ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

More police promised for Chicago trains after fatal shooting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04srJr_0h7Ylo1Z00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Chicago police and transit officials on Saturday pledged additional security for the city’s trains to stem a spike in violent crime after the shooting death of a passenger overnight.

A 29-year-old man, Diuntel Moon, was shot multiple times in the chest and abdomen on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train on 79th Street in the Chatham neighborhood about 2 a.m. Saturday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference.

Moon was pronounced dead at a hospital. No suspects are in custody, Brown said.

“Senseless gun violence and incidents like these ... have no place in this city. It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Brown said. “No resident should think twice about their safety on any part of CTA or in our neighborhoods.”

Brown and CTA president Dorval Carter denounced the spike in numbers, not seen for a decade. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that as of mid-July, CTA has reported 488 violent crimes this year, higher than at any point since the same period in 2011.

Gun violence in particular continues to haunt Chicago. In addition to Moon’s killing, Chicago police Deputy Chief Rahman Muhammad on Saturday reported four other early morning homicides in the city. However, gun crimes are down this year compared to 2020 and 2021.

Through June, Chicago police reported 1,255 shootings and 310 homicides. That grisly pace would mean more than 600 for the year, but significantly fewer than the 836 in 2021.

Brown promised additional police officers will be assigned to the CTA starting Sunday, but he declined to specify how many for security reasons. He said the police presence on the CTA had been fortified earlier this year as well.

The CTA, which has an unarmed security force, will reinstate the use of canine patrols, Carter said without elaborating.

“It’s just another additional resource to use, obviously, in addition to the security guards,” Carter said. “There’s nothing magical about the canine unit.”

“The more we can add to the CTA in both an unarmed security and prevention mode, armed CPD officers in an enforcement mode and really aggressive investigative efforts in bringing offenders to justice is all part of the criminal justice effort,” Brown said.

___

Follow Political Writer John O’Connor at https://twitter.com/apoconnor

Comments / 14

Carol Maczka
3d ago

Blah blah blah. They keep making empty promises and when our officers do make arrests, the pickn prosecutors don’t charge. What’s the point getting up on the podium and saying anything, any Chicagoan with an ounce of brains getIt now, useless leadership.

Reply(1)
11
Mr. Wolf
3d ago

You can put 10 cops in every train car but what’s the use if they’re stopped from doing their job ?

Reply
7
Pat McCarthy
3d ago

The problem is we have heard this same pledge so many Times before. So why is their pledge this time going to be any different?

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release video of CTA Red Line murder suspects

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video Monday of two suspects wanted for a murder on a CTA Red Line train. The homicide occurred Saturday morning around 2:06 a.m. on a 79th Street train, police said. After a brief conversation with the 29-year-old victim, police say one of the suspects pulled...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Chicago man arrested after holding co-workers hostage in Chicago Ridge

A Chicago man has been charged after holding two employees at gunpoint Monday morning at Redline Towing in Chicago Ridge. Police said officers were dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to Redline Towing, 10103 Kitty Avenue, for an employee threatening his co-workers. Police said a man identified as Anan K. Abudayek, of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
fox32chicago.com

Catalytic converter thefts: Tips on how to prevent the rising Chicago crime

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning that catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. It's a costly crime that more and more people are falling victim to. "When they cut the converter off, they do a lot of damage," said Gary Kinsler, Autohaus owner. "This is very expensive. To replace this with OEM parts and put it back to the way it was, it could be up to $3,000 dollars."
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Surveillance video shows Chicago thieves stealing photography equipment

CHICAGO - Video shows a woman searching the halls of 4001 N. Ravenswood — the home of Chicago Photography Classes. Inside the building is FreshLens Chicago, a studio and nonprofit aimed at teaching youth about photography. The woman eventually leaves the building and appears to hold the door for...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Security Guards#Violent Crime#Cta#The Chicago Sun Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Southern Minnesota News

At Least 53 People Shot, 7 Fatally, In Weekend Violence

(Chicago, IL) — Chicago authorities are announcing some changes following a weekend of bloodshed. At least 53 people have been shot and at least seven have died since Friday in the metro Chicago area. The first fatal shooting was reported Saturday morning after a 29-year-old was shot multiple times on a Chicago Transit Authority train. Police Superintendent David Brown announced additional security patrols following the bloodshed, calling it “unacceptable.”
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Decomposing body found in garbage on Chicago's South Side: officials

CHICAGO - A decomposing body was found amongst garbage Monday night on Chicago's South Side. The fire department confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that they responded to 107th Street and Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood for a report of a body found in garbage. Fire officials initially said the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bicyclist robbing women of jewelry on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of strong-arm robberies in recent weeks in Belmont Central, Belmont Heights and Cragin on the Northwest Side. In each of the incidents, the man approaches elderly females on his bicycle and then uses force to take the women's necklaces, police said in a statement. He then flees on the bicycle.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy