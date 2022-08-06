ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Sonny DiChiara blasts first professional homerun

By Andrew Stefaniak
 3 days ago

Sonny DiChiara hits a moon shot for his first pro homerun.

Former Auburn first baseman Sonny DiChiara is nearly a week into his professional baseball career playing for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and in a win against the Tennesse Smokies, he smashed his first home run.

The pitcher made the biggest mistake possible, which is throwing a fastball on the inside of the plate to DiChiara. The former Auburn Tiger made him pay.

One of DiChiara's best attributes as a hitter aside from his patient approach is keeping his hands inside the baseball. His hand placement paired with his power is where his home run ability comes from.

In his career so far, DiChiara has had 17 at-bats. Six of those 17 plate appearances resulted in a hit. Those numbers have him hitting .353 with an on-base percentage of .542. He has also knocked in four runs and scored three times. DiChiara has also drawn four walks which he was notorious for at Auburn since SEC pitchers would rather put him on first than run the risk of him hitting a home run.

DiChiara has made an immediate impact as soon as he started playing with the Trash Pandas.

DiChiara is proving that the impressive numbers he put up in an Auburn uniform last season will translate to professional baseball.

Needless to say, this homerun will be the first of many in DiChiara's professional baseball career.

Let's watch DiChaira hit this ball a country mile.

