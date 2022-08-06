Large Indiana employers Eli Lilly and Cummins speak out about the state's new restrictive abortion law

When politicians and judges are making medical decisions for the people, that's an Authoritarian Regime. In a Democracy, medical decisions are made by medical professionals and their patients.Vote American Blue for a Progressive Democracy and retention of your rights, before the Talibangelist Republicans take all of your rights away.
"The unborn" are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.
Too scared are Republicans to let people vote, say your sorry to people in Indiana who are going to lose their jobs
