San Diego County, CA

Flood watch issued for parts of San Diego County

A flood watch has been issued for parts of San Diego County starting at noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The flood watch is in effect until Tuesday evening in the San Diego mountains and deserts. The cities of Borrego Springs and Pine Valley are under flood watch.
Flash flood warning issued for northeastern San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — A flash flood warning was issued Tuesday afternoon for parts of northeastern San Diego County. The National Weather Service in San Diego said areas that will be impacted by flash flooding include Julian, Ranchita, Borrego Palm Canyon, Warner Springs, Los Coyotes Indian Reservation, Shelter Valley and Santa Ysabel Indian Reservation.
4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
35 Best Camping Spots in San Diego (Beach & Forest Views)

Camping is an adventure that we believe every family should try at least twice. It’s the perfect opportunity to get away from your daily, mundane tasks. The San Diego area is the perfect spot to search for a campground, as it offers sites in the forest, on the beach, or in the mountains. All of these are within less than a 2-hour drive! You can’t beat it– there’s something for everyone.
Boil Water Order for Tierrasanta; Bay Park, Clairemont, Kearny Mesa, Linda Vista, Tierrasanta Residents Asked to Limit Water Use

Due to low-pressure issues, customers in several communities in the central part of San Diego, including Bay Park, Clairemont, Kearny Mesa, Linda Vista and Tierrasanta, are asked to reduce their water usage to only critical needs, such as cooking and drinking, a statement from the city reads. Non-critical uses, such as irrigating landscaping and washing clothes, should be postponed until water pressure is restored.
San Diego's First Truly Local Beer

A coalition of California-based businesses have united with one goal: create San Diego’s first estate beer. Estate beers are brews created with purely hyper-local ingredients to showcase the specific terroir of a region. They remain extraordinarily rare due to challenges like varying growing conditions, climate change, and crop availability. But for those who manage to grow, process, and brew beer in one place, the results can wholly encapsulate the concept of “local.”
San Diego County Gas Prices Drop 52 Days Straight

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the 52nd consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3.2 cents to $5.455, its lowest amount since March 7. The average price has decreased 91.8 cents since rising to a record $6.373...
