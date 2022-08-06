Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked on interstate in Norwood after a crash
NORWOOD, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-71 in Norwood due to a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Rookwood Commons, under the overpass for Smith Road/Edmondson Road.
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked in Sharonville on I-275 due to a crash
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked on eastbound I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line at 2:12 p.m. just east of the...
WKRC
Driver charged with causing fatal crash that killed a motorcycle rider
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver faces charges for a crash that left a motorcycle rider dead. Elvis Smith was turning left from Glenway Avenue to Prosperity Place. on June 4, when he collided with the motorcycle. according to police. Nicholas Van Kalker was killed. He was not wearing a helmet.
Man arrested after fatal hit-skip crash in Middletown
After the crash, OSHP said that the 24-year-old fled the scene but was later arrested by Middletown police. He is facing charges of aggravated homicide, stopping after an accident and driving under suspension.
WLWT 5
1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal hit-and-run in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Butler County. Officials say around 9 p.m., Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle south on Roosevelt Ave. Authorities say Dominique Tarrance, 24, was driving a PT Cruiser north on Roosevelt Ave. when they attempted to make...
Fox 19
Victim identified in Colerain Township crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s office identified the victim in a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Hamilton Avenue near the I-275 overpass Saturday. Police say that a car and a tractor-trailer collided around noon. According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Patricia Lauricella, 69, was a passenger and...
WLWT 5
Man hospitalized after being found shot in senior care facility parking lot
CINCINNATI — A man has been taken to the hospital after being found shot in the parking lot of a senior care facility. Officials say the man, who is not a resident of the Judson Care Center, was found and discovered by District 3 police around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Cincinnati police investigate shooting outside Westwood retirement facility
Investigators said they were called to the senior care center on Harrison Avenue for the report of a man trespassing in the lobby.
Fox 19
Driver seriously injured in Mt. Airy crash, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is seriously injured after a crash happened in Mt. Airy Sunday morning. Officers say the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 4400 block of Colerain Avenue. Rahkina Eubanks, 24, was driving a 2003 Honda Accord southbound on Colerain Avenue when she lost control of the...
Police identify man found dead on side of I-71/75
I-71/I-75 Northbound was closed at the 12th and Pike Street exit in Kenton County after a dead body was found along the side of the highway.
WKRC
Man killed in hit-and-run in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Middletown Monday night. It happened on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road around 9 p.m. Police said Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle southbound on Roosevelt when he was hit by 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance, who was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Roosevelt and trying to turn west onto Johns Road.
WLWT 5
Police: 2 injured after shooting at The Banks Sunday
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati. It happened at 12:30 a.m. at West Freedom Way and Rosa Parks Street. Officers on scene say two people were injured and taken to the hospital. An hour later, police responded to reports of a disorderly...
WKRC
Initial charges dropped against suspect in Middletown hit-and-run that killed 1
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Initial charges against a man accused in a hit and run crash in Middletown that left a man dead are dropped. But a new set of charges, possibly stiffer ones, could be filed. Police say 62-year-old Donald Williams was riding a motorized bike on Roosevelt Avenue...
WLWT 5
Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union
UNION, Ky. — Firefighters are on scene of a structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Boone County dispatchers confirmed that there is a working structure fire on the 11000 block of...
WLWT 5
1 dead, 8 firefighters injured after fire suppression foam released at Wilmington plane hangar
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead after fire suppression foam was released at a Wilmington Air Park hangar Sunday. Officials say they don't know what triggered the fire suppression foam in the hangar but say it wasn't a fire. One person is dead and 8 firefighters were injured...
Fox 19
Avondale shooting victim shows up at hospital, says he was caught up in crossfire, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday morning. Police say the victim said he felt caught up in the crossfire between two other people who fired shots from vehicles on or near Magill Avenue at Hutchins Avenue shortly after 7 a.m.
WLWT 5
Police: Man in serious condition after being hit by car in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car overnight in Bond Hill. Police say a 21-year-old was driving a Dodge Dart south on Reading Road, near the Norwood lateral just after midnight when she struck a 78-year-old man crossing the street. It's not clear...
WKRC
1 injured after shooting in Deerfield Township store parking lot; arrest made
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in a store parking lot in Deerfield Township on Saturday, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 9:30 p.m. deputies were called to a disorderly/intoxicated subject with a weapon in the parking lot of...
9 people injured in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say
CINCINNATI — At least nine people were injured after a gunman opened fire outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 1:45 a.m. EDT outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of the city, Cincinnati Police Department spokesperson Lt. Col. Michael John told reporters.
