ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Briggs: You'll never guess how Toledo women's basketball landed a home game against Duke

By By David Briggs / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEpE8_0h7YBXK400

When Tricia Cullop and her University of Toledo women’s basketball staff reach out to name-brand schools about coming to Savage Arena, a translator is usually helpful.

Here’s what the Rockets coaches ask: Would you like to play at our place?

And here’s what their colleagues hear: Would you like to play in outer space ? At 3 a.m.? On Thanksgiving as part of ESPN3’s Galactic Turkey Challenge?

A sampling of the friendly responses UT has received in the past year include ...

“Hell no.”

“Never gonna happen.”

“Stop talking about it!”

Point is, scheduling is hard, and doubly so when you have a top mid-major program backed by one of the top fan bases in the nation.

“I lose count of all the ‘nos,’” said Jessie Ivey, the Toledo assistant in charge of scheduling.

But in the haystack of rejections, every now and then there’s a needle, sometimes even a few.

For Toledo, this is one of those years, the stars aligning just so in its midnight blue sky.

With a little luck and a lot of persistence, the Rockets have presented what should be one of their best teams in school history with a schedule to match.

Have you seen this thing?

While it hasn’t been formally announced, it is the rarest of grails, a perfectly assembled nonconference slate that will delight fans and all but dare an NCAA tournament committee that left Toledo on the wrong side of the bubble last season to do so again.

The lineup has it all: big-time programs, mid-major powers, and marquee home games. The Rockets this season expect to start home-and-home matchups against Duke and a Big Ten program (stay tuned) — yep, Duke is coming here this season, the Big Ten school next — and will welcome in Missouri State and Dayton, both NCAA tournament regulars. They’re also scheduled to visit Cincinnati and play two more big opponents at a holiday tournament (again, stay tuned for the contract to be finalized).

Don’t know about you, but I can’t wait.

Neither can Toledo.

“This is the most ambitious schedule we've ever played,” said Cullop, now in her 15th year at UT. “But I feel like we have the team that deserves it.”

Now, the big question: How in the world did Toledo piece this puzzle together?

And, more specifically, on what planet was it able to reel in Duke?

Crazy.

I mean, did Duke miss the memo?

As we’ve noted before, most power programs would sooner play a home game against Wossamotta U on Christmas morning than leave their comfort zone to visit a tough mid-major venue.

Toledo? Get out of here. Coaches at big-time schools see the risk-reward of a trip here only from 30,000 feet. Beat a MAC team, and ... yawn. Get beat, and, well, Katy bar the door! It’s a lose-lose scenario.

But, fortunately, there are unicorns in the profession.

One is former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw, who, recognizing the value of playing in a roaring road arena, brought her powerhouse Fighting Irish to Toledo in 2016 and ‘18. Duke’s Kara Lawson is another.

Know how the Blue Devils’ upcoming trip to Savage Arena came to be?

You’re not going to believe this, but Duke called Toledo.

Yep, Lawson — the former WNBA star and ESPN analyst who is in her third year in Durham — wanted to begin taking her team to places that truly wrapped their arms around women’s basketball.

And, naturally, Toledo was on her radar, based on its traditionally big crowds. (The Rockets always rate among the top 30 nationally in home attendance, including last year, when they averaged 3,351 fans per game in a season that still featured pandemic restrictions. For perspective, Big Ten champion Ohio State averaged 3,274 fans; Duke averaged 3,018.)

Lawson also heard good things about UT from one of her assistants last year. Beth Cunningham was on the Notre Dame staff both times the Irish visited Toledo, including 2018, when the Rockets gave the reigning national champions everything they could handle before a crowd of 6,059.

Cunningham and McGraw could not have been more impressed. Asked where Toledo’s atmosphere ranks nationally, McGraw told me, “Oh, it's one of the top, for sure. There's only one or two places in the ACC that can compare. ... Definitely one of the toughest places to play.”

So, long story short, Cunningham dialed up Cullop one day last year.

Duke — a traditional power with four trips to the Final Four since 1999 — wanted to schedule a home-and-home series, and, more than that, it wanted to start it in Toledo. (UT and Duke previously played a home-and-home in 2000 and ‘01, the latter meeting of which the Rockets won, but that series began at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It also was a very different time, when power programs — men’s and women’s — still took chances now and again.)

Cullop passed the request on to Ivey, who checked to see if Toledo had any room and ... hell, who are we kidding? “I think we got the game scheduled in a week,” Ivey said. “We were very excited.”

To its great credit, Duke was, too.

“I just like playing in good environments,” Lawson said this week. “For a long time now, Toledo has had one of the best home environments in women’s college basketball. The goal for me — and I can’t speak to how other coaches do it — is to expose our players to as many different difficult environments as we can. ... We’ll play anybody. We won’t shy away from anybody, and going to Toledo and Florida Gulf Coast [this season], they’re two of the top programs — not just mid-majors — in the country.

“It’s really hard to win in those venues. ... I want to have a team by the end of the year that can win in any type of environment. This isn’t a novel concept, but to be really good at something, you need reps at it.”

A-M-E-N!

All I can say is great minds think alike.

Cullop is taking the same tack, building a schedule that will challenge her deep, veteran team and, just as important, burnish Toledo’s NCAA tournament resume.

A year ago, despite the Rockets capturing the MAC and matching a school record with 29 victories, they were one of the first teams left out of the dance.

This season, with their top nine scorers back and key reinforcements on the way, Cullop and Ivey exhausted their connections to leave nothing to chance. At Savage alone, Toledo will have three chances to earn signature victories. (Dayton, Missouri State, and Duke were 43rd, 44th, and 52nd in the NET ratings last year. UT was 63rd.)

