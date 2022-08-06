ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Man arrested on gun charges from domestic incident

By Aidan Joly
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Saturday that an arrest has been made stemming from a domestic incident in July.

On July 5 at approximately 4:15 a.m., police responded to a call about a man with a gun. At the scene, they learned of the domestic incident that resulted in shots fired, a vehicle being struck. A loaded semi-automatic pistol was recovered.

Police say they arrested 36-year-old Leon Williams of Buffalo on Tuesday. He is charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon as well as criminal use of a firearm, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment.

There were no reported injuries.

