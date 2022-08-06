ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Humanity and hostility: Pompano Beach’s homeless population benefits from a wealth of generosity, but not every hand is a helping one

By The New Pelican Newspaper
 3 days ago
Philip Rudnick
3d ago

a very good and helpful organization where I often go on Saturday morning. Hostility seems to be commonplace amongst the homeless population. Never have I seen people wanting to fight about absolutely everything.

miamitimesonline.com

Carollo accuses the Black community of playing the race card amid suspension of Virginia Key Beach homeless plan

At a 1:00 PM news conference on Monday, Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo announced they were postponing the establishment of the homeless village on Virginia Key Beach. This comes after a weekend of protests and the objections countless in the community, including activists and other politicians from around Miami-Dade county.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Who Has To Pay?

(WSVN) - Someone else planted the tree, and it’s not on your property. Now, the tree is causing problems and you have to pay for the repairs or do you? It’s why one homeowner called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. With South Florida real estate prices just...
MIRAMAR, FL
South Florida Times

Children’s Diagnostic and Treatment Center receives million dollar grant to assist families living with HIV/AIDS

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has awarded Children’s Diagnostic and Treatment Center (CDTC) in Ft. Lauderdale a grant totaling $1, 814, 131 towards its program that aims to assist families living with HIV/AIDS. The Comprehensive Family AIDS Program (CFAP), part of the Children’s Diagnostic and Treatment Center, will receive these much-needed funds to continue its overall mission to provide medical care, education, support, and intervention type services to the Broward County community. The Comprehensive Family AIDS Program receives funding from the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program (RWHAP), which was created in 1990 to “improve the quality and availability of HIV care and treatment for low-income people with HIV.” The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program is a part of the initiative “Ending The HIV Epidemic In The U.S.” (EHE) which main focus is the reduction of new HIV infection rates by 90% by the year 2030. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced in June the awarding of $115 million dollars in grants to 60 recipients that are a part of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program. “With this investment, we’re increasing our efforts to end the HIV epidemic,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becarra stated. Health Resources and Services Administrator Carole Johnson agreed at the time noting that “ending the epidemic is within reach if we continue to center our work on the needs of individuals with HIV and supporting proven strategies to reduce new infections.”
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Rising Rent? Coral Springs Launches New Program

The City of Coral Springs is taking action against the rising rents outpacing residents’ incomes. With the commission’s okay, city staff has been asked to look for solutions to the dramatic increase in rising residential rental costs. Presenting a plan to reallocate more than $1 million of federal...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Valencia Reserve HOA Sues Over Lawn Killing Virus

Insurance Company Refuses To Pay Out Boynton Beach Community’s Claim Over “Sugarcane Mosaic Virus.” BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association, which represents 1060 homes in the “active adult” community on Lyons Road in Boynton Beach, is suing its insurance company […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Salon worker arrested after treating woman’s surgical wound without licenses, police say

A salon worker in Pembroke Pines has been arrested after a months-long investigation found she misrepresented herself as a licensed masseuse and practiced nursing without a license by treating a woman’s wounds after a surgery in South America, police said. Jenny Reyes-Leon, 42, of Miramar, was arrested at the Couture Salon & Spa in Pembroke Pines on Friday. A Florida Department of Health ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NewPelican

Pastor Nakenya Robinson says farewell to Pompano Beach by giving back

Pompano Beach – Pastor Nakenya Robinson is saying farewell. Robinson is selling all three of her properties at 704, 706, 708 Martin Luther King Boulevard but plans to keep renting one [708], from the next owner, to continue operating her City Resale Center where she sells clothing and other goods to help finance her efforts to help single mothers and homeless individuals.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week

State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Broward LGBTQ teen brutally attacked for second time

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – An LGBTQ teenager who made national headlines after being attacked at a South Florida middle school has been assaulted again. Chad Sanford received a lot of love and support last year after the story went viral. The 14-year-old has now been attacked again and it...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade and Broward schools hiring more teachers

MIAMI - As hundreds of thousands of students prepare to return to classes next week, Miami-Dade and Broward Public schools are hiring more teachers.New figures obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench from Miami-Dade schools show that they have 17,385 teachers for this school years and there are 224 openings. The school system has hired 550 new teachers.A spokeswoman for Broward Public schools says there are about 15,000 teachers on staff for the upcoming school year and 221 teacher openings, which is down dramatically from the same time last year when there were 409 teacher openings.Teachers return to work tomorrow in Broward...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Audi Strikes, Kills Woman In North Broward County

Woman Crossing Federal Highway In Middle Of Block Killed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Lighthouse Point woman is dead after being struck by an Audi on Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The Broward Sheriff’s Office released this statement Tuesday morning: Broward Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
ABOUT

The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Y

 https://www.newpelican.com/

