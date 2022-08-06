Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
More Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Tuesday as Flash Flood Warning Issued for Parts of San Diego County
Isolated thunderstorms brought downpours to parts of San Diego County again Tuesday and prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning. The warning was issued for an area of northeastern San Diego County until about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. The mountains and deserts were under a flood watch through 10 p.m.
KPBS
Flood watch issued for parts of San Diego County
A flood watch has been issued for parts of San Diego County starting at noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The flood watch is in effect until Tuesday evening in the San Diego mountains and deserts. The cities of Borrego Springs and Pine Valley are under flood watch.
More thunderstorms, rain possible for rest of week
Keep your eyes on the sky because the scattered thunderstorms that developed Monday afternoon over our mountains could return each afternoon this week.
fox5sandiego.com
Flash flood warning issued for northeastern San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — A flash flood warning was issued Tuesday afternoon for parts of northeastern San Diego County. The National Weather Service in San Diego said areas that will be impacted by flash flooding include Julian, Ranchita, Borrego Palm Canyon, Warner Springs, Los Coyotes Indian Reservation, Shelter Valley and Santa Ysabel Indian Reservation.
San Diego County Gets Unexpected Rain as Thunderstorms Move Across Region
San Diego County received unexpected thunder and rain on Monday night, with thunderstorms active from the coast to the deserts. The storms dumped inches in parts of the back country, and prompted flash flood warnings, but gentle showers fell along the coast. “It was a very active monsoon day across...
Chances of thunderstorms in the forecast
Chances of thunderstorms are in the forecast for San Diego!
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
These San Diego areas asked to reduce water usage until further notice
The City of San Diego is asking residents in several neighborhoods to reduce their water usage until further notice, officials said Monday morning.
City officials celebrate installation of long-awaited traffic light
A traffic project over a decade in the making is finally complete in University City, City of San Diego officials announced Tuesday.
townandtourist.com
35 Best Camping Spots in San Diego (Beach & Forest Views)
Camping is an adventure that we believe every family should try at least twice. It’s the perfect opportunity to get away from your daily, mundane tasks. The San Diego area is the perfect spot to search for a campground, as it offers sites in the forest, on the beach, or in the mountains. All of these are within less than a 2-hour drive! You can’t beat it– there’s something for everyone.
Beach plans spoiled for some due to water contact advisories
Ocean access from Imperial Beach to Coronado has once again been shut down due to the ongoing pollution from the Tijuana River.
Boil water order issued for Tierrasanta neighborhood
The city of San Diego Monday issued a boil water order for around 600 residents of the Tierrasanta neighborhood due to low water pressure issues.
NBC San Diego
Boil Water Order for Tierrasanta; Bay Park, Clairemont, Kearny Mesa, Linda Vista, Tierrasanta Residents Asked to Limit Water Use
Due to low-pressure issues, customers in several communities in the central part of San Diego, including Bay Park, Clairemont, Kearny Mesa, Linda Vista and Tierrasanta, are asked to reduce their water usage to only critical needs, such as cooking and drinking, a statement from the city reads. Non-critical uses, such as irrigating landscaping and washing clothes, should be postponed until water pressure is restored.
San Diegans need to make over $166K salary to afford a house in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Americans know that homes across the county are expensive, but a new study shows just how out of reach houses are in San Diego County. According to Visual Capitalist, San Diego is the third most expensive city when it comes to purchasing a home. With a...
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego's First Truly Local Beer
A coalition of California-based businesses have united with one goal: create San Diego’s first estate beer. Estate beers are brews created with purely hyper-local ingredients to showcase the specific terroir of a region. They remain extraordinarily rare due to challenges like varying growing conditions, climate change, and crop availability. But for those who manage to grow, process, and brew beer in one place, the results can wholly encapsulate the concept of “local.”
35-Year-Old Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Carlsbad (Carlsbad, CA)
The Carlsbad Police Department reported a fatal crash near the intersection of Brasswood Avenue and Valley Street on Sunday. According to the officials, a traffic collision involving [..]
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Gas Prices Drop 52 Days Straight
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the 52nd consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3.2 cents to $5.455, its lowest amount since March 7. The average price has decreased 91.8 cents since rising to a record $6.373...
Body found in Pacific Beach creek
According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the body was found floating in Rose Creek near Hornblend Street in the evening Monday.
Princess Cruises cancels 11 San Diego trips, citing labor challenges
Princess Cruises has canceled several cruises, including nearly a dozen roundtrip voyages in and out of San Diego, cruise line representatives announced Monday.
