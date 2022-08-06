ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio Women Veterans Conference offers resources

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdsTE_0h7ZMJ2400

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the first time since 2019, the Ohio Women Veterans Conference returned for its day-long event on the Ohio State University campus.

Hundreds of women attended. It’s set up not only to connect veteran women with each other, but also with medical resources, job placement services, and other resources.

Director of the Ohio Department of Veterans, Deborah Ashenhurst, said women who served tend not to think of themselves as veterans, which makes events like this that much more important.

Event helps central Ohio women ‘know their numbers’

“You are special,” said Ashenhurst, a retired Major General. “You’ve earned some privileges and some opportunities and we want to make sure you’re aware of.”

Normally a biannual event, it was not held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the last conference happened in 2019.

For anyone who is interested in information but could not attend Saturday’s event, visit the Ohio Department of Veterans Services’ website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Lt. Gov. Husted, lawmakers on CHIPS Act in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act Tuesday morning, receiving bipartisan support at the Ohio Statehouse as lawmakers said it will change the trajectory of the state. “It’s going to have a massive impact on Central Ohio,” State Representative Jeff Crossman (D-Parma) said. Intel will invest at least $20 […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Dolly Parton visits Ohio State in support of Imagination Library

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dolly Parton visited Columbus on Tuesday to support her Imagination Library program in Ohio. Along with Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, Parton attended a private luncheon on the Ohio State University campus to raise funds and awareness for the Imagination Library program. You can watch the event in the player above. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine declares Tuesday Dolly Parton Day in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton is getting some extra recognition ahead of her trip to Ohio to promote the state’s Imagination Library. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, Dolly Parton Day in the Buckeye State. The official declaration document from his office lists the star’s numerous achievements, […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#The Ohio State University#Major General#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
wosu.org

First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities

Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Returning an item by mail? How to prevent a mix-up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For nearly four years, Dennis DeVendra and his wife relied on WOW! for internet service and planned to stay with the company, even when they moved out of Westerville. “We wanted to transfer our WOW! service over to this house in New Albany,” said DeVendra. “And they did not service this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

HBCU Football Classic expected to return to Columbus in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) Football Classic will not be held this year but is expected to return in 2023, according to Classic for Columbus CEO John Pace. Pace said that a multi-year venue agreement that allows the game to be played the same weekend each year is paramount. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

President Biden signs CHIPS Act

The CHIPS Act will play a key role in the changing landscapes of the communities surrounding the future intel plant, including New Albany, Johnstown, and Newark. https://nbc4i.co/3BRQPv2.
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Iran hostage survivor shares story, scholarships

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – After spending more than 400 days in captivity during the Iran hostage crisis, one United States Marine is using his story to support the loved ones of fallen service men and women. Rocky Sickmann shared his experience Tuesday at Otterbein University. Sickmann was defending the United State Embassy in Iran in […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City Schools contract negotiations

(WCMH) - District and teachers union to meet tomorrow morning. Police: Cattle loose after trailer overturns on I-270 …. Columbus City Schools, teachers’ union head back …. Woman relieved after sister’s alleged killer caught …. Deadly Columbus robbery sees 3 suspects arrested …. CHIPS Act expected to spur...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How cooking is teaching Columbus teens about mental health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new culinary arts program in Bexley is promoting mental health practices by giving Columbus-area teens a creative space to learn new skills. Kitchen of Life is an initiative that teaches teens social and emotional skills through cooking, spearheaded by LifeTown Columbus — a nonprofit dedicated to providing students opportunities to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio’s 20 best counties as a place to retire

CLEVELAND, Ohio - What should be considered when looking for a place to retire?. That’s pretty subjective. But if the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, climate, crime rates, outdoor space, restaurants, and cultural and entertainment opportunities are of importance to you, a new list attempts to rank Ohio counties.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Racist fliers found in Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — There is shock and anger coming from Worthington Monday after racist flyers promoting white supremacy were found outside several households near Flint Street. https://nbc4i.co/3P98Zvh.
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy