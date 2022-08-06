ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heat and pop-up storms

Alert: Red Alert today and tomorrow because of hazy, hot and humid conditions.Advisory: Heat Advisory until 8 PM tomorrow because it will feel like 95-105.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with perhaps a few pop-up showers/t'storms anytime after midday. Expect highs in the 90s with feels like temps of 95-105. Any leftover showers should wrap up by about midnight with clearing thereafter. Temps will only fall to around 80 in the city with 70s elsewhere. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and sticky again with scattered showers/t'storms. Highs will be in the 90s with feels like temps of 95-105.Looking Ahead: The heat starts to break on Wednesday, but we're expecting more widespread showers/t'storms. Expect highs in the 80s. There will be a lingering chance of showers on Thursday, but the humidity will continue to slide. Highs will be in the 80s once again. As for Friday, it will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the low 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season

While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season. Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a winter storm warning in the Brooks...
FAIRBANKS, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormy Weather#Columbia
The Independent

Farmers’ Almanac predicts a cold winter — but science says don’t count on it

The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted a cold winter for much of the United States, telling people to get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel”.The almanac, an annual magazine with weather predictions and lifestyle articles that’s been published since 1818, predicts snow in much of the northern half of the US this winter, with “significant shivers” in the northeast and a “hibernation zone” in the northern prairies.Even Texas, which has experienced a series of intense and prolonged heatwaves this summer, is expected to get “chilly”.On the west coast, it will be mild and dry in the south and “brisk” up north,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
UPI News

Gradual cooldown is brewing for the sticky Northeast

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Even though it may take several days to a week to get rolling, a significant cooldown will sprawl from eastern Canada to the northeastern United States for a few days, AccuWeather meteorologists say. There is even a chance that parts of the Southeast will enjoy some...
ALBANY, NY
The Independent

‘Unusually dry’ August sees highs of 28C due on Sunday as heatwave continues

Britain will see temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday as the heatwave rolls over into next week amid an unusually dry August, forecasters have predicted.Meteorologists have urged people to avoid midday sun and stay in the shade as the arid weather looks set to last another seven to 10 days.Highs of 27C and 28C are expected to hit parts of south and south-east England on Sunday, with sunny spells forecast throughout the day for most of the country.The west of Scotland may see some rain – but will also experience patches of clear sky, according to forecasters.The warm weather...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK heatwave: Temperatures could hit mid-30s next week in ‘unusually dry’ August

Temperatures are set to soar into the 30s this week as another heatwave grips the UK. Britain will see temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday before the heatwave rolls over into next week during what is expected to be an unusually dry August, forecasters said.The Met Office urged people to avoid midday sun and stay in the shade as the arid weather looks set to last another seven to 10 days.Highs of 27C and 28C are expected to hit parts of south and South East England on Sunday, with sunny spells forecast throughout the day for most of...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Summer's best meteor shower to peak Thursday night

An astronomical double-header is about to unfold in the night sky as the final meteor shower until October competes with another celestial spectacle. One of the must-see astronomy events of the summer will soon unfold in the heavens as part of an astronomical double-header. The celestial spectacle will take place just before the second weekend of the month.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy