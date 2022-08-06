ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Aidan and Michaela Walsh chasing golden glory at Commonwealth Games

By Rebecca Johnson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NoOrQ_0h7ZB9T600

Siblings Aidan and Michaela Walsh are enjoying every moment of their boxing success as they both prepare to go for gold in Sunday’s Commonwealth finals.

The Northern Irish duo both won their semi-final bouts on Saturday, with Aidan beating Wales’ Garan Croft while Michaela won by unanimous decision against South Africa’s Phiwokuhle Sbusisiwe Mnguni.

Both fighters are guaranteed to match their silver medals on the Gold Coast in 2018 and have the chance to upgrade to gold in Birmingham.

Michaela faces Elizabeth Oshoba of Nigeria in her featherweight final, and is bursting with pride being able to share her Commonwealth experience with her brother.

She said: “Obviously everyone here wants to win a gold medal, especially me, but I’m just in the present moment now same as Aidan and it’s just one step at a time.

“Regardless of the outcome I’m so proud to be in the Commonwealth Games final with my brother. Not many people can say that so I’m just so happy.

“Where we are now is a phenomenal achievement – obviously we want to go one step further, but for now we’re just enjoying the wins we got tonight and tomorrow what will be will be, but we’re ready.”

Aidan, who won a bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, echoed his sister’s sentiment as he prepares to go up against Mozambique’s Tiago Osorio Muxanga in the light middleweight final.

He said: “It’s great because you get to travel the world with someone you love on a daily basis, who I’ve trained with since I was nine years of age so again, what more could you ask for? I’d be greedy if I asked for anything else!

“I’m not even thinking of the gold medal fight. I know I keep saying I’m enjoying this and enjoying that but I’m enjoying being here, but whatever happens happens.”

Although both siblings fought on Saturday, they were unable to see each other due to their preparation and recovery requirements for their own bouts, though Michaela revealed they were still able to support each other from afar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XREyn_0h7ZB9T600

“Well Aidan, I don’t think Aidan even came to see me!” she joked.

“He’s obviously back getting recovered after the fight he had, but I’m sure he was screaming at the TV when I was getting smashed with that right hand I got caught with.

“I didn’t come over [to see Aidan fight], I was screaming from the bedroom, I’m sure there’s a few noise complaints!

“He performed so good and I’m so proud to be in the final with Aidan and the rest of my team-mates.

“I want to enjoy the moment, obviously it’s something I’ve dreamt about for many years and if I do it with my brother it’ll be unbelievable.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Australia captain Meg Lanning taking break from cricket for personal reasons

Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning is taking an indefinite period of leave from cricket due to personal reasons.The 30-year-old will step away from the game with immediate effect and miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred, in which she had been due to represent Trent Rockets.Lanning led her country to ICC World Cup glory in April following a 71-run victory over defending champions England in the final in Christchurch.“After a busy couple of years, I’ve made the decision take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself,” she said in a statement, released by Cricket...
SPORTS
The Independent

UFC champion Jiri Prochazka on samurai, spirituality, and weathering storms in and out of the Octagon

With waves swirling around him, and his motor flickering and faltering, Jiri Prochazka was caught in a storm and staring into the darkness.That’s no metaphor, even if it conveys the tempestuous nature of the Czech’s title fight with Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. Instead, it is the very real scene of a recent incident that saw Prochazka, 29, stranded at sea with his friends after their boat’s engine died.“That was a weird situation,” Prochazka recalls. “The boat’s engine stopped, and there was a storm which came to us. The sea... there were some big waves, and the night was...
UFC
The Independent

Players’ addiction to sleeping tablets concerns ‘clean’ Ryan Cresswell

Former English Football League defender Ryan Cresswell has warned of the danger of players becoming addicted to sleeping pills after it nearly claimed his life.Cresswell, whose clubs included Rotherham, Southend and Northampton, achieved 12 months of sobriety earlier this summer after a second stint at the Sporting Chance rehab clinic and his life is now on the up.He is back working in football as manager of Sheffield FC – the world’s oldest club – and is feeling positive about his future. View this post on Instagram ...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erling Haaland swears in first post-match Premier League interview

Manchester City's Erling Haaland was so happy about his side's 2-0 win against West Ham that he forgot TV rules about swearing on air.Though the Norwegian football star scored both goals in his Premier League debut, he lamented not scoring more.“Yeah I could’ve [scored a hat trick. If you saw, I could’ve right before I went off, I should’ve been there, so. Bit s**... that’s how it is," Haaland said.The striker slipped up again after interviewer Geoff Shreeves reminded him not to swear."Oh sorry, s***," Haaland said with a smile.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Premier League: Conte delights at Tottenham's impressive display against SouthamptonSerena Williams announces imminent retirement, says she’s ‘evolving away from tennis’Birmingham 2022 chief reflects on triumphant Commonwealth Games
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michaela Walsh
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand targeted with racist ‘monkey gesture’ by Wolves fan, court told

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand was targeted by racist abuse including a monkey gesture by a “fixated” football fan during a Premier League match, a court had heard.Jamie Arnold is accused of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress to Mr Ferdinand by using “threatening, abusive or insulting” words or behaviour at the Wolves v Manchester United match at Molineux on May 23 last year.During the prosecution’s opening of the 32-year-old’s trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court, footage was played to jurors, allegedly showing him making a racist gesture.Mr Ferdinand had been at the game – the first time fans had...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

785K+
Followers
252K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy