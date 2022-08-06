Blood drive to honor victims of the El Paso Walmart Shooting held this weekend

Read on cbs4local.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Crash on Gateway West at Piedras closes lanes Tuesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a crash involving a semi-truck in central El Paso closing all lanes. The westbound and southbound lanes were closed on Gateway West at Piedras, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. No injuries were reported and crash happened Tuesday...
Fundraiser in El Paso aims to support service members and their families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Endeavors, the largest provider of supportive services for veterans and their families, is hosting a fundraiser in partnership with Nami El Paso. For a small fee, thrill seekers can rappel 11 stories from the Coronado Tower in West El Paso, which was the location...
HSI El Paso assists New Mexico police track down 'primary suspect' in killing of 4 Muslim
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Homeland Security Investigations Special Response Team in El Paso said they assisted Albuquerque police and New Mexico State Police with the capture of a “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men. Police Chief Harold Medina made the announcement on Twitter,...
One person injured after crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured following a crash in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Montana Avenue and St. Vrain Street around 11:48 a.m. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No other information was provided.
Homes, vehicles in Thomas Manor neighborhood in Lower Valley vandalized
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said that some homes and vehicles in the Thomas Manor neighborhood in the Lower Valley have been vandalized. Our crews mostly saw vehicles that were sprayed painted. Officials said if your home has been vandalized and you've not yet reported...
Some Lower Valley residents concerned after string of vehicle vandalism
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a string of vandalism in the Thomas Manor neighborhood, located by Yarbough Drive and Alameda Avenue, in the Lower Valley. CBS4 viewers shared photos of vehicles that were sprayed painted. Police said some homes were vandalized. “This graffiti we...
Educators across El Paso area learn how to 'stop the bleed' in case of an emergency
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As students return to class across the El Paso area, school districts are preparing for the worst. It’s a scary reality school districts have to prepare for, an active shooter situation. On Tuesday educators, nurses and school staff came together for a training...
Suspect in custody after threatening people at east El Paso church
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso confirmed Sunday evening that no threat was made to congregants of Mother Cabrini Catholic Church during the 11:30 a.m. Mass. After reports of an altercation between two individuals elsewhere in the church building outside of the sanctuary, authorities from...
El Pasoan known as philanthropist, Dede Rogers, died
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dede Rogers, an El Pasoan known for donating to philanthropic projects, charities and organizations around town, died, according to family and friends. Rogers died at the age of 64. In 2021, Rogers was nominated in El Paso Inc.'s "El Pasoan of the Year." Rogers...
Law enforcement respond to an incident in West El Paso
Law enforcement responded to an incident on Interstate 10 in west El Paso. The right lane and shoulder were closed on I-10 east near Sunland Park Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's unknown if there were any injuries. No other information has been made available. All...
El Paso Fire Department hosts graduation ceremony for Class 100
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will host its Firefighter Class 100 graduation ceremony on Thursday. The group of dedicated trainees will be honored for achieving the goal of becoming El Paso Fire Department Firefighters. This achievement required months of hard work, intense training, long...
Man arrested at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini accused of threatening victim with weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man arrested at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church in east El Paso reportedly swore at and threatened another man, according to a sworn statement released by the El Paso Police Department Monday. Efren Castaneda, 44, reportedly said "You are f****** dead or you...
El Paso artist travels to Uvalde to help with series of murals honoring victims
EL PASO, Texas — An El Paso artist was a part of creating a mural dedicated to the 21 lives lost in Uvalde. Albert "Tino" Ortega is one of 21 artists tasked with creating a portrait of one of the victims. ”I was invited a couple of months ago...
Police investigate incident near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department investigated an incident near the Sunland Park area Sunday afternoon. The incident happened near a McDonald's along Sunland Park Drive. Police said they responded in reference to an unknown problem after 5 p.m. A victim was driven to a...
El Paso man arrested, accused of being in possession of marijuana, prescription pills
A man was arrested and accused of being in possession of marijuana and prescription pills during a traffic stop in far east El Paso. Deputies arrested 24-year-old Victor Gonzalez. The traffic stop happened Saturday at the 14100 block of Fort Defiance Drive. During the investigation, deputies said they found marijuana...
Police say no foul pay suspected after dead man found in arroyo in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department said no foul play is suspected after the body of a man was found in an arroyo in Las Cruces. Officers responded to an unattended death near the 2000 block of east Lohman Avenue near Del Monte Street around 1:30 p.m.
No gas in far east El Paso, leaves many El Pasoans frustrated
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Several gas stations in far east El Paso are without gas. Many El Pasoans that pulled up to the gas station to fill up their tanks were met with a surprise: no gas. "Man I’m heated dog, what if I run out of gas...
21 year old dies after aggravated assault; El Paso police, deputies investigate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunday morning the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was advised of a gunshot victim who had been taken to Sierra/Providence Hospital at east El Paso. The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes unit responded and began their investigation. The Victim, 21 year old Cisqo Rodriguez, of...
El Paso Opera, Alamo Drafthouse host 'Frida Fest'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Opera and Alamo Drafthouse will be hosting "Frida Fest" this weekend. "Frida Fest" purpose is to celebrate the life of the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. "Frida Fest" will feature performances by resident artists from El Paso Opera, a pop-up market with...
Juarez man in connection to deadly Santa Teresa crash to be held without bond
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Juarez man accused of driving a vehicle that was involved in a deadly crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico will remain in jail without bond. A judge found 19-year-old, Julio-Garcia Rascon, not willing to comply with the law enforcement or orders of the...
