Topeka, KS

Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail

WIBW
 3 days ago
WIBW

U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, in connection with other Kansas Law Enforcement agencies arrested London Pike, 20, of Topeka in Leavenworth on Tuesday. Pike was wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery aggravated assault, and rape in Shawnee County. Pike was believed...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man accuses couple of stealing catalytic converter while vehicle on loan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man’s catalytic converter was allegedly stolen by a couple he had loaned his vehicle to. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, officers were called to the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl. with reports of a theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Lansing inmate dead after apparent homicide

LANSING, Kan. — One inmate died at a Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday due to an apparent homicide. The resident at the facility was said to be 56-year old man, Fred Patterson. The final ruling of the cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. Patterson violated his parole and was admitted […]
LANSING, KS
WIBW

Man wanted for burglary

Their Board President, Greg Lee, details the day September 15th. Fork in the Road: Smell what’s cookin’ at Smokin’ Wille’s in Wamego. U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes. Mike Kagay on prosecutorial misconduct and attorney disbarment. The District Attorney explains the...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at park in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, left one young adult dead and another injured. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Park near N. 32nd Street and Ford Avenue. One person...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after window smashed at Popeyes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Popeyes in Manhattan will have to spend around $1,000 to replace a window smashed by a rock over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department says around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, officers were called to the Popeyes at 1115 Bluemont Ave., in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Second arrest made in 2021 Milford State Park homicide

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second suspect in connection to the 2021 homicide of Enfinnity Hayes. Jonathan Kendrick Franklin, 20, of Fort Riley, was arrested Sunday just after 3:30 p.m. for 1st degree murder and conspiracy to commit 1st degree murder.
KSNT News

2nd arrest made in woman’s death, husband accused

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a second arrest has been made in the Enfinnity Hayes homicide. On Aug. 7, at 3:40 p.m., Jonathan Kendrick Franklin was transported to the Geary County Detention Center. He is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. In January of […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man hospitalized after accident south of Junction City

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was rushed to the hospital after rear-ending a pickup truck along Highway 77 south of Junction City. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to Highway 77 and Skiddy West Rd. in Geary Co. with reports of a two-vehicle accident.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KMBC.com

KCPD identify victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex that occurred Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Willow Creek apartments near 99th Street and Walnut. Police responded to multiple calls about sounds of gunfire, they found a man shot inside...
KANSAS CITY, MO

