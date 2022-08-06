ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Turnto10.com

Peace activists gather to commemorate Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Peace activists gathered in Jamestown to remember the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and call for the elimination of nuclear weapons. "People are forgetting about it," event organizer William Smith said. "So, we have to keep reminding people about it. So then, the issue doesn't get lost."
JAMESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Veterans discuss celebrating 'Victory Day'

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Veterans in Pawtucket gathered on Monday to honor the day that marks the end of World War II. Rhode Island is the only state that still celebrates the holiday known as Victory Day. Pawtucket Veterans Council Vice President Ed Gerrard gave the opening remarks. "Welcome...
PAWTUCKET, RI
MilitaryTimes

Soldier becomes Rhode Island Guard’s first Black colonel

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island National Guard has its first Black colonel. Sharon Harmon attained the rank of colonel at a promotion ceremony Saturday at the Joint Force Headquarters, Camp Fogarty, in East Greenwich, the National Guard said in a statement. “I pray that my promotion...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

WaterFire Providence lighting to celebrate communities of color

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — WaterFire Providence will light up this Saturday night to celebrate Rhode Island’s communities of color. For the second year, WaterFire will partner with Papitto Opportunity Connection, a non-profit dedicated to working with Rhode Island’s Black, Indigenous and people of color communities. This interactive...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

The Largest WaterFire of the Season Will Be a Cultural Extravaganza

Downtown Providence will be lit with the warm glow of a full WaterFire lighting on Saturday, Aug. 13 for a very special celebration. The weekend’s events are sponsored by the Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) to celebrate the vibrant communities of color here in Rhode Island. Connect with the community village of more than forty POC-funded nonprofits that offer critical services and opportunities to Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) in the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
MEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Parachutist gets stuck in tree in Exeter

EXETER, R.I. — The Rhode Island National Guard Leapfest continued Monday with an unexpected rescue in Exeter, Rhode Island. Rhode Island National Guard Brigadier General Andy Chevalier said a parachutist got stuck in between the branches of a tree. The jumper is just fine, but high winds pushed him...
EXETER, RI
Turnto10.com

Breeze Airways to operate base at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Breeze Airways announced Tuesday that it will open a base of operations at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in 2023. Airline president Tom Doxey said Breeze would base up to eight airplanes in Warwick. He said the expansion would also bring up to 250 full-time jobs to the airport, including pilots, flight attendants, ground crews, and gate agents.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Attleboro urges community to hold themselves, neighbors accountable amidst water ban

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — As temperatures remain high, Attleboro is keeping its water use to a minimum. “We had to ban all outdoor, non-essential water use,” said Attleboro superintendent of water, Kourtney Allen. “More important than your lawn or your flower garden is fire protection, drinking, sanitary water use. Those are the biggest things that we’re here for.”
Turnto10.com

Cranston residents clean up abandoned mausoleum

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cleaning up the Roger Williams Park mausoleum is personal for William Brown, who grew up a few blocks away from the park in Cranston. He said a handful of people came to help weed and mulch the area on Saturday. “Compared to what it was...
CRANSTON, RI

