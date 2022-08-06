Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
Timmy Allen Details What Longhorns Transfer Sir'Jabari Rice Means to Him
Allen discussed "false perceptions," leadership, and his connection with Rice in a talk with LonghornsCountry.com.
247Sports
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
Burnt Orange Nation
These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part One
On September 3, the Texas Longhorns will officially begin the 130th football season in their school’s history. With four claimed national championships (plus seven undefeated seasons between 1893 and 1923), 32 conference championships, and 31 bowl wins in their history, the Longhorns have easily the most storied college football program in Texas, and one of the most prestigious in the country.
Ohio State No. 2 in preseason coaches poll
Ohio State ranks No. 2 on the preseason USA Today coaches poll, Axios' Kendall Baker writes. 🤭 How embarrassing: Michigan is allll the way down at No. 6. The big picture: This is the seventh time in 13 years Alabama begins the season at No. 1 in the coaches poll.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables disputes Cale Gundy's account of incident
Brent Venables issued a statement on Monday that disputed Cale Gundy’s account of an incident last week that led to the assistant coach’s resignation. Gundy resigned on Sunday night from his position as wide receivers coach at Oklahoma. Gundy had coached at Oklahoma since 1999 and played quarterback there from 1990-93, so his departure from the program was met with surprise.
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United States
Comparing month-to-month rental increases, Austin, Texas lands at number one for June. It’s not the best category to be number one in for any city. After COVID-19, rent has increased dramatically.
Longhorns DB Target Jordan Matthews Opens Up on Texas Interest Ahead of Commitment
One week ahead of his decision, Louisiana DB Jordan Matthews interest in the Longhorns remains high
College football rankings: 5 teams completely overhyped in 2022 coaches poll
The coaches have spoken, so let’s see what they got wrong in their college football rankings. With the season right around the corner, it is always great to dissect preseason college football rankings, such as the ole coaches poll. The Preseason USA TODAY Top 25 coaches poll was released...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
New Truck Full of Little Mexican Fried Sandwiches Will Open in Austin
A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in Austin. Lonche Bar is planning on opening at a location to be determined still somewhere in the city by the end of August. The star of the truck’s menu is touting miniature lonches, which are small fried...
Bijan Robinson recalls funny story with Kelvin Banks in the weight room
The Texas Longhorns brought in a talented offensive lineman in 2022 recruit Kelvin Banks. Since arriving in Austin, Banks has already made an impact on the Longhorns program. When speaking to the media after fall camp got underway, star Texas running back Bijan Robinson recalled a funny story involving Banks in the weight room, which perfectly illustrated the mindset Banks is entering his collegiate career with.
1 Man Severely Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Austin (Austin, TX)
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a motor vehicle crash in South Austin on Saturday night. According to the officials, a man was pinned inside [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
LSU Football: Tigers Will Determine 2022 SEC Success
The LSU Football team enters 2022 with new hope and raised expectations. How the Tigers fare will determine the success of other SEC programs. Three years removed from a 2019 national championship, and a team still considered to be one of the best ever in college football, The LSU football team enters 2022 with a fog of uncertainty, but one imbued with optimism and hope. National media expectations vary as to whether LSU can compete in year one of the Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge, but fans see a roster still replete with talent and a new coach with a history of winning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
addictedtovacation.com
5 Unique Day Trips From Austin, Texas
Day trips are an exciting way to take a mini-vacation when you don’t have much time off, extra money to spend, or both. Day trips off a chance to experience something new and different than what your normal day entails and reset your mind and body in a very short time. There are plenty of fun things to do in downtown Austin, but sometimes taking a staycation isn’t enough distance from your everyday life to reset your stress level or provide enough creative inspiration to awaken the senses. This is where day trips come in. Taking a day trip outside the city of Austin can be planned or spontaneous depending on your lifestyle and provide you with everything needed to recharge and recover from the busyness of life.
247Sports
Texas Longhorns' No. 1 vote in coaches poll sets off guest on Paul Finebaum Show
The 2022 preseason coaches poll came out on Monday, and one particular aspect of the top 25 drew interest far and wide across college football: Texas received one vote as the No. 1 team in the country. It remains unclear who voted the Longhorns No. 1, or whether the voter was serious and did so intentionally. Texas is coming off a 5-7 season and is widely expected to improve after coach Steve Sarkisian's nightmare first fall in charge, but most experts have the 'Horns outside of the top 15. One guest Monday on "The Paul Finebaum Show," Michael Bratton of "That SEC Podcast," was set off by Texas' No. 1 vote.
FanSided
273K+
Followers
517K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0