3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
numberfire.com
Twins' Carlos Correa batting second on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Jake Cave moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella in Giants' Tuesday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project La Stella for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Mike Moustakas starting Sunday afternoon for Reds
Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Astros' Chas McCormick moving to bench Tuesday
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. McCormick started the past four games while Kyle Tucker was sidelined by an illness, but Tucker is taking back over in right field Tuesday and hitting fifth.
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart starting Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Knizner will catch for right-hander Miles Mikolas on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Ryan Feltner and the Rockies. Yadier Molina moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Knizner for 8.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
LaMonte Wade Jr. in Giants' Tuesday lineup
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Wade is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Wade for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola catching for Padres on Tuesday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Nola will catch for right-hander Joe Musgrove on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Jorge Alfaro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nola for 5.8...
numberfire.com
Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Tuesday night
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 190 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .214 batting average with a .698 OPS, 9...
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns starting Tuesday night for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Wynns for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Padres' Trent Grisham batting eighth on Tuesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Grisham will start in center field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Wil Myers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 9.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Brandon Belt starting for San Francisco on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infeilder Brandon Belt is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Belt is getting the nod at first base, batting second in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Belt for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Ildemaro Vargas batting ninth for Nationals on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Ildemaro Vargas is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vargas will start at third base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Maikel Franco moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vargas for 6.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Jake Lamb batting fourth on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees. Lamb will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Jesse Winker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lamb for 9.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Jose Iglesias batting second on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Iglesias will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 13.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis sitting Tuesday for New York
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Davis is being replaced at third base by Tommy La Stella versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 226 plate appearances this season, Davis has a .241 batting average with...
