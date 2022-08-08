Driver dies after car crashes into Eastex Freeway pillar and bursts into flames, HPD says

A driver was killed in a single car accident after crashing into a pillar under the Eastex Freeway early Saturday, according to police.

At about 12:45 a.m., Houston Police Department officers responded to a call of a vehicle that burst into flames after it crashed into a concrete pillar on Saunders Road.

Authorities said HPD officers arrived at the scene and pulled the victim out of the fire, but the driver was found unresponsive.

Officials said the driver was traveling northbound on Jensen Street, which parallels the freeway, at a high rate of speed.

The driver failed to stop at the feeder road on the freeway and went straight into the concrete pillar, HPD said.

According to HPD, the victim was the only person in the car.

Police said the accident division is working to figure out why the accident happened.