Humanity and hostility: Pompano Beach’s homeless population benefits from a wealth of generosity, but not every hand is a helping one

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has awarded Children’s Diagnostic and Treatment Center (CDTC) in Ft. Lauderdale a grant totaling $1, 814, 131 towards its program that aims to assist families living with HIV/AIDS. The Comprehensive Family AIDS Program (CFAP), part of the Children’s Diagnostic and Treatment Center, will receive these much-needed funds to continue its overall mission to provide medical care, education, support, and intervention type services to the Broward County community. The Comprehensive Family AIDS Program receives funding from the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program (RWHAP), which was created in 1990 to “improve the quality and availability of HIV care and treatment for low-income people with HIV.” The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program is a part of the initiative “Ending The HIV Epidemic In The U.S.” (EHE) which main focus is the reduction of new HIV infection rates by 90% by the year 2030. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced in June the awarding of $115 million dollars in grants to 60 recipients that are a part of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program. “With this investment, we’re increasing our efforts to end the HIV epidemic,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becarra stated. Health Resources and Services Administrator Carole Johnson agreed at the time noting that “ending the epidemic is within reach if we continue to center our work on the needs of individuals with HIV and supporting proven strategies to reduce new infections.”

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO