Kim Kardashian Is NOT Getting Back With Kanye West

By Alexandra Stone
 3 days ago
Despite the news that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up, sources tell Radar that the reality star is not getting back with her estranged ex Kanye West .

"Kanye has been telling people that Kim broke up with Pete to get back with him, but this is not going to happen," sources spill.

Kardashian and Davidson’s breakup had nothing to do with West , but rather with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum not wanting to commit.

"Pete was ready to propose, get married and have a baby . Kim wasn’t ready to do that," explains a pal. "Her family loved him and her kids liked him too, but Kim just wasn’t so sure."

"Pete is fun and kind, but way too needy," the pal notes of the former Saturday Night Live cast member. "He becomes obsessed which is flattering at first but can get annoying very quickly. He also has a nasty jealous side, something Kim has no time after dealing with Kanye."

"Pete would get back together in Kim today, but that is not going to happen. Neither is Kim getting back with Kanye."

As Radar previously reported, Kardashian and Davidson called it quits after dating for nine months. They have yet to publicly speak out about the split, but insiders revealed they were struggling with nurturing a long distance relationship while the King of Staten Island actor is filming his latest project in Australia.

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other," an insider spilled of their decision to part ways. "But [they] found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

However, another source claimed tensions with Davidson's family may have played a part in their decision to part ways. The sourced alleged that the funnyman's mother and sister both "really hated Kim" and that his mother "put her foot down" about the relationship.

The former couple first sparked rumors of romance last October when Davidson and The Kardashians star were spotted together at Knott's Scary Farm shortly after she made her SNL host debut. They confirmed their relationship in November.

