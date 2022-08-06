Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested

Read on www.wibw.com
Woman shot to death, juvenile critically wounded in KCK park shooting
One person is dead and another critically wounded after a Monday night shooting in a Kansas City, Kansas, park.
Police ID victim in double shooting at City Park in KCK
The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. near N. 32nd Street and Ford Avenue at City Park.
WIBW
U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, in connection with other Kansas Law Enforcement agencies arrested London Pike, 20, of Topeka in Leavenworth on Tuesday. Pike was wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery aggravated assault, and rape in Shawnee County. Pike was believed...
Man found shot, killed in car in south Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead late Sunday evening near Walnut Drive.
KCTV 5
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at park in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, left one young adult dead and another injured. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Park near N. 32nd Street and Ford Avenue. One person...
Suspect in fatal shooting of 2 KC-area teens turns himself in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman told the Kansas City Star that officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they...
WIBW
Lawrence police continue to investigate arrest made in connection to Ohio quadruple homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department announced today that they continue to investigate why a suspect involved in a Ohio quadruple homicide was found in Lawrence Kansas. The suspect is 39 year old Stephen Marlow who was taken into Douglas county custody Saturday evening after officers were informed...
WIBW
Man accuses couple of stealing catalytic converter while vehicle on loan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man’s catalytic converter was allegedly stolen by a couple he had loaned his vehicle to. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, officers were called to the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl. with reports of a theft.
KMBC.com
KCPD identify victim in deadly apartment complex shooting
Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex that occurred Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Willow Creek apartments near 99th Street and Walnut. Police responded to multiple calls about sounds of gunfire, they found a man shot inside...
WIBW
Second arrest made in 2021 Milford State Park homicide
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second suspect in connection to the 2021 homicide of Enfinnity Hayes. Jonathan Kendrick Franklin, 20, of Fort Riley, was arrested Sunday just after 3:30 p.m. for 1st degree murder and conspiracy to commit 1st degree murder.
WIBW
Man wanted for burglary
Their Board President, Greg Lee, details the day September 15th. Fork in the Road: Smell what’s cookin’ at Smokin’ Wille’s in Wamego. U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes. Mike Kagay on prosecutorial misconduct and attorney disbarment. The District Attorney explains the...
KCPD officers shoot, kill person at 55th Street, Prospect Avenue
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers were involved in a fatal shooting at 55th Street and Prospect Avenue Sunday night.
WIBW
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
WIBW
RCPD investigates after window smashed at Popeyes
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Popeyes in Manhattan will have to spend around $1,000 to replace a window smashed by a rock over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department says around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, officers were called to the Popeyes at 1115 Bluemont Ave., in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
WIBW
2 arrested after K9 finds illegal drugs, gun during Osage Co. traffic stop
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested after a K9 found illegal drugs and an illegal gun during an Osage Co. traffic stop on Monday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Department says a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of mile marker 157 on I-35 for a traffic infraction.
Lansing inmate dead after apparent homicide
LANSING, Kan. — One inmate died at a Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday due to an apparent homicide. The resident at the facility was said to be 56-year old man, Fred Patterson. The final ruling of the cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. Patterson violated his parole and was admitted […]
WIBW
Manhattan man hospitalized after accident south of Junction City
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was rushed to the hospital after rear-ending a pickup truck along Highway 77 south of Junction City. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to Highway 77 and Skiddy West Rd. in Geary Co. with reports of a two-vehicle accident.
Court Docs: Men charged with killing teen after believing he was in rival gang
Two men are accused of shooting a teen in Kansas City, Missouri, on his birthday because they believed he was in a rival gang.
2nd arrest made in woman’s death, husband accused
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a second arrest has been made in the Enfinnity Hayes homicide. On Aug. 7, at 3:40 p.m., Jonathan Kendrick Franklin was transported to the Geary County Detention Center. He is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. In January of […]
Kansas City police find owner of customized truck connected to hit-and-run
Kansas City police say they've found the owner of a customized Chevrolet Silverado suspected of hitting and severely injuring a pedestrian.
