FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill ranked among safest cities in Tennessee
Brentwood, Nolensville and Spring Hill have been rated three of the safest cities in Tennessee. Nolensville was ranked the fifth-safest city in Tennessee for 2022 and Brentwood was ranked seventh by SafeWise. In 2022, Tennessee’s violent crime rate increased from 6.0 incidents per 1,000 people to 6.7. In contrast, the...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin High School fishing team sends duo to national championship
Franklin High School senior Carson Winn and Christ Presbyterian Academy sophomore Grant Thomas will participate in the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors from Aug. 11-13. The partners will travel to Lake Hartwell, South Carolina to compete against 274 other teams for...
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville Little League advances to Southeast Region title game, LLWS bid on the line
Just a few weeks after winning its second consecutive state championship, the Nolensville Little League Baseball program finds themselves on the brink a fourth Little League World Series appearance. Nolensville is 2-0 so far in the Southeast Regional Tournament with a 3-0 win against Team South Carolina and a 9-3...
idesignarch.com
Colonial Inspired Home with Contemporary Southern Charm
This timeless luxury residence in Nashville, Tennessee blends classic southern architecture with contemporary elegance. The generous front porch, rear outdoor patio and courtyard offer relaxing elegant living for this southern retreat. Designed by Wade Weissmann Architecture and constructed by Castle Homes, the impeccably crafted house features an inviting neutral interior...
williamsonhomepage.com
Neighbors hear more about potential impact from planned Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club expansion
Developers and engineers from Chastain Skillman met with members of the neighborhood this past Thursday to discuss plans for expansion being planned for Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club and its potential effects on surrounding properties. Homeowners within a 500-foot radius of the Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club course were invited to join...
williamsonhomepage.com
Industry vets launch new Brentwood bank
Two Nashville-area banking industry veterans are teaming on the establishment of Sonata Bank, a new financial institution based in Brentwood. Dan Dellinger will serve as president and CEO of Sonata while Farzin Ferdowsi will chair Sonata’s board of directors. It is their third time working together, after they helped found Reliant Bank and collaborated on Premier Bank.
Street racers hit Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood Saturday
One neighbor says say the screeching of tires and revving of engines is what woke her up early Saturday morning.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Welcomes Two New Doctors
COLUMBIA – Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic is proud to welcome two new physicians to our practice for 2022. On August 15, Dr. Carson Strickland is joining MTBJ as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the foot and ankle with special interest in total ankle replacement and ankle reconstruction. Dr. Strickland received degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2009. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2016, graduating in the top 1% of his class from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. He completed his orthopedic residency in 2021 at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed his orthopedic fellowship for subspecialty training in surgery of the foot and ankle at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC. In his spare time, Dr. Strickland enjoys spending time with his wife and their two daughters, playing golf, craft beers, and is an avid University of Georgia and Atlanta Braves sports fan.
wgnsradio.com
Journeys In Community Living to Host Annual Fundraising Luncheon
MURFREESBORO, Tennessee -- Local nonprofit Journeys In Community Living will host a special one-hour fundraising luncheon beginning at noon on September 27, 2022, at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm in Murfreesboro (3250 Wilkinson Pike). This year's, Partners in the Journey Luncheon, will feature motivational speaker, world record-breaking pilot, and plane crash survivor, Mr. Ryan Campbell.
MTSU baseball head coach arrested for DUI in Murfreesboro
James Toman, 60, was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. for driving under the influence. He was released from jail a few hours later.
Atleast 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle collision was reported on Monday morning. According to the officials, the incident occurred at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning. The officials stated that [..]
Head Baseball Coach at MTSU arrested Saturday on DUI charge
The Head Baseball Coach at Middle Tennessee State University was arrested just after midnight Saturday.
tnrealestatelistings.com
3061 Old Greenbrier Pike Greenbrier, TN 37073 — MLS# 2425600
Auction ~ Sept. 1st @ 3:00 PM on-site! Beautiful, remodeled, cottage-type setting with a creek that boarders the property. This single family home features 2 beds and 1 bath, a screened in back porch, and 2 outbuildings, sitting on 1.85 acres + / -. Perfect for a family just starting out. 15% non-refundable due day of sale will proof of funds (bank letter)
Catalytic converter stolen from Hendersonville man in broad daylight
A day on the lake turned into a day in the shop after a Hendersonville man said his catalytic converter was stolen in broad daylight while he was out fishing.
Worker critically injured after falling down 30 ft. shaft in Williamson County
Rescue efforts were underway Monday morning in Williamson County after a worker fell down a 30-foot concrete shaft at a construction site.
Daughter of fallen officer receives police escort for first day of school
Monday marked the first day of kindergarten for the daughter of a fallen police lieutenant in La Vergne.
wgnsradio.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors
MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
Housing inventory jumps nearly 116% in Greater Nashville year over year
A shift in the real estate market in Greater Nashville. Housing inventory is going up, which is good news for home buyers.
wgnsradio.com
Middle TN Woman Missing for Over One Month - Last Seen in Smithville, TN Area
A full month has passed since 31-year-old Brittany Ann Miller was reported missing in nearby DeKalb County, Tennessee. The search for Miller was spearheaded by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, where Sheriff Patrick Ray said deputies have searched by ground, air, and on Center Hill Lake. However, there have been no signs or clues in locating her. An investigator of the District Attorney General’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the case.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
