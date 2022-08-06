ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
CARS
The Drive

Feds Investigating Yet Another Fatal Tesla Crash, Again

The NHTSA has opened 37 investigations into Tesla-involved crashes since 2016. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened its 37th special crash investigation against Tesla after a 2015 Tesla Model S struck a stationary Walmart truck in Florida on July 6, killing the two occupants. It's unclear if Autopilot is...
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Why Did Elon Musk Get Booed at Tesla's Event?

Elon Musk can usually rely on a pretty warm response from shareholders in Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report. The company’s CEO spoke for about 90 minutes at the company’s annual meeting, held Aug. 4 at the recently opened gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Musk drew cheers and...
AUSTIN, TX
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Reveals Why People Buy EVs (It's Not Environmental)

A common belief about most buyers of electric vehicles is they purchase these vehicles as part of their efforts to save the planet. People seeking to buy a Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report or other electric vehicle from Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report or maybe Volkswagen are believed by many to be most concerned about climate change and unhealthy air caused by emissions from internal combustion engines powered by fossil fuels, as well as water pollution caused by drilling and fracking for crude oil and natural gas.
CARS
The Verge

Tesla is offering half off its Full Self Driving package and more for loyal customers in China

Tesla has a new rewards program in China to encourage customers to trade in their used models for a brand new one (via Electrek). From now until September 30th, Tesla vehicle owners in China who opt for the deal will receive half off the Full Self Driving feature, 15,000km (9,320.57 miles) of Supercharging credits, and a home charger installation savings of about $1,184.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Watch: The Tesla Model Y Refuses to Roll

Telsa makes some of the safest electric vehicles on the market. For instance, a Model 3 recently protected its occupant when a large tree fell onto it in China. Compared to industry standards, that kind of roof strength has made the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model Y forgiving in rollover accidents. Still, there is one ace up the EV’s sleeve that might keep you from rolling over in the first place.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Report: Tesla Owners and Buyers Sour on Elon Musk

New reporting from Bloomberg suggests that potential Tesla buyers, as well as current Tesla owners, are souring on the brand because of the antics of Tesla boss Elon Musk. The reporting cites studies that show owners are generally happy with the vehicles -- reliability problems aside -- but not so much with Musk and his public behavior.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y In China Gets New Airbag

According to a report published by our friends at Teslarati, Tesla is working to make the Model Y in China even safer with an additional airbag. Tesla is known for emphasizing its vehicles' safety, so this comes as no surprise. The Tesla Model Y is already among the safest SUVs...
CARS
The Verge

California DMV accuses Tesla of making false claims about Autopilot and Full-Self Driving

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has accused Tesla of falsely advertising its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) features, as reported earlier by the Los Angeles Times (via CNBC). The agency filed two separate complaints with the state’s Office of Administrative Hearings on July 28th, alleging Tesla made “untrue or misleading” claims about its vehicles’ autonomous driving capabilities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

The New Tesla of Luxury Campers Will Make Airstreams Blush

If you see a riveted travel trailer that resembles an Airstream but isn't, it may be a Bowlus. That's assuming you're extremely lucky, too—there simply aren't many of these rare, upscale campers out there, so spotting one is like peeping Bigfoot. The company roots trace back to an aircraft...
HOME & GARDEN
notebookcheck.net

Tesla facing dealer license suspension in California on 'deceptive' Autopilot name

The Los Angeles Department of Motor Vehicles has filed an accusation with the California Office of Administrative Hearings that wants Tesla's special plates and dealer license revoked or at least suspended over "deceptive" Autopilot marketing. "Respondent made or disseminated statements that are untrue or misleading, and not based on facts, in advertising vehicles as equipped, or potentially equipped, with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features," says the filing by citing a few ad examples like the one below:
CALIFORNIA STATE
