ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Multiple arrested after New York City pro-abortion protesters shout down Catholic parishioners outside church

By Andrew Mark Miller
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevillagesun.com

Daily News backs Liz Holtzman in Downtown congressional race

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Showing that the 10th Congressional District primary election is anyone’s call, the Daily News on Sunday endorsed Elizabeth Holtzman. The newspaper’s editorial board dubbed Holtzman, “the class of the large field.”. The newly redrawn 10th District includes almost all of Manhattan south...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
Daily Mail

NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares war on Texas Gov. Greg Abbot for bussing illegal migrants to the Big Apple and says he is considering dispatching New Yorkers to the border to campaign to unseat him!

Big Apple Mayor Eric Adams wants to take his quarrel with Governor Greg Abbott to Texas, threatening on Tuesday to bus New Yorkers to the Lone Star state to get out the vote against the southwestern Republican. 'I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Washington Examiner

AOC's district saw 57% increase in major crimes under tenure

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) district saw a 57% increase in major crime under her tenure, a new study found. The district suffered massive increases in what the New York Police Department considers the seven "major" crimes of murder, rape, robbery, felonious assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto, a study by former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro found. Shootings went up by 47.05%, the study said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New images show Columbia grad student before attack

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for clues in an apparent attack on a Columbia University grad student. They released new images of the victim, asking witnesses to come forward. Surveillance video shows 29-year-old Jay Reist before he suffered a fractured skull and bleeding from the brain. His family told CBS2 he was at a bar on July 21, then got on the L train and exited at 15th Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan. He called an Uber to go to Inwood, but the driver called 911 saying Reist was having a seizure. His family says he is out of the ICU but still in the hospital. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said,  “Even the bars know the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Nypd#Abortion Issues#Protest#Fox News Digital#Planned Parenthood#The New York Young#Republican#Nazis#Old St Patrick#Catholics
Columbia University

Mayor Adams: Let’s Turn Abbott’s Cheap Political Stunt Into A Strategic Asset for NYC

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been chartering buses and sending immigrants from Texas to East Coast cities because he sees immigrants as a problem, not an asset. On Friday, the federal government announced that over 500,000 new jobs were created in July, unemployment is down to 3.5%, and all over the country, businesses are posting help wanted signs in their windows. Mayor Eric Adams should work with the federal government, convene a working group to create an Immigrant Work Corps, and figure out how to obtain emergency working papers for new immigrants and place them in both government and private sector jobs in New York. I know there are rules and red tape that would need to be overcome to make this work, but let’s figure out a workaround that enables new immigrants to get started here in New York. In fact, since both Arizona and Texas are sending immigrants to Washington DC and New York, we should also get together with DC and other cities interested in putting new immigrants to work.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
PIX11

Man stabbed more than 15 times in Bronx attack: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two attackers walked up to a man in the Bronx early on Monday and stabbed him more than 15 times, critically injuring the victim, police said. The 26-year-old man was on East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when the attackers approached and, unprovoked, repeatedly stabbed the victim […]
BRONX, NY
cityandstateny.com

NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people

Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox News

Fox News

776K+
Followers
174K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy