Giants’ Marcus McKethan out for season after suffering torn ACL

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
 3 days ago

What looked to be a significant injury Friday night turned out to be the case for rookie guard Marcus McKethan.  He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, was placed on the reserve/injured list on Saturday and will miss the entire 2022 season.

McKethan, a mammoth 6-foot-7, 335-pound offensive lineman, was primarily lining up at guard in training camp but had been cross-training at tackle.  He went down while pass blocking  during the Blue-White scrimmage and had to be carted off the field at MetLife Stadium .

A fifth round pick, McKethan was one of two offensive lineman from North Carolina the Giants selected in the draft.  Another guard, Josh Ezeudu, was taken in the third round and currently is backing up Shane Lemieux at left guard.

Giants guard Marcus McKethan tore his ACL during Friday’s scrimmage.
Giants guard Marcus McKethan (60) will miss the 2022 season due to a torn ACL.
This summer has not been kind to the depth on the Giants’ offensive line.  Veteran Matt Gono, signed in the offseason to serve as the backup at left and right tackle, last Wednesday was placed on the exempt/left squad list and is dealing with what could be a career-ending neck issue.  That prompted the Giants to sign Will Holden, a 28-year old swing tackle who has played in 27 games, with nine starts, for four different NFL teams.

New York Post

