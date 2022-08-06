ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

Morning Journal

Columbia running back Marco Cirigliano aims to build off sophomore season

Division VI and the Lorain County League better keep an eye on Columbia’s backfield. Raiders running back Marco Cirigliano is coming off a second-team All-Ohio season. Just like his number change from No. 36 to now No. 3, he and the Raiders anticipate seeing a bigger, faster and stronger force in the backfield.
Elyria LCCC annual Jack Nicklaus scholarship golf outing turns 32

The 32nd annual Jack Nicklaus scholarship golf benefit began on time Aug. 8 with 136 golfers, despite reported rain in the morning and record heat into the afternoon. The benefit, which began 32 years ago to raise funds for Lorain County Community College, has since been bringing together golfers from around Lorain County to celebrate the sport and education.
Major construction coming to I-90 in Rocky River, Lakewood, Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are proposing a $188 million construction project to rehabilitate the I-90 corridor between the Hilliard Road exit and the I-71/I-490 interchange. This area covers the cities of Rocky River, Lakewood and Cleveland. The project will replace the aging pavement, improve...
cleveland19.com

Lakewood man found murdered on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a 47-year-old Lakewood man was found wrapped in a tarp at Train and Richner Avenues last week. This is in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland police said the body of Victor Huff was found around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 4 and...
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