“We just wanted to make sure with this schedule that we have more than one path to get to the NCAA tournament,” Cullop said. “Look at Missouri State last year. They didn’t win their conference tournament, they didn’t win the regular-season championship, but they had a great nonconference schedule, so they earned their way in.

“Jessie did a great job of going out and pursuing the games we needed. ... Scheduling is one of the toughest jobs on my staff, but it’s a needed job. We want to prepare ourselves, and we have a great fan base, and we owe them. We want to have great games for them to enjoy at Savage Arena.”

Job well done.

It should be some kind of fun.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels Make Top Ten for Blanca Thomas

The UNC basketball target is one of the nation’s top recruits as a rising junior, as the best programs in the country battle for her commitment. Following a successful season on the hardwood, Courtney Banghart and company look to build momentum on the recruiting trail. A Sweet 16 appearance and 25-win season seem to be doing just that for the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Two new Duke players miss important practice time

Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Toledo, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
City
Durham, NC
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
College Basketball
Toledo, OH
Sports
Durham, NC
College Basketball
Durham, NC
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Durham, NC
Basketball
backingthepack.com

NC State wins its opener in the Bahamas, 92-81

NC State’s first game in the Bahamas was Sunday afternoon against a team called Bahamas Select. That team did not prove to be much of a challenge, as the Wolfpack led 28-14 after one quarter, extended that lead to 24 by the third quarter, and emptied its bench in the fourth on the way to winning 92-81.
RALEIGH, NC
WTOL 11

Buffalo Wild Wings opening Perrysburg location

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg will once again be home to a Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant chain will be going into the newly redeveloped French Quarter Square. The franchise closed a location on Dixie Highway in 2017. There is no word yet on an opening date. The area's first...
PERRYSBURG, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kara Lawson
Person
Tricia Cullop
Person
Muffet Mcgraw
whbc.com

Judge Finds Man Guilty, Accused of Running Phony Funeral Business

TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man accused of running phony funeral home businesses in four Ohio cities including Akron was found guilty by a judge in Toledo last week. He’s guilty of ‘impersonating a funeral director’. Shawnte Hardin will be sentenced later this...
AKRON, OH
13abc.com

Man convicted in Toledo nightclub shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted for his role in a Toledo nightclub shooting that killed a 26-year-old man. Court documents show a jury found Darryl Lathan II guilty of murder and felonious assault charges with firearm specifications on Friday. Lathan was charged in the shooting at Spotlight Lounge that killed Armonte Rodger in May 2021.
TOLEDO, OH
WRAL News

Shaw University plans for redevelopment in downtown Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Shaw University is inviting the public to tour its campus Monday as it works on redevelopment plans that will impact historic downtown Raleigh. The university is in a high-traffic area and owns a lot of land in downtown Raleigh. University leaders on Monday will outline their...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Ncaa Tournament#Rockets#Espn3#Galactic Turkey Challenge
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man celebrates wedding anniversary with $100,000 win

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Celebrating a wedding anniversary at the beach led Kenneth Smith of Greensboro to a $100,000 scratch-off prize. The 33-year-old real estate worker bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Calabash Food and Fuel on Beach Drive Southwest in Calabash. He said a friend recommended that he buy his ticket from there.
GREENSBORO, NC
WTOL 11

Two people shot in Toledo over the weekend, injuries non-fatal

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot over the weekend in Toledo. Both received non-life threatening injuries. On Friday, Aug. 5, police responded to a "ShotSpotter" alert, a device used to detect gunshots and alert police of a potential crime if witnesses or victims are not able to or fail to call authorities. Crews found a man in the 1000 block of Pinewood in downtown Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces plans to lift water shutoff moratorium

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities announces plans to lift its moratorium on water shut-offs Tuesday. According to the department, the city will resume its regular operations beginning September 1, making Toledo the last water utility in the state to end its shutoff moratorium. Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Good news from CVG: American offers nonstop to Raleigh-Durham; Delta relaunches Paris service

American Airlines is announcing new nonstop service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). The new flight to Raleigh will operate daily beginning January 10, 2023 (CVG’s 76th anniversary). American will fly the Embraer 175 aircraft with 12 First Class and 64 Economy seating (images and Broll). Tickets are now available for purchase at aa.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
13abc.com

Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a car crashed into an occupied home in Toledo on Tuesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Avenue. According to Toledo Police at the scene, an SUV with four people inside was driving westbound on South Ave. when it lost control and hit a pole, signage on a nearby business, and then a home.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Toledo woman arrested for menacing after alleged BG incident

A Toledo woman was arrested for menacing after she allegedly made threats. The Bowling Green Police Division took a report Friday at 10:29 p.m. from a woman who said she had been threatened. She also said the same woman had bit her neck and punched her in the face earlier in the week.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Maumee hosts 44th Summer Fair

The Maumee Uptown Business Association will present the Maumee Summer Fair Friday Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 in Uptown Maumee. Celebrating its 44th year, the festival begins Friday at 5 p.m. with the Taste of Maumee. Featuring 11 Maumee restaurants, attendees can enjoy a variety of cuisine from pizza, Mexican food, wraps, ice cream, BBQ, wings, burgers, seafood and more.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Man convicted in 2021 Toledo gas station murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted on charges connected to the 2021 murder of an elderly man at a Toledo gas station. According to court documents, Javontay D. Johnson was found guilty of murder and two counts of felonious assault after he withdrew his previous not guilty pleas and entered Alford pleas.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy