capecod.com
Provincetown crews deal with deck fire, power outage
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters responded to 322 Commercial Street in the downtown section of town sometime after 4 PM for a deck fire. The fire was qickly knocked down but crews had to pull up some of the boards to reach fire nelow the deck and douse it. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
capecod.com
Man injured by construction vehicle in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS – A man reportedly had his leg pinned by a construction vehicle in Marstons Mills around 1:30 PM Tuesday. The incident happened at a location in the Block of Baxter’s Neck Road. The victim was transported to Caoe Cod Hospital. OSHA was notified as part of the investigation.
capecod.com
Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Eastham
EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the bike trail near the Doane Rock picnic area sometime after 3 PM. The victim reportedly suffered head injuries. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the ball field behind the Eastham Town Hall to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. It was not immediately confirmed if the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
HazMat technicians called to Falmouth
FALMOUTH – State Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Falmouth sometime before 6 PM Monday. The incident was reported at a residence on Maravista Avenue where a 55 gallon drum of an unknown substance was located. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
capecod.com
Wind whipped brush fires keep Bourne crews busy
BOURNE – A brush fire fanned by strong winds made for quite a sight along Sandwich Road in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. Upwards to an acre was burned. Around 5 PM, lightning apparently struck a utility pole on Cedar Swamp Road causing power lines to fall sparking another brush fire. Crews worked to keep the flames from encroaching a nfire. pump house. A brush breaker was called to enable access to completely extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported in either fire.
capecod.com
Tractor-trailer rolls over spills asphalt in Wareham
WAREHAM – Wareham Fire reports that Monday afternoon, Shift 3 responded out to the ramp from Route 58 onto I-495 South for the report of a tractor trailer rollover. C1, C2, E1 & R1 responded to the scene. Companies shut down the ramp, tended to the operator to check for injuries and addressed any hazards from the tractor trailer. Just be advised that units are still on scene and ramp will be shut down until the tractor trailer has been removed.
capecod.com
Two people seriously injured in motorcycle crash in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in West Barnstable sometime before 11 PM. The crash happened on the Service Road at Saddler Lane. At least one of the victims was thrown from the motorcycle on impact. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it was not immediately available so that victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. The second victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
capecod.com
Car crashes into pole on Station Avenue near D-Y High School in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A car struck a pole on Station Avenue in Yarmouth near D-Y High School about 7 PM Sunday evening. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating reports two vehicles may have been racing before the crash. Photos by John...
capecod.com
Elder Services to Distribute Farmers’ Market Coupons
HYANNIS – Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands is offering coupons for produce at local Farmers’ Markets to low-income seniors. The coupons will be worth $25 and are available starting on Monday, August 15. Eligible individuals age 60 and over do not have to be a...
whdh.com
Jellyfish sightings close 2 Mass. beaches
CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jellyfish sightings in Chatham has prompted the closure of two popular Cape Cod beaches. Portuguese Man O’ War jellyfish washed on shore at Harding’s Beach and Ridgevale Beach. The jellyfish’s sting is rarely deadly but can be very painful to people. No one was...
What Dangerous Creature Caused The Closing Of Some Mass. Beaches?
A word of warning to my fellow Berkshire County residents: If you're planning on venturing to Cape Cod in the near future, you'll want to be extra careful where you take a dip to cool off from the summer heat. According to numerous posts on Twitter lately, several communities at...
capecod.com
Lifeguards pull drowning victims from water in Dennis and West Barnstable
DENNIS – Lifeguards pulled a person from the water at Mayflower Beach around 2:30 PM Saturday. Paramedics rushed to the scene and further evaluated the victim. Further details were not immediately available. A short time later, lifeguards at Sandy Neck Beach in West Barnstable pulled a victim from the water. CPR was in progress when the ambulance arrived. Further details were not immediately available.
nbcboston.com
Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods
A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
capecod.com
Barnstable Police investigating double stabbing in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a double stabbing. It happened shortly after 10 AM Saturday at a residence on Compass Circle. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Hyannis ambulances with unknown injuries. A crime scene has been established at the location. In a statement, Barnstable...
capecod.com
Updated: Medflight called by Wellfleet paramedics for severe hand injury
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury and other trauma. Initial reports were that a fireworks accident was to blame. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter.
WCVB
Several people rescued from sinking boat near entrance to Cape Cod Canal in Bourne
BOURNE, Mass. — Multiple people are safe after they were rescued from a sinking boat off the coast of Bourne, Massachusetts. U.S. Coast Guard officials said their agency did not respond to the scene, but noted that Bourne firefighters got several people off that boat with the help of good Samaritans.
hyannisnews.com
TWO TRANSPORTED SUFFERING SERIOUS INJURIES AFTER MOTORCYCLE CRASH IN WEST BARNSTABLE
WEST BARNSTABLE – The crash happened on the Service Road (which runs parallel to Rte. 6) near Saddler Lane last evening around 11:00 p.m.. Police received a call about a tree that had fallen on a motorcycle and somebody screaming for help. There was also a second person reportedly down in the middle of the roadway.
capecod.com
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for motorists headed up Cape on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened around 12:30 PM near Brackett Road. The drivers were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
capecod.com
Online Scheduling Available for Cape Cod Healthcare Pharmacies
HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has opened an online portal to schedule prescriptions and immunizations at their pharmacies, located at Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital. The website offers patients the chance to schedule refills and other services at their full-service pharmacies. Proper forms for immunizations such as flu...
Beaches in Cape Cod town closed to swimming after Portuguese man o’ war sighting
YARMOUTH, Mass. — Some beaches in a popular Cape Cod town were closed to swimming on Monday after a Portuguese man o’ war was spotted in the area. A man o’ war sighting was reported in Yarmouth, prompting the closure of all beaches on the south side of town, according to the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources.
