dream of Jeannie’s Barbara Eden Reveals What Elvis Presley Said After Meeting Priscilla Presley
While taking a stroll down memory lane, “I Dream of Jeannie” star Barbara Eden reveals what music icon Elvis Presley said after meeting Priscilla Presley. Fox News reports that during her appearance at Christmas Con over the weekend, Barbara Eden spoke about working alongside Elvis on the 1960 film “Flaming Lips.” The actress jokingly said that she didn’t have a romance with the music icon like most of his leading ladies did. However, she did say that he was a gentleman the whole time.
Anne Heche Car Crash: Salon Owner Recalls Encounter With Actress Moments Before Her Accident
Anne Heche, who currently remains in a coma, was involved in a gruesome automobile accident on Friday. Minutes before the accident, Heche walked into a salon and bought a red wig. The owner of the Salon recently spoke with ET about that moment before the terrible incident. Glass Hair Design...
Outsider.com
535K+
Followers
57K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0