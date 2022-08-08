Read full article on original website
Couple with 7-month-old baby had to pay $400 for a room after Delta failed to tell them their flight was canceled
The couple returning to Indianapolis after a week in Vermont and Maine with friends arrived at Portland airport to be told their flight was canceled.
A passenger with an $11,000 ticket to Europe says Air Canada 'begged' 25 people to get off the plane because it was too heavy to take off. Then they lost his bag.
An Air Canada passenger flying to Europe had his flights delayed 10 times on Saturday. On one of the flights, 25 passengers had to deboard because it was "too heavy" to take off, he said. The airline also lost his luggage, forcing him to spend over $4,500 on replacement items,...
Cruise passenger embarrassed over wearing sweatpants for 15-day 'trip of a lifetime' after Air Canada failed to deliver her delayed baggage, report says
A cruise guest was embarrassed at the clothes she had to wear after her bags went missing, per the WSJ. Rosmarie Buxbaum traveled on an Air Canada flight and then boarded a cruise ship for 15 days. Her baggage was left off the flight and not delivered to a port...
I’m a pilot and these are the big mistakes passengers make on flights
FLYING can be stressful – even taking a physically toll on our bodies. From knowing what to drink to how to get the best chance to sleep on a plane, pilot Christine Cancer has revealed her top tips to ensure your trip goes as smoothly as possible. And according...
Passengers spent 2 hours flying at low altitude because the plane took off with too much fuel, reports say
A Vueling flight flew at low altitude for two hours over a fuel issue, The Independent reported. Twitter users said the plane was carrying too much fuel and had to burn it off. It returned to London's Gatwick Airport after circling for two hours, according to flight data. Passengers had...
Southwest Airlines Allows “Lady In Red” To Fly In Revealing Attire But Throws Off Seatmate Who Defended Her
Another dress code story on Southwest Airlines, this time with a new twist: it wasn’t the “lady in red” wearing a corset that got thrown off, it was the older lady onboard who chose to defend her. Southwest Airlines Throws Off Woman Who Defended “Lady In Red”...
Delta passenger says airline charged her daughter $1,100 after a booking error and then lost her wedding attire just weeks later
In two separate social media posts a month apart, Donna Partow recounted how Delta charged her daughter $1,100, and then lost her wedding accessories.
The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data
Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports
It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
American Airlines lost a passenger's cases containing equipment worth more than $70,000 and he is still waiting for compensation
Ashkan Aghassi took two large Pelican cases containing valuable audio-visual equipment on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas, but they never turned up.
I was a flight attendant for 2 years. Here are 5 things I always pack in my carry-on and 4 I never do.
After working in the airline industry for years and packing a carry-on bag multiple times a week, I know the essentials and what to leave at home.
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Airport passengers told they must have charged phones before boarding flight
Airport passengers have been told that they must have their electrical devices fully charged before boarding their flight. Now that the kids summer holidays are well underway, many will be heading the the airport for a much-needed break. Alongside the excitement of hopping on a plane, it's important for holiday-goers...
American Airlines passengers were left 'sobbing' after being held on a hot plane for six hours, report says
American Airlines passengers were held on a plane with no air conditioning, food, or drink for six hours on Sunday afternoon, according to a report.
I'm an American who visited Paris for the first time. Here are the 11 things that surprised me most.
I traveled abroad for the first time in my life for work and extended my trip by a few days to enjoy Paris. I was in for a bit of a culture shock.
Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan
When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
Family Kicked Off Delta Flight, Threatened With Jail Time For Refusing To Give Up Toddler's Seat
A family was booted from a Delta flight after refusing to give up their 2-year-old son’s seat. According to The Wrap, the Schear family’s flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles was overbooked when an airline employee asked them to have their 2-year-old son sit on their lap for the flight instead of in the seat he was occupying in his car seat.
Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag
Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
