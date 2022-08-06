ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

More police promised for Chicago trains after fatal shooting

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXlIA_0h7ZGUqv00

Chicago police and transit officials on Saturday pledged additional security for the city's trains to stem a spike in violent crime after the shooting death of a passenger overnight.

A 29-year-old man, Diuntel Moon, was shot multiple times in the chest and abdomen on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train on 79th Street in the Chatham neighborhood about 2 a.m. Saturday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference.

Moon was pronounced dead at a hospital. No suspects are in custody, Brown said.

“Senseless gun violence and incidents like these ... have no place in this city. It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Brown said. “No resident should think twice about their safety on any part of CTA or in our neighborhoods.”

Brown and CTA president Dorval Carter denounced the spike in numbers, not seen for a decade. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that as of mid-July, CTA has reported 488 violent crimes this year, higher than at any point since the same period in 2011.

Gun violence in particular continues to haunt Chicago. In addition to Moon's killing, Chicago police Deputy Chief Rahman Muhammad on Saturday reported four other early morning homicides in the city. However, gun crimes are down this year compared to 2020 and 2021.

Through June, Chicago police reported 1,255 shootings and 310 homicides. That grisly pace would mean more than 600 for the year, but significantly fewer than the 836 in 2021.

Brown promised additional police officers will be assigned to the CTA starting Sunday, but he declined to specify how many for security reasons. He said the police presence on the CTA had been fortified earlier this year as well.

The CTA, which has an unarmed security force, will reinstate the use of canine patrols, Carter said without elaborating.

“It’s just another additional resource to use, obviously, in addition to the security guards," Carter said. “There’s nothing magical about the canine unit.”

“The more we can add to the CTA in both an unarmed security and prevention mode, armed CPD officers in an enforcement mode and really aggressive investigative efforts in bringing offenders to justice is all part of the criminal justice effort,” Brown said.

———

Follow Political Writer John O’Connor at https://twitter.com/apoconnor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
CBS Chicago

Manhunt underway for suspected gunman in 4 Ohio deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A multi-state manhunt is underway for a suspected killer, and the FBI believes he may be heading to the Chciago area. Authorities said Saturday they were looking for Stephen Marlow. Marlow is 39 years old and 5 feet, 11 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2007 Ford Edge. Police in Butler Township, Ohio, right outside of Dayton, wanted to talk with him about the murders of four people who were found shot to death Friday in two separate homes on the same street where Marlow lived with his parents. He also posted a video online claiming he is the victim of government mind control and vowing revent. "Our investigators have determined this video was published sometime after yesterday's incident. We understand the ideas and languages in the video are startling, and that is why our investigators are working around the clock to ensure Mr. Marlow is brought into custody," police said. Marlow specifically mentioned his friends in Chicago in the video, and the FBI tells CBS 2 he previously lived and worked there. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police say 16-year-old suspect shot, killed woman in random attack in Morris

MORRIS, Ill. (CBS) – Police say a shooting that left a woman dead in Morris, Illinois on Thursday appears to have been completely random.A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the case. Meanwhile, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to family and friends of the victim Friday night.Police say Beverley Lambert, 25, was picking up her 2-year-old son, Jace, from a babysitter when the 16-year-old armed with a gun shot her twice in the back of the head.Late Friday, a growing memorial was set up for Lambert at the Morris apartment complex where she was shot. She was described by those who knew...
MORRIS, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
WGN News

Gary woman fatally shoots man after he attempts to break-in to her home

GARY, Ind. — A man was fatally shot after attempting to break-in to a woman’s home in Gary, Indiana. Police were dispatched around 5 a.m. Friday to the the 200 block of Roosevelt Street. According to police, a 36-year-old man attempted entry into a 56-year-old woman’s home by breaking through the window, and was shot by […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Security Guards#Violent Crime#Cta#The Chicago Sun Times
WGNtv.com

3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side

CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff. Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman whose decomposing body was found in Waukegan apartment identified as Bianca Haas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman whose decomposing body was found inside a Waukegan apartment Thursday has been identified as Bianca Haas, 22, of Mount Prospect. She was last seen in February. Waukegan police responded to the apartment in the 100 block of Drew Lane around 1 p.m. after someone went inside the apartment and found the body. Because the body was described as "decomposing," the Waukegan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating. An autopsy was completed at the Lake County Coroner's office Friday and "results are pending further studies at this time," according to a release from the coroner's office. 
WAUKEGAN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Family mourns onetime Chicago high school basketball star who was shot and killed in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A former standout Chicago high school basketball player and state champion was shot and killed in front of her home Sunday in Maywood.On Monday evening, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar joined family as they held a memorial for the young woman, 22-year-old Dylana Rainey.  Family, friends, and even former high school teammates came to remember her."This is tough," said Dylana Rainey's mother, Margo Rainey.It is the toughest thing Margo Rainey will ever have to do. She watched as Dylana, her youngest daughter who was known affectionately as "DeDe," was shot and killed Sunday in Maywood near...
MAYWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Victim of road rage talks about how she was shot six times on I-57 in Matteson

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A Chicago woman is in the hospital after she was shot six times on Interstate 57 in the south suburbs, in what has been called a case of road rage.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the woman's family wanted to know Monday night why the shooter hadn't bene charged.Cellphone video shows a nearly lifeless Aaliyah Ivory on the pavement of I-57 near Vollmer Road in Matteson Saturday, after she was shot six times. The bullet holes busted through the back windshield of Ivory's Ford Focus.Ivory survived, and we spoke with her from Advocate Christ Medical...
MATTESON, IL
CBS Chicago

Activist slams Chicago police officer who hit her for resigning before potential termination

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago activist criticized the Chicago police officer who was caught on camera hitting her during a protest in July 2020 for resigning before facing possible discipline.Video from that protest showed Officer Nicholas Jovanovich hitting a cell phone out of the hand of Miracle Boyd.The phone ended up hitting Boyd in the mouth, knocking out her front teeth.Boyd spoke out on Friday after learning the officer recently resigned from the police force, instead of facing a possible firing."Yet again, CPD served a miscarriage of justice to myself and the Black and brown youth across the country," Boyd said. "Police Officer Nicholas Jovanovich has chosen to escape accountability after patrolling our neighborhoods for more than a year after assaulting me."Jovanovich was facing possible termination after an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, but quit instead this week.The incident took place during a protest that turned violent when demonstrators tried to pull down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Grant Park.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC News

ABC News

780K+
Followers
170K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy