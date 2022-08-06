Read full article on original website
Entergy and United Way to give away $150 electric bill credit, here is how to apply
Entergy New Orleans and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana partnered to bring help to Entergy customers struggling to pay high electricity bills. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St.
WDSU
Entergy announces some customers could be eligible for $150 credit towards power bills
NEW ORLEANS — Some Entergy customers can apply for credits to go towards their power bills. According to Entergy, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana has committed nearly $4.4 million to Louisiana United Ways for bill payment assistance. According to Entergy, starting Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson,...
houmatimes.com
SLEC Conducts Survey to Identify Organizational & Funding Priorities for the Region
The South Louisiana Economic Council (SLEC) is undergoing a strategic planning process to better understand the impacts the pandemic and Hurricane Ida have had in the region, identify both short- and long-term needs, and develop aligning strategies that will support regional economic development and recovery. The effort will also include...
brproud.com
Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
houmatimes.com
LWC’s “Tech Ready Louisiana” Program Brings Free Career Courses to Thousands
The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched “Tech Ready Louisiana” last week that will bring free online learning to thousands of people across Louisiana. LWC is partnering with Coursera to offer Louisianians access to thousands of courses to help develop new skills and increase their career readiness. Coursera is one of the world’s largest online learning platforms, offering over five thousand courses. They work with over 250 top universities and companies including Yale University, Columbia University, Microsoft, and Google to provide training for in-demand skills that employers need.
Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group
The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities. The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor,...
deltanews.tv
Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance
Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
Louisiana Farmers Can Win $5,000
Louisiana Farmers can enroll for a chance to win a $5,000 donation to direct to a local eligible nonprofit organization, school or youth agriculture group.
Baton Rouge Business Report
JR Ball: Are Jeff Landry’s tactics good for Louisiana?
Jeff Landry, our attorney general and wannabe governor, has a message for anyone disagreeing with him or the Louisiana laws and regulations he supports: Get out! Hit one of our pockmarked highways and don’t let the “Leaving Louisiana” sign towel slap ya’ on the way to Texas.
Should Louisiana Do Away with Inspection Stickers? POLL
While I was checking out the latest news about road conditions around the nation, I found the roads in Louisiana were the 9th worst in the nation. That’s actually better than I expected. But it got me to thinking. Why do we have to get our cars inspected every...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana health officials told to remove LGBTQ Pride content from web
Following a call from a state legislator in June, the head of the Louisiana Department of Health allegedly asked staff to scrub the agency’s online accounts of all content related to LGBTQ+ Pride month, according to internal emails the Illuminator has obtained. (Photo credit: Ludovic Bertron, CC-by-2.0, https://www.flickr.com/photos/23912576@N05/2942525739) Following...
KTBS
Parishes with the most born-and-bred residents in Louisiana
Compiled a list of parishes with the most born and bred residents in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
redriverradio.org
More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana
MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
Is It Legal to Eat While You Drive in Louisiana?
We've all been guilty of distracted driving before. Whether it's talking on the phone, texting and driving, or yelling at the kids in the backseat, there's a lot more than just driving going on in most vehicles. I blame it on the fact that our lives are busier than ever post-pandemic. Between all of our commitments, our vehicles have turned into our second homes.
myneworleans.com
Tragedy and Politics: A Louisiana Story
This past week there was a congressional tragedy: Jackie Walorski, a member of Congress from Indiana, was killed when the SUV she was riding in suddenly veered into another lane and crashed into an approaching vehicle. Two of her staff members and the driver of the other vehicle also died.
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
Energy Bills Could Go Higher; Entergy's Nuclear Plant Offline
According to the story from NOLA, Entergy's nuclear power station in Mississippi is offline again and has been so for over 3 weeks.
westcentralsbest.com
Seventeen Louisiana school districts showed no improvement or decline in academic performance
(The Center Square) — Student test scores recently released by the Louisiana Department of Education are revealing which districts and schools flourished in recent years and which held fast or declined. Student scores on 2021-2022 LEAP tests released last week showed 80% of Louisiana school systems improved proficiency rates...
KTBS
After eight month study, BESE group recommends major changes in high schools, other classrooms
BATON ROUGE, La. - A study group of Louisiana's top school board voted Monday to press ahead with major changes in how high schools are rated and other operations despite opposition from local superintendents and questions about the scope of the overhaul. A five-member panel of the state Board of...
