Chatham, MA

Provincetown crews deal with deck fire, power outage

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters responded to 322 Commercial Street in the downtown section of town sometime after 4 PM for a deck fire. The fire was qickly knocked down but crews had to pull up some of the boards to reach fire nelow the deck and douse it. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Man injured by construction vehicle in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – A man reportedly had his leg pinned by a construction vehicle in Marstons Mills around 1:30 PM Tuesday. The incident happened at a location in the Block of Baxter’s Neck Road. The victim was transported to Caoe Cod Hospital. OSHA was notified as part of the investigation.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Eastham

EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the bike trail near the Doane Rock picnic area sometime after 3 PM. The victim reportedly suffered head injuries. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the ball field behind the Eastham Town Hall to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. It was not immediately confirmed if the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
EASTHAM, MA
capecod.com

HazMat technicians called to Falmouth

FALMOUTH – State Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Falmouth sometime before 6 PM Monday. The incident was reported at a residence on Maravista Avenue where a 55 gallon drum of an unknown substance was located. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
FALMOUTH, MA
Provincetown, MA
capecod.com

Wind whipped brush fires keep Bourne crews busy

BOURNE – A brush fire fanned by strong winds made for quite a sight along Sandwich Road in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. Upwards to an acre was burned. Around 5 PM, lightning apparently struck a utility pole on Cedar Swamp Road causing power lines to fall sparking another brush fire. Crews worked to keep the flames from encroaching a nfire. pump house. A brush breaker was called to enable access to completely extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported in either fire.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Tractor-trailer rolls over spills asphalt in Wareham

WAREHAM – Wareham Fire reports that Monday afternoon, Shift 3 responded out to the ramp from Route 58 onto I-495 South for the report of a tractor trailer rollover. C1, C2, E1 & R1 responded to the scene. Companies shut down the ramp, tended to the operator to check for injuries and addressed any hazards from the tractor trailer. Just be advised that units are still on scene and ramp will be shut down until the tractor trailer has been removed.
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Two people seriously injured in motorcycle crash in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in West Barnstable sometime before 11 PM. The crash happened on the Service Road at Saddler Lane. At least one of the victims was thrown from the motorcycle on impact. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it was not immediately available so that victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. The second victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Elder Services to Distribute Farmers’ Market Coupons

HYANNIS – Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands is offering coupons for produce at local Farmers’ Markets to low-income seniors. The coupons will be worth $25 and are available starting on Monday, August 15. Eligible individuals age 60 and over do not have to be a...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

Jellyfish sightings close 2 Mass. beaches

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jellyfish sightings in Chatham has prompted the closure of two popular Cape Cod beaches. Portuguese Man O’ War jellyfish washed on shore at Harding’s Beach and Ridgevale Beach. The jellyfish’s sting is rarely deadly but can be very painful to people. No one was...
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Lifeguards pull drowning victims from water in Dennis and West Barnstable

DENNIS – Lifeguards pulled a person from the water at Mayflower Beach around 2:30 PM Saturday. Paramedics rushed to the scene and further evaluated the victim. Further details were not immediately available. A short time later, lifeguards at Sandy Neck Beach in West Barnstable pulled a victim from the water. CPR was in progress when the ambulance arrived. Further details were not immediately available.
DENNIS, MA
nbcboston.com

Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods

A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
HANOVER, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police investigating double stabbing in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a double stabbing. It happened shortly after 10 AM Saturday at a residence on Compass Circle. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Hyannis ambulances with unknown injuries. A crime scene has been established at the location. In a statement, Barnstable...
HYANNIS, NE
capecod.com

Updated: Medflight called by Wellfleet paramedics for severe hand injury

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury and other trauma. Initial reports were that a fireworks accident was to blame. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter.
WELLFLEET, MA
capecod.com

Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for motorists headed up Cape on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened around 12:30 PM near Brackett Road. The drivers were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
EASTHAM, MA
capecod.com

Online Scheduling Available for Cape Cod Healthcare Pharmacies

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has opened an online portal to schedule prescriptions and immunizations at their pharmacies, located at Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital. The website offers patients the chance to schedule refills and other services at their full-service pharmacies. Proper forms for immunizations such as flu...
FALMOUTH, MA

