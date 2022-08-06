Read full article on original website
John
3d ago
Sorry for his loss, as a follower of God he will be welcome with open arm a greeting from all the angel’s alike. May he be very happy. Beings with. God Amen.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
Archdiocese of San Antonio announce funeral services for Bishop John Yanta
The funeral arrangements for Bishop Yanta will span multiple Texas cities.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
San Antonio Ice Cream – 10 Best Shops and Places Near You
If you are wondering “What is the best ice cream shop near me?” we have you covered! I. n San Antonio, ice cream can be just what you need to feel relief from the heat. Luckily, when it comes to dessert, San Antonio doesn’t fail to offer countless options. With ice cream shops spread around town, you’re bound to be able to check out one of these spots for the best ice cream you’ve ever had.
San Antonio comedian Cleto Rodriguez shares COVID-19 recovery journey
It's been a year since he was released from the hospital.
mysoutex.com
Remembering Laura: A young life lived to fullest in Three Rivers
Black ribbons on doorways and containers filled with flowers met those coming to the offices of the city of Three Rivers on Thursday, July 28, as the community put work on pause to say goodbye to Laura Salazar, the late wife of city of Three Rivers Administrator Thomas Salazar. Following...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Boy Attacked In Target Restroom, Hero Comes to the Rescue
I know women today who will bring their older sons into the women's restrooms as a safety precaution. Inside the lavatory, it's just understood. Sadly those fears will continue to intensify as we read more stories of unprovoked violence inside public restrooms. Thanks to one man, this story has a...
Texas Monthly
The Quest to Turn a San Antonio Landmark Into a Destination Restaurant
In the classic metaphysical thought experiment known as the Ship of Theseus, a wooden vessel has its planks replaced one by one as they wear out, and the question is whether the end product is the same boat—and if not, at what point it became a new one. The same could be asked of the San Antonio building that sits at the corner of Avenue A and Grayson Street just north of downtown and that, beginning in September, will be the home of a wildly ambitious new restaurant, eight years in the making, called Carriqui.
KSAT 12
‘New You’: City’s newest walking group born from TikTok trend
Integrated throughout San Antonio are dozens of parks and greenways — wonderful places to explore and get some exercise, but they can be scary for some women. “Women have many stories where they walk alone and don’t feel safe around the area,“ explained Andrea Diaz, one of the founders of City Girls Who Walk San Antonio. “So being able to walk in a group, I think makes them feel more safe.”
KSAT 12
ACS caring for two pigs found wandering San Antonio streets
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Animal Care Services is dealing with a porky situation. The department said officers found two pigs roaming local neighborhoods on separate occasions in the past week, according to a Facebook post from Monday. One of the pigs, named King, was spotted by an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It was entirely random," Chief McManus says of LA Fitness slaying
SAN ANTONIO — While San Antonio authorities continues to investigate last week's deadly shooting inside a north-side LA Fitness, SAPD Chief William McManus says the killing was random. "That is what is so odd about this," McManus told KENS 5 in an exclusive interview. "Most times when an offense...
4 San Antonio's towns have some of the most expensive homes in Texas
Some of these cities average home value is over $1 million.
Downtown San Antonio will be the site of military training Monday night
Hear 'gunfire' or 'explosions' downtown? It's just the military.
KSAT 12
Giant lanterns will illuminate the San Antonio River Walk for 2 weekends during Ford Parade of Lanterns
SAN ANTONIO – Big, beautiful lanterns will light up the River Walk over two weekends in September for the Ford Parade of Lanterns. There will be 10 parade floats, each 26-feet long, topped with giant illuminated lanterns floating along the downtown section of the River Walk on Sept. 2-4 and 9-11.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 9, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Baja seafood, coffee and giant biscuits, charcuterie, a new juicery in town and a local high school varsity dance team. Fresh Baja-style seafood is headed your way with our new friends, El Jefe Baja Style! We’re sampling their ceviche and more.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Best Nail Salons In San Antonio -Top Nails Spas, Shops, Deals and more!
There are many nail salons in San Antonio that offer manicure and pedicure options. While these services are always offered, finding the best place to pamper yourself can sometimes be difficult. Sometimes it’s even more difficult than picking the perfect color!. Luckily, this list features some of the best...
2 San Antonio bookstores ranked among the Top 25 best spots in Texas
Have you perused these aisles recently?
KSAT 12
39th annual Jazz’SAlive announces lineup, adds kickoff party
SAN ANTONIO – Live jazz returns to the streets of downtown San Antonio in September when national, regional, and local jazz musicians take to the stage at the 39th annual Jazz’SAlive Festival. The two-day event will be held on Sept. 23 and 24, but the music and fun...
San Antonio's Northside ISD makes November election a student holiday
The maximum number of early voting sites will be considered.
San Antonio Current
Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returning to San Antonio Aug. 11-13
The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will slide into San Antonio this week, bringing 27 feet of mobile marketing to the city’s North Side. Six of the vibrant vehicles travel the country, joining parties and arranging local events aimed at selling more of Mayer's meats. Manned by a team of...
Young boy attacked in San Antonio store bathroom, sparking one-mile footchase with suspect
SAN ANTONIO — When a young boy ran from a south-side retail restroom, crying because he had just been attacked, his parents started screaming for help. Tyrone Turner answered the call. "Everyone started screaming and yelling and we all thought it was an active shooter," Turner said. "Everyone was...
KSAT 12
27,000 students at 4 San Antonio school districts will get free school supplies thanks to a local partnership
SAN ANTONIO – Students at dozens of San Antonio elementary schools will get free supplies thanks to a local partnership between the nonprofit, Texas Yes, and attorney Thomas J. Henry. The “Box of Dreams” program is having distribution events this week for students in kindergarten through fifth grade at...
Comments / 4