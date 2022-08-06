Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
A Visit To American Fork Canyon is BeautifulS. F. MoriAmerican Fork, UT
Related
Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
Feds Investigating Yet Another Fatal Tesla Crash, Again
The NHTSA has opened 37 investigations into Tesla-involved crashes since 2016. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened its 37th special crash investigation against Tesla after a 2015 Tesla Model S struck a stationary Walmart truck in Florida on July 6, killing the two occupants. It's unclear if Autopilot is...
California regulators aim to revoke Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state over the company's marketing of its 'Full Self-Driving' technology
The California DMV has accused Tesla of engaging in deceptive marketing practices around its driver assistance tech, which the company calls "Full Self-Driving Capability."
Carscoops
Elon Musk Reportedly Becoming Liability, Turning New Buyers And Old Away From Tesla
Elon Musk was once the darling of the electric vehicle community. A rich, brash CEO, with an ability to harness social media, those same factors that made him a popular figure may now be hurting the company he helped grow. Studies are showing increasingly that, although Tesla owners are happy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 3 Electric Vehicles With the Best Fuel Economy Ratings
Concerning miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), here are the three electric vehicles on the market with the best fuel economy ratings! The post The 3 Electric Vehicles With the Best Fuel Economy Ratings appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Elon Musk said Tesla could build 10 or 12 new Gigafactories to reach his goal of making 20 million cars a year by 2030
Elon Musk hinted that Tesla could grow its network of Gigafactories, and could ultimately build 12. Tesla may be able to announce the location of a new factory later this year, Musk told stockholders. Tesla is on track to achieve a production run rate of 2 million EVs by the...
Why Did Elon Musk Get Booed at Tesla's Event?
Elon Musk can usually rely on a pretty warm response from shareholders in Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report. The company’s CEO spoke for about 90 minutes at the company’s annual meeting, held Aug. 4 at the recently opened gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Musk drew cheers and...
Tesla Rival Reveals Why People Buy EVs (It's Not Environmental)
A common belief about most buyers of electric vehicles is they purchase these vehicles as part of their efforts to save the planet. People seeking to buy a Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report or other electric vehicle from Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report or maybe Volkswagen are believed by many to be most concerned about climate change and unhealthy air caused by emissions from internal combustion engines powered by fossil fuels, as well as water pollution caused by drilling and fracking for crude oil and natural gas.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Verge
Tesla is offering half off its Full Self Driving package and more for loyal customers in China
Tesla has a new rewards program in China to encourage customers to trade in their used models for a brand new one (via Electrek). From now until September 30th, Tesla vehicle owners in China who opt for the deal will receive half off the Full Self Driving feature, 15,000km (9,320.57 miles) of Supercharging credits, and a home charger installation savings of about $1,184.
Watch: The Tesla Model Y Refuses to Roll
Telsa makes some of the safest electric vehicles on the market. For instance, a Model 3 recently protected its occupant when a large tree fell onto it in China. Compared to industry standards, that kind of roof strength has made the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model Y forgiving in rollover accidents. Still, there is one ace up the EV’s sleeve that might keep you from rolling over in the first place.
Truth About Cars
Report: Tesla Owners and Buyers Sour on Elon Musk
New reporting from Bloomberg suggests that potential Tesla buyers, as well as current Tesla owners, are souring on the brand because of the antics of Tesla boss Elon Musk. The reporting cites studies that show owners are generally happy with the vehicles -- reliability problems aside -- but not so much with Musk and his public behavior.
Want One of the Safest Cars in the World for 2022?
The Tesla Model 3 is the safest car on the market. While many other safe cars got five stars, the little Tesla's roof is industry leading. The post Want One of the Safest Cars in the World for 2022? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is the Tesla Model Y Safer Than the Model 3?
The Tesla Model Y and Model 3 are a couple of safe EVs. However, which Tesla EV is the safest and which one should you buy? The post Is the Tesla Model Y Safer Than the Model 3? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y In China Gets New Airbag
According to a report published by our friends at Teslarati, Tesla is working to make the Model Y in China even safer with an additional airbag. Tesla is known for emphasizing its vehicles' safety, so this comes as no surprise. The Tesla Model Y is already among the safest SUVs...
We Found the Full List of All 677,081 Cars Killed in Cash for Clunkers
Getty ImagesDug up from an archive of a defunct government website, this document shows the full scope of what Cash For Clunkers destroyed.
The Verge
California DMV accuses Tesla of making false claims about Autopilot and Full-Self Driving
California’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has accused Tesla of falsely advertising its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) features, as reported earlier by the Los Angeles Times (via CNBC). The agency filed two separate complaints with the state’s Office of Administrative Hearings on July 28th, alleging Tesla made “untrue or misleading” claims about its vehicles’ autonomous driving capabilities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorTrend Magazine
The New Tesla of Luxury Campers Will Make Airstreams Blush
If you see a riveted travel trailer that resembles an Airstream but isn't, it may be a Bowlus. That's assuming you're extremely lucky, too—there simply aren't many of these rare, upscale campers out there, so spotting one is like peeping Bigfoot. The company roots trace back to an aircraft...
notebookcheck.net
Tesla facing dealer license suspension in California on 'deceptive' Autopilot name
The Los Angeles Department of Motor Vehicles has filed an accusation with the California Office of Administrative Hearings that wants Tesla's special plates and dealer license revoked or at least suspended over "deceptive" Autopilot marketing. "Respondent made or disseminated statements that are untrue or misleading, and not based on facts, in advertising vehicles as equipped, or potentially equipped, with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features," says the filing by citing a few ad examples like the one below:
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 4