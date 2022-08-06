Multiple arrested after New York City pro-abortion protesters shout down Catholic parishioners outside church

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Man accused of killing 8 people with truck in NYC terror attack will go to trial in October
Federal prosecutors say Sayfullo Saipov carried out the attack five years ago to become a member of ISIS.
After Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI, some say 'selective justice,' others 'a step in the right direction'
People in New York and D.C. weighed in on the FBI’s raid at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, with some calling it foul play while others celebrated the search. "It's 100% selective justice," one New Yorker told Fox News. "If this were the other way around someone would be crucified."
thevillagesun.com
Daily News backs Liz Holtzman in Downtown congressional race
BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Showing that the 10th Congressional District primary election is anyone’s call, the Daily News on Sunday endorsed Elizabeth Holtzman. The newspaper’s editorial board dubbed Holtzman, “the class of the large field.”. The newly redrawn 10th District includes almost all of Manhattan south...
A Party Promoter, an Activist and a City Councilman by 23, Chi Ossé Isn’t Done Yet
From the fashion scene to a protest movement, he was the avatar of a new style of politics. But Chi Ossé has a new motif — the boring nuts and bolts of governance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jewish Man Attacked on E Train at Queens Plaza in What Cops Believe Was a Hate Crime
The police are looking for a man who allegedly punched a Hasidic Jewish man in the face while uttering anti-Semitic remarks on an E train at Queens Plaza late last month—in what cops are investigating as a hate crime. The victim, a 37-year-old man, was punched without provocation while...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares war on Texas Gov. Greg Abbot for bussing illegal migrants to the Big Apple and says he is considering dispatching New Yorkers to the border to campaign to unseat him!
Big Apple Mayor Eric Adams wants to take his quarrel with Governor Greg Abbott to Texas, threatening on Tuesday to bus New Yorkers to the Lone Star state to get out the vote against the southwestern Republican. 'I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how...
NYPD officers leave in record-breaking exodus before full pensions set in: They're risking 'everything'
Over 1,000 New York City police officers have filed to leave the department in 2022, raising doubts about the city's ability to maintain a substantive police force and maintain safety and security. Former NYPD detective Jason Caputo and Blue Lives Matter NYC founder Joe Imperatrice weighed in on the law...
FBI would not let Trump attorneys in rooms as agents raided Mar-a-Lago, warrant focused on NARA: source
FBI agents would not allow Trump lawyers watch as they raided former President Trump’s private home at Mar-a-Lago early Monday morning, a source told Fox News. Trump was in New York City while his home in Palm Beach, Florida, was raided. A source familiar with the raid told Fox...
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
AOC's district saw 57% increase in major crimes under tenure
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) district saw a 57% increase in major crime under her tenure, a new study found. The district suffered massive increases in what the New York Police Department considers the seven "major" crimes of murder, rape, robbery, felonious assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto, a study by former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro found. Shootings went up by 47.05%, the study said.
New images show Columbia grad student before attack
NEW YORK - Police continue to search for clues in an apparent attack on a Columbia University grad student. They released new images of the victim, asking witnesses to come forward. Surveillance video shows 29-year-old Jay Reist before he suffered a fractured skull and bleeding from the brain. His family told CBS2 he was at a bar on July 21, then got on the L train and exited at 15th Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan. He called an Uber to go to Inwood, but the driver called 911 saying Reist was having a seizure. His family says he is out of the ICU but still in the hospital. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York GOP comptroller candidate Paul Rodriguez argues for change
In New York state, the role of the comptroller is especially powerful because whoever runs the office is the sole trustee of the state’s $280 billion pension fund, one of the largest in the country. For the past 14 years, Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat from Long Island, has been...
People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said, “Even the bars know the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Protestors Accuse Robert DeFalco Realty of Illegally Denying Their Housing Vouchers
Brooklynite Douglas Powell has a voucher to pay a guaranteed $2,218 per month to a landlord in Brooklyn that will take him. He’s been trying to move out of a homeless shelter on Staten Island for three years. But realtors like Robert DeFalco Realty won’t rent to him—saying they...
Trump to be deposed Wednesday in NY AG Letitia James' investigation
FIRST ON FOX– Former president Donald Trump will sit Wednesday for a deposition in the New York Attorney General’s civil investigation into the Trump family’s business practices, Fox News has learned. Trump will be sitting down with attorneys for Letitia James’ office at an undisclosed location agreed...
Columbia University
Mayor Adams: Let’s Turn Abbott’s Cheap Political Stunt Into A Strategic Asset for NYC
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been chartering buses and sending immigrants from Texas to East Coast cities because he sees immigrants as a problem, not an asset. On Friday, the federal government announced that over 500,000 new jobs were created in July, unemployment is down to 3.5%, and all over the country, businesses are posting help wanted signs in their windows. Mayor Eric Adams should work with the federal government, convene a working group to create an Immigrant Work Corps, and figure out how to obtain emergency working papers for new immigrants and place them in both government and private sector jobs in New York. I know there are rules and red tape that would need to be overcome to make this work, but let’s figure out a workaround that enables new immigrants to get started here in New York. In fact, since both Arizona and Texas are sending immigrants to Washington DC and New York, we should also get together with DC and other cities interested in putting new immigrants to work.
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man stabbed more than 15 times in Bronx attack: NYPD
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two attackers walked up to a man in the Bronx early on Monday and stabbed him more than 15 times, critically injuring the victim, police said. The 26-year-old man was on East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when the attackers approached and, unprovoked, repeatedly stabbed the victim […]
cityandstateny.com
NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people
Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
A push to hire school safety officers awakens an old debate
Students, teachers, and other activists march in June to protest school safety officers. Some say student safety hinges on social workers, not police. [ more › ]
89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
Fox News
776K+
Followers
174K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6