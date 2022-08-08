ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Driver dies after car crashes into Eastex Freeway pillar and bursts into flames, HPD says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skxtp_0h7ZEOjN00

A driver was killed in a single car accident after crashing into a pillar under the Eastex Freeway early Saturday, according to police.

At about 12:45 a.m., Houston Police Department officers responded to a call of a vehicle that burst into flames after it crashed into a concrete pillar on Saunders Road.

Authorities said HPD officers arrived at the scene and pulled the victim out of the fire, but the driver was found unresponsive.

SEE ALSO: Man in stolen ambulance crashes head-on into driver in W. Houston Whataburger drive-thru, police say

Officials said the driver was traveling northbound on Jensen Street, which parallels the freeway, at a high rate of speed.

The driver failed to stop at the feeder road on the freeway and went straight into the concrete pillar, HPD said.

According to HPD, the victim was the only person in the car.

Police said the accident division is working to figure out why the accident happened.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Hpd#Pillar#Traffic Accident#Vcd#W Houston Whataburger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox26houston.com

Shooting after argument over lawnmower in N. Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police say an argument about a lawnmower may have led to a shooting in north Houston Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call at the scene in the 900 block of Ringold. They found one adult male victim, who they say is expected to survive. HPD says initial...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DRIVER FLEES SCENE OF CRASH ONLY TO CRASH AGAIN AND GET EJECTED

At about 2 am Sunday the driver of a pickup struck a Conroe Police Officer’s vehicle at the Taquerias Arandas Mexican Restaurant on North Frazier. The vehicle then sped off. As the driver traveled South on Roberson the driver failed to negotiate a curve. He ran into the ditch and struck a Ford pickup parked in a driveway. That pickup spun into a Ford SUV parked next to it in the same driveway. The driver then struck a Dodge pickup which was parked at the same residence and pushed it up over a retaining wall. At this point, the truck rolled ejecting the driver at the intersection of Roberson and Hilliard. He was transported to HCA Conroe by MCHD in critical condition.
CONROE, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
144K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy