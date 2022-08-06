Briggs: You'll never guess how Toledo women's basketball landed a home game against Duke

When Tricia Cullop and her University of Toledo women’s basketball staff reach out to name-brand schools about coming to Savage Arena, a translator is usually helpful.

Here’s what the Rockets coaches ask: Would you like to play at our place?

And here’s what their colleagues hear: Would you like to play in outer space ? At 3 a.m.? On Thanksgiving as part of ESPN3’s Galactic Turkey Challenge?

A sampling of the friendly responses UT has received in the past year include ...

“Hell no.”

“Never gonna happen.”

“Stop talking about it!”

Point is, scheduling is hard, and doubly so when you have a top mid-major program backed by one of the top fan bases in the nation.

“I lose count of all the ‘nos,’” said Jessie Ivey, the Toledo assistant in charge of scheduling.

But in the haystack of rejections, every now and then there’s a needle, sometimes even a few.

For Toledo, this is one of those years, the stars aligning just so in its midnight blue sky.

With a little luck and a lot of persistence, the Rockets have presented what should be one of their best teams in school history with a schedule to match.

Have you seen this thing?

While it hasn’t been formally announced, it is the rarest of grails, a perfectly assembled nonconference slate that will delight fans and all but dare an NCAA tournament committee that left Toledo on the wrong side of the bubble last season to do so again.

The lineup has it all: big-time programs, mid-major powers, and marquee home games. The Rockets this season expect to start home-and-home matchups against Duke and a Big Ten program (stay tuned) — yep, Duke is coming here this season, the Big Ten school next — and will welcome in Missouri State and Dayton, both NCAA tournament regulars. They’re also scheduled to visit Cincinnati and play two more big opponents at a holiday tournament (again, stay tuned for the contract to be finalized).

Don’t know about you, but I can’t wait.

Neither can Toledo.

“This is the most ambitious schedule we've ever played,” said Cullop, now in her 15th year at UT. “But I feel like we have the team that deserves it.”

Now, the big question: How in the world did Toledo piece this puzzle together?

And, more specifically, on what planet was it able to reel in Duke?

Crazy.

I mean, did Duke miss the memo?

As we’ve noted before, most power programs would sooner play a home game against Wossamotta U on Christmas morning than leave their comfort zone to visit a tough mid-major venue.

Toledo? Get out of here. Coaches at big-time schools see the risk-reward of a trip here only from 30,000 feet. Beat a MAC team, and ... yawn. Get beat, and, well, Katy bar the door! It’s a lose-lose scenario.

But, fortunately, there are unicorns in the profession.

One is former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw, who, recognizing the value of playing in a roaring road arena, brought her powerhouse Fighting Irish to Toledo in 2016 and ‘18. Duke’s Kara Lawson is another.

Know how the Blue Devils’ upcoming trip to Savage Arena came to be?

You’re not going to believe this, but Duke called Toledo.

Yep, Lawson — the former WNBA star and ESPN analyst who is in her third year in Durham — wanted to begin taking her team to places that truly wrapped their arms around women’s basketball.

And, naturally, Toledo was on her radar, based on its traditionally big crowds. (The Rockets always rate among the top 30 nationally in home attendance, including last year, when they averaged 3,351 fans per game in a season that still featured pandemic restrictions. For perspective, Big Ten champion Ohio State averaged 3,274 fans; Duke averaged 3,018.)

Lawson also heard good things about UT from one of her assistants last year. Beth Cunningham was on the Notre Dame staff both times the Irish visited Toledo, including 2018, when the Rockets gave the reigning national champions everything they could handle before a crowd of 6,059.

Cunningham and McGraw could not have been more impressed. Asked where Toledo’s atmosphere ranks nationally, McGraw told me, “Oh, it's one of the top, for sure. There's only one or two places in the ACC that can compare. ... Definitely one of the toughest places to play.”

So, long story short, Cunningham dialed up Cullop one day last year.

Duke — a traditional power with four trips to the Final Four since 1999 — wanted to schedule a home-and-home series, and, more than that, it wanted to start it in Toledo. (UT and Duke previously played a home-and-home in 2000 and ‘01, the latter meeting of which the Rockets won, but that series began at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It also was a very different time, when power programs — men’s and women’s — still took chances now and again.)

Cullop passed the request on to Ivey, who checked to see if Toledo had any room and ... hell, who are we kidding? “I think we got the game scheduled in a week,” Ivey said. “We were very excited.”

To its great credit, Duke was, too.

“I just like playing in good environments,” Lawson said this week. “For a long time now, Toledo has had one of the best home environments in women’s college basketball. The goal for me — and I can’t speak to how other coaches do it — is to expose our players to as many different difficult environments as we can. ... We’ll play anybody. We won’t shy away from anybody, and going to Toledo and Florida Gulf Coast [this season], they’re two of the top programs — not just mid-majors — in the country.

“It’s really hard to win in those venues. ... I want to have a team by the end of the year that can win in any type of environment. This isn’t a novel concept, but to be really good at something, you need reps at it.”

A-M-E-N!

All I can say is great minds think alike.

Cullop is taking the same tack, building a schedule that will challenge her deep, veteran team and, just as important, burnish Toledo’s NCAA tournament resume.

A year ago, despite the Rockets capturing the MAC and matching a school record with 29 victories, they were one of the first teams left out of the dance.

This season, with their top nine scorers back and key reinforcements on the way, Cullop and Ivey exhausted their connections to leave nothing to chance. At Savage alone, Toledo will have three chances to earn signature victories. (Dayton, Missouri State, and Duke were 43rd, 44th, and 52nd in the NET ratings last year. UT was 63rd.)

“We just wanted to make sure with this schedule that we have more than one path to get to the NCAA tournament,” Cullop said. “Look at Missouri State last year. They didn’t win their conference tournament, they didn’t win the regular-season championship, but they had a great nonconference schedule, so they earned their way in.

“Jessie did a great job of going out and pursuing the games we needed. ... Scheduling is one of the toughest jobs on my staff, but it’s a needed job. We want to prepare ourselves, and we have a great fan base, and we owe them. We want to have great games for them to enjoy at Savage Arena.”

Job well done.

It should be some kind of fun.