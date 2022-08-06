ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
brproud.com

Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Insurance#Casualty Insurance#State Insurance#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ldi
houmatimes.com

LWC’s “Tech Ready Louisiana” Program Brings Free Career Courses to Thousands

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched “Tech Ready Louisiana” last week that will bring free online learning to thousands of people across Louisiana. LWC is partnering with Coursera to offer Louisianians access to thousands of courses to help develop new skills and increase their career readiness. Coursera is one of the world’s largest online learning platforms, offering over five thousand courses. They work with over 250 top universities and companies including Yale University, Columbia University, Microsoft, and Google to provide training for in-demand skills that employers need.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group

The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities. The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor,...
LOUISIANA STATE
deltanews.tv

Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance

Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

JR Ball: Are Jeff Landry’s tactics good for Louisiana?

Jeff Landry, our attorney general and wannabe governor, has a message for anyone disagreeing with him or the Louisiana laws and regulations he supports: Get out! Hit one of our pockmarked highways and don’t let the “Leaving Louisiana” sign towel slap ya’ on the way to Texas.
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana health officials told to remove LGBTQ Pride content from web

Following a call from a state legislator in June, the head of the Louisiana Department of Health allegedly asked staff to scrub the agency’s online accounts of all content related to LGBTQ+ Pride month, according to internal emails the Illuminator has obtained. (Photo credit: Ludovic Bertron, CC-by-2.0, https://www.flickr.com/photos/23912576@N05/2942525739) Following...
LOUISIANA STATE
redriverradio.org

More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana

MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Is It Legal to Eat While You Drive in Louisiana?

We've all been guilty of distracted driving before. Whether it's talking on the phone, texting and driving, or yelling at the kids in the backseat, there's a lot more than just driving going on in most vehicles. I blame it on the fact that our lives are busier than ever post-pandemic. Between all of our commitments, our vehicles have turned into our second homes.
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

Tragedy and Politics: A Louisiana Story

This past week there was a congressional tragedy: Jackie Walorski, a member of Congress from Indiana, was killed when the SUV she was riding in suddenly veered into another lane and crashed into an approaching vehicle. Two of her staff members and the driver of the other vehicle also died.

Comments / 0

Community Policy