Read on origin.turnto10.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Kingston Launches New "Historic House Plaque Program"Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
Peace activists gather to commemorate Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Peace activists gathered in Jamestown to remember the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and call for the elimination of nuclear weapons. "People are forgetting about it," event organizer William Smith said. "So, we have to keep reminding people about it. So then, the issue doesn't get lost."
Turnto10.com
Veterans discuss celebrating 'Victory Day'
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Veterans in Pawtucket gathered on Monday to honor the day that marks the end of World War II. Rhode Island is the only state that still celebrates the holiday known as Victory Day. Pawtucket Veterans Council Vice President Ed Gerrard gave the opening remarks. "Welcome...
universalhub.com
Yes, four of those weird helicopters just flew over Boston
Aegon Targaryen VI videoed the flight of the V-22 Ospreys down and over the Charles shortly after 11 a.m. They came from the north, like New Hampshire maybe.
Portsmouth Haunted Restaurant Visit Leads to Trip to Forgotten Cemetery
Nothing goes with the paranormal like pizza, but a trip to this haunted Portsmouth, Rhode Island restaurant has me more hungry for the renovation of a long-forgotten burial ground. We previously told you about the history and the hauntings of the Valley Inn, which was also featured last year on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MilitaryTimes
Soldier becomes Rhode Island Guard’s first Black colonel
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island National Guard has its first Black colonel. Sharon Harmon attained the rank of colonel at a promotion ceremony Saturday at the Joint Force Headquarters, Camp Fogarty, in East Greenwich, the National Guard said in a statement. “I pray that my promotion...
Turnto10.com
WaterFire Providence lighting to celebrate communities of color
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — WaterFire Providence will light up this Saturday night to celebrate Rhode Island’s communities of color. For the second year, WaterFire will partner with Papitto Opportunity Connection, a non-profit dedicated to working with Rhode Island’s Black, Indigenous and people of color communities. This interactive...
Emerald Tutu being developed to protect Boston neighborhoods from increased threat of flooding
BOSTON — Boston Harbor is one of the region’s greatest assets, but it could become its biggest liability. Sea level rise associated with climate change is expected to wreak havoc all along the coastline. Boston has already seen a taste of the future as rising seas flood busy...
SouthCoast Watering Holes Drying Up as Severe Drought Worsens
The U.S. Drought Monitor says drought conditions in Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Greater New Bedford, Fall River, and Taunton areas, are severe and are likely to get worse before they get better. Already lawns, leaves, and flowers are parched from the lack of rainfall, and now many lakes, ponds, rivers,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rimonthly.com
The Largest WaterFire of the Season Will Be a Cultural Extravaganza
Downtown Providence will be lit with the warm glow of a full WaterFire lighting on Saturday, Aug. 13 for a very special celebration. The weekend’s events are sponsored by the Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) to celebrate the vibrant communities of color here in Rhode Island. Connect with the community village of more than forty POC-funded nonprofits that offer critical services and opportunities to Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) in the state.
Turnto10.com
Historic East Providence carousel reopens after three-year halt
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A historic carousel that’s been sitting still for nearly three years due to structural issues is now back up and running. The Crescent Park Looff Carousel in Riverside, which has been a Rhode Island icon for more than a century, reopened on Saturday.
whdh.com
Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
Turnto10.com
Parachutist gets stuck in tree in Exeter
EXETER, R.I. — The Rhode Island National Guard Leapfest continued Monday with an unexpected rescue in Exeter, Rhode Island. Rhode Island National Guard Brigadier General Andy Chevalier said a parachutist got stuck in between the branches of a tree. The jumper is just fine, but high winds pushed him...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massachusetts beach closes a second time due to Portuguese man o’ war sightings
WESTPORT, Mass. — Portuguese man o’ war sightings have once again forced the closure of a southern Massachusetts beach. The DCR closed Horseneck Beach Station Reservation in Westport at 6 p.m. Sunday due to the presence of man o’ wars and an “intense” rip tide.
RI National Guard parachutist gets stuck in tree during jump
A parachutist found himself in a tricky situation Monday afternoon when he got stuck in a tree, according to the Rhode Island National Guard.
Turnto10.com
Breeze Airways to operate base at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Breeze Airways announced Tuesday that it will open a base of operations at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in 2023. Airline president Tom Doxey said Breeze would base up to eight airplanes in Warwick. He said the expansion would also bring up to 250 full-time jobs to the airport, including pilots, flight attendants, ground crews, and gate agents.
ABC6.com
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
Westport Beach Closed Again After Portuguese Men O’ War Sighting
WESTPORT — On Sunday evening, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation closed Horseneck Beach in Westport once again due to Portuguese men o' war and dangerous ocean currents. The department released an advisory at 5:30 p.m. Sunday announcing the closure of the beach starting from 6 p.m. through...
ABC6.com
Attleboro urges community to hold themselves, neighbors accountable amidst water ban
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — As temperatures remain high, Attleboro is keeping its water use to a minimum. “We had to ban all outdoor, non-essential water use,” said Attleboro superintendent of water, Kourtney Allen. “More important than your lawn or your flower garden is fire protection, drinking, sanitary water use. Those are the biggest things that we’re here for.”
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
Turnto10.com
Cranston residents clean up abandoned mausoleum
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cleaning up the Roger Williams Park mausoleum is personal for William Brown, who grew up a few blocks away from the park in Cranston. He said a handful of people came to help weed and mulch the area on Saturday. “Compared to what it was...
Comments / 0