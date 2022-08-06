ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 724

Thyra Phillips
2d ago

We have enough problems with our US citizens being homeless no health care no jobs living below the poverty level. Yet as taxpayers we subsidized the free money phones housing and health care for the illegal immigrants. Something isn't right with this system.

Reply(65)
475
Saphire P.
2d ago

I Don't feel sorry for them because biden announced he was going to allow these illegals in & reverse everything Trump did to keep us safe and protect our homes, jobs, money etc! It states in the Bible many countries will suffer! There are many illegals here who have been working for years and still waiting on their Green cards and it's Not fair to them too! STOP VOTING FOR DEMOCRATS FOREVER because THEY DON'T CARE ABOUT THE US AMERICANS!

Reply(89)
311
Jacqueline Zar
2d ago

this is very sad Praying for all of them. But remember this if we don't get that thing out of the Big house we are going to be next trying to flee for a better life. He has already made our homeless population tripled from what it was.

Reply(7)
145
Related
The Independent

Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico

At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CBS Chicago

9-year-old girl dead, 14-year-old girl hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A 9-year-old girl is dead and a 14-year-old girl was briefly hospitalized after they were pulled from Lake Michigan n Gary, Indiana Tuesday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., a witness saw the two girls struggling in the water at a section of Marquette Park Beach with no lifeguards, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Missing Person#Patrol Boat#Us Coast Guard#Florida Straits#Accident#Coast Guard Petty#Reuters#The U S Coast Guard#Rear Adm
Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services

Comments / 0

Community Policy