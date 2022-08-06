2 teens killed, 2 others injured in crash with suspected DUI driver in southern metro

Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured during a crash in the southern metro area on Friday night.

State troopers were sent to the area of Interstate 25 and Frontage Road, near mile marker 179, at 11:58 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Four 17-year-olds from Castle Rock were found in a Honda truck, while a 25-year-old man from Colorado Springs was located in a Toyota SUV, said Josh Lewis, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol.

The teenagers were transported to local hospitals where two — a boy and a girl — later died. Lewis said the victims were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Lewis said the other teens remain hospitalized for moderate to severe injuries.

The Colorado Springs man was also transported to a local hospital for moderate injuries. He was later discharged and taken into custody on the suspicion of driving under the influence, Lewis said.

The suspect was identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo on Saturday afternoon.

Lewis said an initial investigation into the crash unveiled that the Colorado Springs man was driving south on Frontage Road when his vehicle swerved into the oncoming traffic and collided into the Honda.