Morning Journal
Columbia running back Marco Cirigliano aims to build off sophomore season
Division VI and the Lorain County League better keep an eye on Columbia’s backfield. Raiders running back Marco Cirigliano is coming off a second-team All-Ohio season. Just like his number change from No. 36 to now No. 3, he and the Raiders anticipate seeing a bigger, faster and stronger force in the backfield.
Morning Journal
Volleyball powerhouses Vermilion, Olmsted Falls sharpen skills with scrimmage
With Vermilion in the Sandusky Bay Conference and Olmsted Falls in the Southwestern Conference, the powerhouse volleyball programs don’t see each other often. That wasn’t the case on Aug. 8 at Olmsted Falls High School as the Bulldogs and the Sailor battled in a friendly scrimmage to tune up for the regular season.
Morning Journal
Elyria LCCC annual Jack Nicklaus scholarship golf outing turns 32
The 32nd annual Jack Nicklaus scholarship golf benefit began on time Aug. 8 with 136 golfers, despite reported rain in the morning and record heat into the afternoon. The benefit, which began 32 years ago to raise funds for Lorain County Community College, has since been bringing together golfers from around Lorain County to celebrate the sport and education.
cleveland19.com
Major construction coming to I-90 in Rocky River, Lakewood, Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are proposing a $188 million construction project to rehabilitate the I-90 corridor between the Hilliard Road exit and the I-71/I-490 interchange. This area covers the cities of Rocky River, Lakewood and Cleveland. The project will replace the aging pavement, improve...
cleveland19.com
Mustard sent to Lake County Captains to get ‘mental and physical game back’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians are trying to solve their Mustard problem. Ketchup and Onion have reigned supreme in all 50 hot dog races this season, and Mustard hasn’t brought home a single win. In a news release sent Monday, the Guardians announced Mustard was optioned to...
Body of missing Lakewood man found wrapped in tarp
We are learning more about the circumstances that may have led to the disappearance and death of a Lakewood man.
Lightning strikes former Cavs player’s Westlake home
Firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out amid storms in Westlake Monday night.
Westlake house fire was caused by lightning strike, 911 caller says
What once was Kyrie Irving’s Westlake home caught fire Monday night. The large home was struck by lightning and smoke was visible, said a 911 caller.
cleveland19.com
Lakewood man found murdered on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a 47-year-old Lakewood man was found wrapped in a tarp at Train and Richner Avenues last week. This is in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland police said the body of Victor Huff was found around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 4 and...
Cleveland Wing Week returns in September
If you love wings and you live in Cleveland, this is the week for you. Cleveland Wing Week returns next month.
Fox 8 in negotiations on ‘Cocktail Weenie’ becoming Mustard’s replacement
The Guardians may be sending Mustard to the minors over his bad attitude, but don't fear.
Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns to Parma’s West Creek Reservation Aug. 13
PARMA, Ohio -- The dog days of summer mean time is running out to enjoy the outdoors in warm weather. For families looking for Mother Nature-based activities, Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 13) at Parma’s West Creek Reservation. “The Backyard...
Defunct Cleveland door company sued by state of Ohio over alleged scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owners of a now-defunct garage door company in Cleveland that Yost says accepted nearly $182,000 in payments without completing any work, his office announced today. Matthew Petroff of Kent, Joshua Robertson of Parma and Thomas DiNardi of Lakewood,...
‘Pure chaos’: New dirt bike takeovers, but where were Cleveland police?
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team has led to new questions about packs of illegal dirt bikes with riders firing a gun at police, interfering with an ambulance and more.
Plastic in our drinking water? The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers are likely Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid 80s tomorrow, but the rest of the week might only see highs in the 70s. Read more.
Parma Heights Police Department’s first K-9, Gunny, ready to roll
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Freshly graduated from Excel K-9 Services in Hiram, Ohio, Parma Heights police officer Bradd Smith and his new four-legged partner, Gunny, will begin patrolling city streets this week. “This is the city’s first police dog,” Police Chief Steve Scharschmidt said. “We had a number of officers...
4 arrested, charged in Lakewood man’s murder
Four people have now been arrested and charged in the murder of Victor Huff, of Lakewood, whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.
Missing Lakewood man found dead in Cleveland
Victor Huff was last seen on August 2 in Lakewood.
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
