“Tigerdash” Lunch Delivery Service
PRYOR, Oklahoma - The Pryor Boys Cross-Country team will be in fundraising mode this week with two events that have become fun traditions for both the High School and Junior High squads. On Wednesday the 10th the XC runners will be offering their annual “Tigerdash” Lunch Delivery Service from 10:30am to 1:30pm. On Saturday the 13th the annual team one mile time trial will take place at 7:30am, followed by a pancake breakfast fundraiser at Southside Christian Church from 8:00am to 10:00am.
Rockin G Animal Shelter Pet of the Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - This is Timothy, and he is five years old and fifty-five pounds. Timothy gets along well with cats and most dogs. He’s good on the leash and is pretty well behaved. Even though he's a little older, he still likes to play, and even though he's pretty big, he fancies himself a lap dog. Timothy is a handsome, sweet boy. If you’re interested in meeting him, you can contact the shelter at 918-825-7172.
Mayes County FIRST Robotics Hosts 1st Annual Scholarship Dinner
PRYOR, Oklahoma - The Mayes County FIRST Robotics Teams describes themselves as a "collaborative effort among county schools aimed at creating opportunities for area youth to participate in an extracurricular activity that exposes them to real world problem solving by applying the latest technology." FIRST, founded by Dean Kamen, began...
Pryor Students Head Back to Class This Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Pryor Public Schools will begin the new academic year on Thursday, August 11th. Teachers and staff have already reported back to work and are making the final preparations necessary to welcome each student. All Pryor Public Schools learners and families are invited to visit the schools, meet the teachers, pickup schedules, and complete registration on Tuesday, August 9th from 5-6:30pm.
