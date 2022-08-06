Read on www.albanyherald.com
Pivot Foundation, Y team for back-to-school giveaway
ALBANY — Now that the severity of the pandemic has subsided significantly in southwest Georgia, a group of civic-minded entrepreneurs is joining with the Albany Area YMCA to help kids have a positive start to the new school year. The Pivot Family Foundation, whose principles include businessmen Jay Sharpe...
Thomasville brings Hollywood to south Georgia
THOMASVILLE — Over the last four years, Thomasville has become a desired backdrop for the independent film industry, with five movies made in Thomas County, attracting award-winning actors to star in those films. Thomasville officials say they would like to continue that growth. Filmmaking has the opportunity to use...
Monroe to honor former stars at Green vs. Gold Scrimmage
ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes players will scrimmage each other Friday in the team’s final practice game before the season begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The Green vs. Gold Scrimmage will be at Monroe High School Friday at 5 p.m. with the...
Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House to rebrand holiday program
TIFTON — Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House’s annual “Suitcases for Kids” holiday program will rebrand this year to “Hope for Kids” and transition to providing hope and holiday magic for the more than 200 abused and displaced children served by RCPCH. The...
Dougherty County considers plan that includes tennis, pickleball, apartments, fire station
ALBANY — Will the third time be the charm for a Dougherty County tennis and pickleball center?. With the selection of land at the former Georgia National Guard Armory location, the latest site comes with a feature the first two did not have in that the county already owns it.
Education is common thread that's run through Victoria Brackins' life
ALBANY — She’s an author, a businesswoman, a minister, a facilitator, a teacher and a survivor. There’s one thing Victoria Brackins is not, though. “I’ve been through too much in my life to be average,” said Brackins, who heads up the Trauma Training University series of roundtables that helps young adults learn to deal with Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) so that their futures are not overwhelmed by their pasts.
22 in state drug trafficking ring face federal charges
ALBANY – Twenty-two individuals are facing federal charges resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances in middle Georgia. A federal indictment was returned on June 15 charging the following individuals:
PREP FOOTBALL NOTES: Dougherty's Stantavious Smith commits to Florida Atlantic
ALBANY — Relationships matter in college football recruiting. Dougherty defensive star Stantavious Smith announced on Twitter Sunday night that he will play college football at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla. He spurned offers from huge football programs such as Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Notre Dame and more because of the relationship with FAU defensive line coach Kevin Patrick. He's been to Boca Raton, but Smith hasn't had an official visit to FAU, yet.
