Smyrna, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill ranked among safest cities in Tennessee

Brentwood, Nolensville and Spring Hill have been rated three of the safest cities in Tennessee. Nolensville was ranked the fifth-safest city in Tennessee for 2022 and Brentwood was ranked seventh by SafeWise. In 2022, Tennessee’s violent crime rate increased from 6.0 incidents per 1,000 people to 6.7. In contrast, the...
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin High School fishing team sends duo to national championship

Franklin High School senior Carson Winn and Christ Presbyterian Academy sophomore Grant Thomas will participate in the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors from Aug. 11-13. The partners will travel to Lake Hartwell, South Carolina to compete against 274 other teams for...
FRANKLIN, TN
idesignarch.com

Colonial Inspired Home with Contemporary Southern Charm

This timeless luxury residence in Nashville, Tennessee blends classic southern architecture with contemporary elegance. The generous front porch, rear outdoor patio and courtyard offer relaxing elegant living for this southern retreat. Designed by Wade Weissmann Architecture and constructed by Castle Homes, the impeccably crafted house features an inviting neutral interior...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Industry vets launch new Brentwood bank

Two Nashville-area banking industry veterans are teaming on the establishment of Sonata Bank, a new financial institution based in Brentwood. Dan Dellinger will serve as president and CEO of Sonata while Farzin Ferdowsi will chair Sonata’s board of directors. It is their third time working together, after they helped found Reliant Bank and collaborated on Premier Bank.
BRENTWOOD, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Welcomes Two New Doctors

COLUMBIA – Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic is proud to welcome two new physicians to our practice for 2022. On August 15, Dr. Carson Strickland is joining MTBJ as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the foot and ankle with special interest in total ankle replacement and ankle reconstruction. Dr. Strickland received degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2009. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2016, graduating in the top 1% of his class from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. He completed his orthopedic residency in 2021 at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed his orthopedic fellowship for subspecialty training in surgery of the foot and ankle at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC. In his spare time, Dr. Strickland enjoys spending time with his wife and their two daughters, playing golf, craft beers, and is an avid University of Georgia and Atlanta Braves sports fan.
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Journeys In Community Living to Host Annual Fundraising Luncheon

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee -- Local nonprofit Journeys In Community Living will host a special one-hour fundraising luncheon beginning at noon on September 27, 2022, at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm in Murfreesboro (3250 Wilkinson Pike). This year's, Partners in the Journey Luncheon, will feature motivational speaker, world record-breaking pilot, and plane crash survivor, Mr. Ryan Campbell.
MURFREESBORO, TN
tnrealestatelistings.com

3061 Old Greenbrier Pike Greenbrier, TN 37073 — MLS# 2425600

Auction ~ Sept. 1st @ 3:00 PM on-site! Beautiful, remodeled, cottage-type setting with a creek that boarders the property. This single family home features 2 beds and 1 bath, a screened in back porch, and 2 outbuildings, sitting on 1.85 acres + / -. Perfect for a family just starting out. 15% non-refundable due day of sale will proof of funds (bank letter)
GREENBRIER, TN
wgnsradio.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors

MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Middle TN Woman Missing for Over One Month - Last Seen in Smithville, TN Area

A full month has passed since 31-year-old Brittany Ann Miller was reported missing in nearby DeKalb County, Tennessee. The search for Miller was spearheaded by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, where Sheriff Patrick Ray said deputies have searched by ground, air, and on Center Hill Lake. However, there have been no signs or clues in locating her. An investigator of the District Attorney General’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the case.
SMITHVILLE, TN

