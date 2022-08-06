ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets making rookie DB Ahmad Gardner earn his famous 'Sauce' nickname

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15c6vW_0h7YUBpJ00
The Jets selected Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner fourth overall. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets made cornerback Ahmad Gardner the fourth overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, conferring a certain amount of status upon him with that high draft capital. When it comes to his famous nickname, however, he still has some work to do in the eyes of his teammates.

Gardner went by the nickname “Sauce” at Cincinnati, but his fellow Jets are not ready to confer that on him at the pro level yet. Linebacker C.J. Mosley said on NFL Network that Gardner has to make some big plays before he earns the right to be called “Sauce” by his veteran teammates.

“We told him if he gets two pick-sixes in the preseason, then we might give him Sauce,” Mosley said, via NFL.com. “And it’s got to be against the 1s, too, so no 2s, 3s, backups, all that. More than likely, we’ll start calling him Sauce when he makes a big play in the regular season.”

For now, the Jets and coach Robert Saleh are referring to Gardner as “A.G.” For his part, the rookie is just fine with the ultimatum.

“That’s what I want — that’s how it was in Cincy,” Gardner said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Gardner was not shy about how he sees himself prior to the draft. He clearly has no concerns about being able to earn back his nickname at the NFL level, so he’ll clearly be eyeing some big plays early in the season.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Three things to watch in Packers-49ers preseason opener

The Green Bay Packers will open the preseason against the San Francisco 49ers this Friday night. Fans got their first glimpse of the team during the team’s Family Night scrimmage last week. Not much can be taken from that practice, but, there still things to look forward to. Let’s take a look a three things that will be the most interesting to see come Friday night in Santa Clara, CA.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'

It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Is David Montgomery On His Way Out Of Chicago?

David Montgomery is in the 5th and final year of his rookie contract, and will need to be paid before the start of next season. If Poles won’t give Montgomery a new contract he will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with whomever he wishes. Assuming Poles doesn’t intend to hand him the bag he’ll be looking for, one of the better possible outcomes is trading Montgomery before the trade deadline. Why risk getting nothing for him like the Chicago Bears got nothing for Allen Robinson when he left. Due to the balance of players leaving and new signings in the offseason the Bears didn’t even earn a compensatory pick for Robinson. That is what the Bears risk if they just let Montgomery walk. At least with a trade they can get some value for Montgomery.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Oklahoma coach Cale Gundy resigns, issues lengthy apology

Cale Gundy's run as the longest-tenured coach in Big 12 football came to an end this week as the longtime Oklahoma Sooners coach resigned over the weekend in the midst of controversy. Gundy, 50, posted a lengthy statement on Twitter to explain the event that lead to his resignation. According...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Nfl Draft#American Football#The New York Jets#Nfl Network#Nfl Com
Yardbarker

Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'feeling better,' but still no timetable for return after July appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had been considered "day-to-day" coming off the appendectomy he required in late July. Burrow had recently been spotted at practices operating a medical cart, but Ben Baby of ESPN reported that the 25-year-old "conducted an impromptu light walkthrough with his top wide receivers and tight end Hayden Hurst" that included the signal-caller tossing multiple passes for the first time since the procedure on Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break AL HR record?

With the way Aaron Judge has played at the plate this season, it is quite possible he will break Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record. While some fans may be hoping to watch him hit 62 home runs, there is at least one person who doesn't want to see that happen -- Maris' son.
MLB
Yardbarker

Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games

Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

3 Teams Who Could Trade For Kareem Hunt

It’s uncertain if the two sides will come to terms on a deal or if Hunt will eventually be traded. The Browns should find a decent amount of suitors, assuming they do plan on moving Hunt. Philadelphia Eagles. This offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles front office focused on upgrading at...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Chiefs Sign Veteran DT, Bolster Interior Defensive Line Rotation

The Kansas City Chiefs have needed some additional help along the interior of their defensive line this summer, and the team has finally found its match. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kansas City is signing defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a one-year deal. Chiefs and veteran free-agent defensive tackle Danny...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Von Miller recruiting free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. to join Bills?

Despite nearly re-signing with the Los Angeles Rams and also reportedly coming close to joining the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, linebacker Von Miller elected to relocate to Western New York and suit up for the Buffalo Bills. Now, the eight-time Pro Bowler might be looking to recruit a former Rams teammate to join him in the AFC East.
NFL
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant reportedly told Nets owner to trade him or fire GM Sean Marks, HC Steve Nash

"Durant and Tsai spoke in London on Saturday and sources described the discussion as transparent and professional. The meeting took place a year to the day that Durant agreed to a four-year, $198 million contract extension with the Nets and barely over a month after his initial trade request on June 30. He is now entering the first of that extension," Charania wrote. "The Nets have direct knowledge of the reasons behind Durant’s request, sources said, and understand that the 12-time All-Star will continue to be resolute in his stance. Durant is believed to want a change of scenery heading into his 16th season."
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

38K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy