Wrong-way driver in Northern MI allegedly steals Jeep, crashes through garage door and threatens cops with knife: MSP

OTSEGO COUNTY (WWJ ) - State police said a series of wild events led to the arrest of a 39-year-old Alanson man after he was accused of driving in the wrong direction, stealing a car and threatening troopers with a knife on Thursday evening.

MSP said via Twitter they were first notified around 5:30 p.m. that a driver in a 2007 Toyota was traveling in the wrong direction on I-75 in Old State Road.

When officials arrived on scene, they found the vehicle abandoned on the shoulder of the southbound lane -- the Toyota was said to have been facing north.

The driver appeared to have fled the area on foot, police added, with reports confirming a man had been seen running south on the freeway before turned off the road and heading west.

As police were clearing the scene and the vehicle was towed from the area, troopers received a report that a 2014 Jeep Cherokee had been stolen from a nearby residence.

The homeowner told officers that he was inside his home when he heard a loud crash; he went outside to investigate and found someone had driven his car through the garage door before taking off.

Photo credit Michigan State Police

Troopers said they believed the alleged theft was committed by the wrong-way driver.

The Jeep was discovered a short while later, also abandoned, but still running, on the side of S Old 27 Hwy. near Marlette Road.

Dispatched received yet another call from a resident in the area claiming they saw a man running through their backyard and into the woods.

At this time, troopers said they were radioed by a Gaylord City Police officer who said he was running after the man.

When troopers arrived to help the officer, the man produced a knife and threatened the officers.

He was ordered to drop the weapon, MSP said, and when the man complied, he was arrested without further incident.

The man was taken to the Otsego County Jail where he awaits arraignment. It is unclear what charges the man will face.

Troopers did not release the man's identity and so far no motive for the string of alleged crimes was provided.