ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Veterinary Viewpoint: Benign lumps and bumps

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago

It’s not unusual for cats and dogs to develop some form of lump or bump as they age. Some will be benign and can easily be removed, while others may be more of a concern and will require a more extensive diagnosis and treatment plan.

Some lumps and bumps may form as scar tissue after an injury. If the scar tissue does not interfere with the pet’s use or lifestyle, the condition is generally left alone.

However, if the scar tissue impedes the animal’s movement or duties, treatments such as laser and shock wave therapy may prove useful in reducing the size of the scar.

Animals do get warts and cysts. These are benign bumps and may be removed surgically, especially if they irritate an area of the body. We recently had to surgically remove some warts that were rubbing on a working dog’s harness. Once removal is complete, healing might leave a minor scar, but the irritation will be gone.

Any persistent or fast-growing lump should always be examined and often biopsied, as serious tumors such as mast cell and malignant squamous cell carcinomas may appear similar to cysts and warts. A simple procedure called an aspiration can be performed in the office to determine the origin of the lump and its seriousness. The sample tissue or fluid is sent to a lab for analysis.

The majority of lumps and bumps are of little concern. However, if they continue to grow or are in a location that restricts movement or affects the overlying skin, they can cause irritation for your pet. Even if you suspect the lump is benign, it’s always good to know for certain, so that serious problems can be caught early.

Common types of lumps and bumps found in cats and dogs include:

Lipomas which are fatty lumps that generally sit just below the skin’s surface and are usually soft and pliable. They vary in size, but they can grow to be fairly large and can appear anywhere on the body. They should always be checked especially if they are fast growing.

Abscesses are injury sites that become a pus-filled lump. Animals can develop abscesses as the result of foreign bodies under the skin, bites, or from other forms of trauma. These areas are very painful and hot to the touch. Abscesses should be treated by your veterinarian so that they do not become systemic and cause secondary complications.

Hives also form multiple lumps that are usually caused by an allergic reaction to food, insect bites, or some form of contact allergen. Since cats and dogs are covered with hair and fur, they may not be visible but will be able to be felt. Sometimes hives appear in more obvious areas such as the face, ears, nose, and between the toes. If they condition does not clear up in a few hours, contact your veterinarian since the condition may progress into anaphylactic shock which can affect their breathing.

Cysts are common on cats and dogs. They are formed when the sebaceous gland that produces oil to maintain your pet’s hair or fur gets clogged. This blocked gland caused small swellings under the skin that can become infected. Most cysts will burst and heal on their own, but some may need to be drained or surgically removed.

Adenomas of the Perianal Gland are common in dogs, male dogs being most susceptible, although females can also be affected. These lumps are usually slow growing and appear next to the skin of the anus. In males, castration and removal of the mass is the standard treatment.

Skin tags and warts rarely cause problems other than cosmetic unless they are in an area where they are irritated easily such as for grooming. When necessary, treatment usually involves removal.

Granulomas are raised red bumps that may be topped by a crusty formation. They can be found under the skin feel firm to the touch. These should always be checked as they look like aggressive tumors.

Haemangiomas are benign tumors most often affecting dogs by interfering with the blood vessels and soft tissues. These tumors require a biopsy to rule out the possibility of Haemangiosarcomas a very aggressive cancer that has a high mortality rate.

Parasites can also cause lumps. Ticks leave behind lumps when they are removed. Bees and other insects can also cause bumps.

To be safe, any lump or bump that appears on your pet should always be examined.

Dr. Joanna Bronson of Bronson Veterinary Services, located at 452 W. Central Road, Coldwater. Contact her at (517) 369-2161 or visit www.bronsonvetservices.vetstreet.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WKFR

Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must

As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Paw Paw Days brings crowds to downtown

This year’s Paw Paw Days officially celebrated the completion of the Michigan Avenue Streetscape project with a ribbon cutting ceremony, held Saturday, July 23. Mary Lou Hartwell Paw Paw DDA Chairperson, said, “The Downtown Development Authority is proud to be part of the transformation of our downtown. Several of our board members took part in the planning and review of this project.” She added, “It feels good when you go through town and see people walking around, resting on benches, and visiting with friends at the new tables and chairs. This is one of the many things that makes Paw Paw so great. So, I congratulate the village for their vision and resources to follow through with this project. I know we will enjoy it for many years to come.” Village Council member Doug Craddock said of the $3 million project, funded mostly by grants, and the first major downtown project in many years, “It fixed drainage issues and leveled the 100 block of the street.” Earlier in the day, a car show was held on the new reconstructed street, as well as an arts and crafts fair in the downtown County Park.
PAW PAW, MI
westernherald.com

"Vintage in the Zoo" is at the heart of the revival of vintage

Residents of Kalamazoo and its surrounding areas have most likely already heard of the colossal buy, sell and trade event of vintage novelties known as “Vintage in the Zoo.” Vendors from all over Michigan and its neighboring states make the trek to the gathering to ensure their items are featured in the marketplace which includes hundreds of sellers and customers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Coldwater, MI
Lifestyle
City
Coldwater, MI
inkfreenews.com

Yard Trees Are Nearly Impossible To Sell For Timber

GOSHEN — I spoke to a person at the fair who had a walnut tree in his backyard. He had heard that walnut trees are valuable as timber and he was hoping to sell it, but had been turned down by several companies already. Trees that grow in urban...
GOSHEN, IN
WKHM

Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory

Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumor#Insect#Parasites#Gland#Dog Health#Pet Owner
jtv.tv

More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall

A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week: Aug. 3rd

This red-tagged property has boarded-up windows, an air-conditioning unit hanging precariously from another window, a collapsed porch and missing mobile home skirting. Management at Mill Pond, a southside mobile home park, says the property is slated for demolition. The company is also busy untangling the legal title to the mobile home. The place was red-tagged months ago after Ingham County Animal Control officers responded to a dog neglect case. They seized two adult pit bulls and six pit bull puppies from the home and called in code enforcement. Inspection of mobile homes is regulated under a different state law where code compliance is prohibited from acting on a mobile home property without being invited in to inspect it, city officials said.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WLNS

Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
LANSING, MI
WANE-TV

Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County

CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Good Samaritans Rescue Girl From Burning Car In Fulton County

HONOR WHERE HONOR IS DUE … On August 2, 2022, this picture was taken of the people who found themselves suddenly knit together in a rescue situation on June 5, 2022. Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder and Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller, seen in the upper left corner of the photo, joined the group for the picture to show their pride and gratefulness for the excellent work done by both citizens and official first responders. In the back row after Miller are Mike Riegsecker, Wauseon Assistant Fire Chief Phil Kessler and Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Galbraith. The middle row, left to right, has Tyler Bernath, Ben Johnston, Jason Wanemacher, Katie Wanemacher and Deputy Brian Marvin. In the front row are Deputy Craig Bailey, Paramedic Jed Bowers, and McKayla Parker.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Changes coming to parking signs in Michigan for those with disabilities

LANSING, Mich. — Parking signs for those with disabilities will soon be getting a makeover. That's because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pair of bills into law that would change them and offer better presentation for those using a wheelchair. Those bills were House Bill 4075 and 4076. They...
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions.  Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy