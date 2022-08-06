Warrant issued for arrest of Magee mayor after wife files assault charges

Read on www.wlbt.com
Magee mayor arrested on domestic violence charge
MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Magee Mayor Dale Berry has been charged with domestic violence. Investigators said his wife, Keilah, filed assault charges against her husband. Police Chief Shane Little said an affidavit was fled on a misdemeanor charge. “There was an arrest on August 6. Deputies and officers responded to a domestic call at the […]
2 arrested by Capitol police for possessing drugs, guns
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested two men after investigators said they found drugs, guns and other paraphernalia in Jackson. On August 7, police said they found two men in a parked vehicle in the area of Pleasant Street and Ralph Alley. They said one of the suspects ran away and was carrying a […]
Magee PD Arrest Report 8/1-8/8
DUI 1st – 3 DUI 2nd – 1 MageeNews.com is an online news website covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
Missing Wesson man found dead; Suspect arrested for his murder
WESSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a man went missing in Wesson, Mississippi. The Wesson Police Department says that they recently received a report of a missing man, Tony Taylor. The police then located the deceased body of Taylor. Samuel Ray King...
Warren County authorities arrest woman for attempting to break into a church
A Brandon woman was arrested by Warren County authorities after attempting to break into a church. Just after 7 a.m., Warren County deputies were dispatched to St. Alban’s Church in the Bovina community. A concerned citizen reported a suspicious vehicle in the church parking lot. Deputy David Culbertson arrived...
Mississippi police chief: Federal lawsuit is an effort ‘to destroy me and our town’
A Mississippi police chief says a recent federal lawsuit filed against him is part of an ongoing effort to “destroy me and our town.”. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins posted a statement on social media Monday afternoon responding to articles about the lawsuit filed in late July against him and the City of Brookhaven.
Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Capital City. The parents of the young woman just recently got their first taste of justice. Twenty-one-year-old Kaylin Banyard was killed in a drive-by shooting less than five minutes down...
Pearl police warn neighbors about phone scam
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police, along with other surrounding cities, have received reports of people getting phone calls asking for money because of outstanding tickets or warrants. Pearl police said they will never ask for money over the phone. The number that’s being used in the scam is 601-939-7000. Police said you should not […]
Warrant issued for Mississippi mayor in connection with domestic incident
A warrant has been issued for a Mississippi mayor after his wife filed misdemeanor assault charges in a domestic dispute. WLBT in Jackson reports that the wife of Magee Mayor Dale Berry filed assault charges after police responded to a call Saturday morning. Magee Police Chief Shane Little said that...
Viral video of arrest involving MHP trooper sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured on Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the […]
Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s conduct. The video shows one of Lewis’ brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street in handcuffs as Packer Lewis and another brother, Darius Lewis, yell that they are recording the incident. Suddenly, the officer grabs Eugene Lewis by the neck and pulls him across the street, tackling him to the ground. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin him down. “That’s how George Floyd died,” Packer Lewis yelled while recording a livestream on Facebook, referring to the 2020 murder of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee for more than nine minutes.
2 killed in crash on I-55 in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Copiah County on Monday, August 8. According to MHP, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 near Crystal Springs. Investigators said a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 37-year-old Adaiah Curry, of McComb, was traveling […]
Man accused of stealing car from Enterprise Car Rental
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a car from Enterprise Car Rental. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said the man stole a black 2021 Toyota RAV4 from the store location at 5475 Executive Place. They said he scouted the parking lot before taking the […]
Man wanted for ATV theft in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for theft in Copiah County. The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen ATV in the Sardis Road area on Saturday. If anyone has any information, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011 or Crime...
Jackson shooting victim not cooperating with police
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say a shooting victim isn't cooperating with investigators. Multiple officers responded to the Graystone Hills Apartments on Chadwick Drive Thursday evening. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn with Jackson Police says a man was shot and taken to the hospital. According to Hearn, the man underwent...
Truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of an 18-wheeler died in a multi-car crash in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Interstate 59 just south of Hardy Street. They said a Honda Accord was driving south when it hit […]
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St....
1 injured, 1 killed after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Simpson County
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A motorcyclist was killed and another person was injured on Sunday after a crash in Simpson County. It happened around 9:00 p.m. on Highway 13 at Mt. Zion Road when a motorcycle driven by Alyssa E. Woods, 29, of Prentiss, collided with a 2010 Chevrolet HHR.
Jones County man arrested after deputies find meth, 28 weapons
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested in Jones County after deputies found meth, weapons and more on Thursday, August 4. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said agents conducted a search warrant at a home on Pearl Hodge Road in the Rustin community. They said agents found 58 grams of […]
Mississippi police chief sued by former detective. Suit alleges ‘illegal activity’ by police chief over Black Lives Matter protests.
A former detective with the Brookhaven Police Department is suing the city and Police Chief Kenneth Collins for wrongful termination “based on illegal activity by the Brookhaven Chief of Police.”. The suit, filed July 29 in federal court by Latoya R. Beacham, alleges she was forced to leave the...
