WVU football practice report: Neal Brown analyzes individuals

WVNews
Path to playing time is in the details for WVU juco, freshmen receivers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia wide receivers coach Tony Washington is teaching his players to take a page from the book of David Copperfield or Criss Angel. Not that the Mountaineer assistant wants them to make opposing defensive backs disappear — although that wouldn’t hurt. Instead, he want them to make everything look the same, to use misdirection and eliminate visual cues as they run their routes. That can help give them the upper hand as they battle savvy cover corners and physical safeties looking to gain an edge from reading them.
Metro News
As ‘quarterback’ of defense, Kpogba assumes abundance of responsibility in his first season at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Lee Kpogba has yet to play a game as a member of West Virginia’s football team. Yet West Virginia’s mike linebacker, who participated in all of spring practice, is unquestionably a defensive leader before ever recording a tackle in a WVU uniform. “Your defense...
WVNews
Notebook: 'Weight and see' part of WVU approach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The best approach to West Virginia's upcoming season is the one they are taking themselves, sort of a "weight and see" kind of approach. It seems, when there are media opportunities, much of the talk is about weight.
Noel Devine's Daughter Makes College Commitment
The talent in the Devine family is real.
JJKN bringing 3×3 basketball to Mylan Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The events just keep coming to Mylan Park in Morgantown. Just days after USA Diving announced that its winter championships would be held at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, JJKN3x3, a basketball organization based in Michigan that operates events using FIBA’s 3 on 3 basketball rules, revealed it would hold the […]
Daily Athenaeum
The Daily Athenaeum wins 11 West Virginia Press Association awards
The Daily Athenaeum, West Virginia University’s student-run newspaper, received 11 honors by the West Virginia Press Association at the organization’s convention on Saturday. Honors were awarded for stories, multimedia elements, overall issues and advertisements. “These stories highlight dining hall staffing, unique WVU programs, athlete endorsement deals, the contentious...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Parks and Rec Commission reorganizes with new sports management position
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this year, the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission created the new role of sports management director, a position that's taken over the organization's assistant director role and given MCPARC more of a sports and recreation focus. MCPARC Executive Director Tony Michalski said...
voiceofmotown.com
Vulgar Student Signs Should Be Banned in Morgantown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Morgantown, West Virginia is my city! There are so many wonderful things about it and it is truly the ultimate college town. It’s filled with incredible students from all over the world and is a consummate university atmosphere in the greatest state in America.
WVNews
WVU asks for citizens help with 'blotchy' bass study
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University researchers will have a chance to better understand a condition affecting bass to an unknown extent with data collected by citizens through a mobile app. Brent Murry, assistant professor of aquatic ecology in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, and the...
WVNews
Dove in flight
GOOD HOPE, W.Va. (WV News) — Bertha J Moore, 70, of West Milford, passed away Aug. 5, 2022, …
WVNews
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Vienna and Parsons
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Wood and Tucker counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. Bonnie's Bus. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
WVNews
Andrew (Andy) Banko Jr.
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Andrew (Andy) Banko Jr., 88, of Clarksburg (North View), passed away peacefully at home on Saturday the 6th of August, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife Betty J. (Mancina) Banko. They would’ve celebrated 65 years of marriage on the 29th of September this year.
WV Sober Living receives Highmark funds
Last month West Virginia Sober Living was awarded funding from High Mark West Virginia as part of a larger initiative to fund substance use disorder recovery programs across the state.
Metro News
Morgantown native knows the tension of a deep mine rescue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Lewis County next week
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
WVNews
Angelo Alastanos
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Angelo Alastanos, 94, of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on July 16, 1928, a son of the late Michael and Despina Georgaroudis Alastanos.
WDTV
Monongalia County Fair kicks off fair week with annual parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown residents gathered on High Street for the Monongalia County Fair’s annual parade. Fair board member Amee Blake said that the board was happy to be back to their annual activities after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19. “We feel like it is a...
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Council to discuss full-time city attorney position, city manager search
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg City Council will hold a conference session and special session Thursday, with discussion including a potential new city attorney position and the search for a new city manager. Council will discuss the creation of a full-time attorney position for the city at...
A tornado tears through a WV community and deadly drugs are off the streets: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. What began as an evening storm ended in devastation in parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. –> West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2 <– The community of Dallas in Marshall County saw homes damaged, trees downed and plenty of power outages. The National […]
