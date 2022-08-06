ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 4

John
3d ago

Sorry for his loss, as a follower of God he will be welcome with open arm a greeting from all the angel’s alike. May he be very happy. Beings with. God Amen.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanantoniothingstodo.com

San Antonio Ice Cream – 10 Best Shops and Places Near You

If you are wondering “What is the best ice cream shop near me?” we have you covered! I. n San Antonio, ice cream can be just what you need to feel relief from the heat. Luckily, when it comes to dessert, San Antonio doesn’t fail to offer countless options. With ice cream shops spread around town, you’re bound to be able to check out one of these spots for the best ice cream you’ve ever had.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mysoutex.com

Remembering Laura: A young life lived to fullest in Three Rivers

Black ribbons on doorways and containers filled with flowers met those coming to the offices of the city of Three Rivers on Thursday, July 28, as the community put work on pause to say goodbye to Laura Salazar, the late wife of city of Three Rivers Administrator Thomas Salazar. Following...
THREE RIVERS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Runge, TX
San Antonio, TX
Society
City
Bishop, TX
Texas Monthly

The Quest to Turn a San Antonio Landmark Into a Destination Restaurant

In the classic metaphysical thought experiment known as the Ship of Theseus, a wooden vessel has its planks replaced one by one as they wear out, and the question is whether the end product is the same boat—and if not, at what point it became a new one. The same could be asked of the San Antonio building that sits at the corner of Avenue A and Grayson Street just north of downtown and that, beginning in September, will be the home of a wildly ambitious new restaurant, eight years in the making, called Carriqui.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

‘New You’: City’s newest walking group born from TikTok trend

Integrated throughout San Antonio are dozens of parks and greenways — wonderful places to explore and get some exercise, but they can be scary for some women. “Women have many stories where they walk alone and don’t feel safe around the area,“ explained Andrea Diaz, one of the founders of City Girls Who Walk San Antonio. “So being able to walk in a group, I think makes them feel more safe.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

ACS caring for two pigs found wandering San Antonio streets

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Animal Care Services is dealing with a porky situation. The department said officers found two pigs roaming local neighborhoods on separate occasions in the past week, according to a Facebook post from Monday. One of the pigs, named King, was spotted by an...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Priests#Archdiocese#Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 9, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Baja seafood, coffee and giant biscuits, charcuterie, a new juicery in town and a local high school varsity dance team. Fresh Baja-style seafood is headed your way with our new friends, El Jefe Baja Style! We’re sampling their ceviche and more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

10 Best Nail Salons In San Antonio -Top Nails Spas, Shops, Deals and more!

There are many nail salons in San Antonio that offer manicure and pedicure options. While these services are always offered, finding the best place to pamper yourself can sometimes be difficult. Sometimes it’s even more difficult than picking the perfect color!. Luckily, this list features some of the best...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy